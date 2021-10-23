Alberta Politics
Accomplished Canadian mystery author Louise Penny and her new literary partner Hillary Rodham Clinton (Photo: Deborah Feingold).
Bestsellers

State of terror, by Louise Penny and Hillary Clinton, tops Alberta independent booksellers’ fiction bestseller list

Posted on October 23, 2021, 2:08 am
3 mins

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

I notice a couple of celebrity murder mysteries are sitting atop the fiction bestseller list this week, one of the celebs assisted by a journeyman mystery writer. Usually such efforts are pretty pedestrian, but now and then a good one comes along. Your blogger will try both Chris Hadfield’s orbital mystery and Ms. Clinton’s political one – which one hopes will be more successful than her last political effort – but will prudently await their arrival at the public library. I will say this for the former U.S. presidential candidate, she chose her literary partner for her novelistic premiere more wisely than did her husband, the former president, for his. 

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. State of Terror – Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)
2. The Apollo Murders – Chris Hadfield (Random House Canada)
3. The Vinyl Cafe Celebrates – Stuart McLean (Viking)
4. The Marrow Thieves – Cherie Dimaline (Cormorant Books)
5. Silverview – John Le Carré (Viking)
6. The Lincoln Highway – Amor Towles (Viking)
7. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)
8. Cloud Cuckoo Land – Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
9. Crossroads – Jonathan Franzen (Bond Street Books)
10. Bewilderment – Richard Powers (Random House Canada) 

ALBERA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. “Indian” in the Cabinet – Jody Wilson-Raybould (HarperCollins)
2. Nedí Nezų (Good Medicine) – Tenille K. Campbell (Arsenal Pulp Press)
3. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)
4. Praying to the West – Omar Mouallem (Simon & Schuster) *
5. Unreconciled – Jesse Wente (Allen Lane)
6. Indigenous Relations – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)
7. Off the Record – Peter Mansbridge (Simon & Schuster)
8. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
9. Permanent Astonishment – Tomson Highway (Doubleday Canada)
10. Finding the Mother Tree – Suzanne Simard (Knopf)

* Alberta Author   + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton
Cafe Books, Canmore
Drawn to Books, Edmonton
Glass Bookshop, Edmonton
Monkeyshines Books, Calgary
Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary
Pages on Kensington, Calgary
Shelf Life Books, Calgary
The Next Page, Calgary
Three Hills Books, Three Hills

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Set in Edmonton, Metis author Conor Kerr’s Avenue of Champions leads independent booksellers’ fiction bestseller list

Related Post

Alberta authors Linda Phillips and Janice MacDonald top Audreys Books fiction and non-fiction bestsellers lists

Alberta authors Linda Phillips and Janice MacDonald top Audreys Books fiction and non-fiction bestsellers lists
Climenhaga / May 11
On the Come Up, young adult fiction by Angie Thomas, tops Audreys Books fiction bestsellers

On the Come Up, young adult fiction by Angie Thomas, tops Audreys Books fiction bestsellers
Climenhaga / Feb 24
Cobra Clutch by A.J. Devlin tops in fiction last week on Audreys Edmonton Bestseller List

Cobra Clutch by A.J. Devlin tops in fiction last week on Audreys Edmonton Bestseller List
Climenhaga / May 19
The Left-Handed Dinner Party, short stories by Alberta author Myrl Coulter, tops Audreys Edmonton Bestseller List

The Left-Handed Dinner Party, short stories by Alberta author Myrl Coulter, tops Audreys Edmonton Bestseller List
Climenhaga / Sep 29

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)