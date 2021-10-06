It’s almost magical how something can be true one day in Alberta while the complete opposite is true the next!

It’s almost magical the way something can be true one day in Alberta and the complete opposite is true the next.
Readers need not be particularly well informed to recall Premier Jason Kenney’s confident pronouncement that a constitutional principle prevents MLAs from being held to the same standard as Alberta civil servants when it comes to having to be vaccinated to go to work.
After all, the premier explained this to us with his usual easy certainty only last Thursday.
That was at the news conference he called to announce there was a new vaccine requirement for direct government employees who want to get paid.
Braced by a reporter who boldly asked if the rule was good enough for the unelected geese, would it also apply to the elected ganders, Mr. Kenney adopted a pedagogical tone to explain to us Parliamentary dummies that there’s a constitutional principle elected members can’t be kept out of the Legislative chamber.
“We are trying to sort out how you apply a policy like this while recognizing that longstanding constitutional principle,” he intoned. (Emphasis added.)
Yesterday, however, Government House Leader Jason Nixon blithely told reporters that all politicians and political staffers would be required to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test every 72 hours if they want to sit in the House.
After all, he explained, accurately enough, the House gets to set its own rules and “ultimately answers to the 87 members of the Legislature.”
So much for that Parliamentary convention that Mr. Kenney so confidently referenced.
The new rule will include two MLAs kicked out of the United Conservative Party Caucus for criticizing Premier Kenney for not letting Alberta open wide, the pandemic be damned, Mr. Nixon noted.
So it will be no problem to prevent rebel MLAs Drew Barnes from Cypress-Medicine Hat and Todd Loewen from Central Peace-Notley from entering the Legislative Chamber if they won’t vaxx up.
Anyway, according to several news reports Mr. Nixon said that “all of the government caucus has received one vaccination except one individual who is working through a medical process with their doctors.”
This represents a significant change from last May, when 18 or 19 members of the UCP Caucus, depending on whether you count Lesser Slave Lake member Pat Rehn, who was temporarily expelled from the caucus at the time, were refusing to say if they’d had a vaccine.
NDP MLAs revealed last week that all of the Opposition caucus and all New Democrat political staffers were fully vaccinated and demanded the same from the government.
Meanwhile, at yet another COVID-19 news conference yesterday, Mr. Kenney glibly brought back a few measures to control the rapid spread of COVID-19 in schools, which until a few days ago the government had insisted wasn’t a problem at all.
“To protect our children and school communities, Alberta’s government is taking action to give schools the supports they need,” the premier said in a news release as if the government were right on top of the situation.
This doubtless caused hundreds of Alberta schoolteachers to give their heads a shake and wonder where the heck Mr. Kenney was when school reopened last month.
Public reporting of COVID-19 cases in schools will also resume today, Mr. Kenney said, never mind why it was stopped.
Accompanied by Health Minister Jason Copping, Education Minister Adriana Lagrange, Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw, and Alberta Health Services CEO Verna Yiu – a large enough retinue to lend some credibility, I guess – the premier also revealed some slightly revised rules for gatherings during the next likely province-wide super-spreader event, Monday’s Thanksgiving holiday.
Many of us may find it disheartening to hear the premier constantly gaslighting us like this, day after day.
Still, I suppose we can take some comfort, to borrow a phrase from comedian Billy Connolly, from the thought that if we just stay alert and pay attention, everything will change again tomorrow.
Political Ranger
Well, even a broken clock gets it right a couple times a day.
Dave
It seems these constitutional laws protecting politicians need to be updated. They are being abused in my pinion.
Phlogiston
The constant incompetent and deliberate negligence of Bumbles and crew, followed by gaslighting is growing very tiresome. Many alarmed parents and educators, not to mention others, were calling for more transparent Covid data as it relates to schools relatively long time ago, certainly before school started this September.
In desperation, a volunteer group set up its own source of school-related Covid data submitted by parents: https://www.supportourstudents.ca/alphabeticaltrackerlist.html. As far as I know, this is still the only place where you can find anything resembling accurate data, as incomplete as it is, on Covid incidents within schools.
Bumbles was apparently trying to take a page from Harpo’s playbook: the one where you fire all the scientists and suppress data so you can make whatever assertions you want because they can’t be proven or rebutted with hard, empirically verifiable data. Although Kenney has not yet fired any scientists or professionals (although I think he would probably like to fire some who have been his own personal gadflies), he could until now assert, “look, ma, the data doesn’t support schools and young folks as being a major vector for transmission or as a cause for concern for parents” (sotto voce: “because there is no data”).
Is this just malice, stupidity, or some combination of both? Do Bumbles and others in his orbit not know this basic, first principal: if you can’t measure it, you can’t fix it? Never mind that parents want to protect their children and themselves (and probably in that order) from the effects both short and long term of Covid. Does he not have any empathy for the plight of these families and others in the province. Must he always be dragged kicking and screaming to the right decision because he fears the loss of his job and agenda more than he cares for the people of this province?
We really need to have transparent, accurate, and timely data. The more, the better. That the Bumbles government deliberately stopped collecting some Covid data and stopped tracking and tracing during the when the 4th wave was about to crash into us is an act of malicious incomptentence. Heads should roll.
Jeffrey Cullen
I love that old Billy Connolly bit. I have it somewhere as a voiceover to a generic/motivational PowerPoint. Thanks for reminding me of it.
Anonymous
You just cannot expect these pretend conservatives and Reformers to do the right things. The UCP’s full display of double standards is contributing to the horrific mess we have now. Covid-19 cases in Alberta are at record highs, and we exceed any other province and territory in Canada at this moment. The unfortunate thing is that there are Albertans who are still dumb enough to support them, like they did with Ralph Klein. Where is the sense in that?
Just Me
Stepping anywhere near Jason Kenney’s ‘reality-distortion field’ can be a mind-blowing experience. What was cheese one day will be chocolate pudding the next.
As for the apparent Nixon-Kenney disagreement over how and who working in the public service will be vaccinated, it’s apparent that Nixon doesn’t care a hoot about what the UCP MLAs think, because he’s not beholden to them. As for Kenney, a palace another revolt can come at anytime, so he needs to tread carefully.
The dark comedy that is Alberta continues.