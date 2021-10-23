State of terror, by Louise Penny and Hillary Clinton, tops Alberta independent booksellers’ fiction bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

I notice a couple of celebrity murder mysteries are sitting atop the fiction bestseller list this week, one of the celebs assisted by a journeyman mystery writer. Usually such efforts are pretty pedestrian, but now and then a good one comes along. Your blogger will try both Chris Hadfield’s orbital mystery and Ms. Clinton’s political one – which one hopes will be more successful than her last political effort – but will prudently await their arrival at the public library. I will say this for the former U.S. presidential candidate, she chose her literary partner for her novelistic premiere more wisely than did her husband, the former president, for his.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. State of Terror – Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

2. The Apollo Murders – Chris Hadfield (Random House Canada)

3. The Vinyl Cafe Celebrates – Stuart McLean (Viking)

4. The Marrow Thieves – Cherie Dimaline (Cormorant Books)

5. Silverview – John Le Carré (Viking)

6. The Lincoln Highway – Amor Towles (Viking)

7. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

8. Cloud Cuckoo Land – Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

9. Crossroads – Jonathan Franzen (Bond Street Books)

10. Bewilderment – Richard Powers (Random House Canada)

ALBERA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. “Indian” in the Cabinet – Jody Wilson-Raybould (HarperCollins)

2. Nedí Nezų (Good Medicine) – Tenille K. Campbell (Arsenal Pulp Press)

3. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)

4. Praying to the West – Omar Mouallem (Simon & Schuster) *

5. Unreconciled – Jesse Wente (Allen Lane)

6. Indigenous Relations – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)

7. Off the Record – Peter Mansbridge (Simon & Schuster)

8. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

9. Permanent Astonishment – Tomson Highway (Doubleday Canada)

10. Finding the Mother Tree – Suzanne Simard (Knopf)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills