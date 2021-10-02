Indian Horse by the late Richard Wagamese is Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller for week ended Sept. 26

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Indian Horse – Richard Wagamese (Douglas and McIntyre)

2. Beautiful World, Where Are You – Sally Rooney (Knopf Canada)

3. Bewilderment – Richard Powers (Random House Canada)

4. Fight Night – Miriam Toews (Knopf Canada)

5. Harlem Shuffle – Colson Whitehead (Bond Street Books)

6. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

7. The Hound of the Baskervilles – Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (William Collins)

8. The Madness of Crowds – Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)

9. Dune – Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

10. Denial – Beverley McLachlin (Simon & Schuster) *

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Praying to the West – Omar Mouallem (Simon & Schuster) *

2. “Indian” in the Cabinet – Jody Wilson-Raybould (HarperCollins)

3. Peril – Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster)

4. I am Malala – Malala Yousafzai (Back Bay Books)

5. Persepolis – Marjane Satrapi (Pantheon)

6. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

7. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)

8. No Harm Done – Eugene Stickland (Durvile Publications) * +

9. Unreconciled – Jesse Wente (Allen Lane)

10. This Strange Visible Air – Sharon Butala (Freehand Books) * +

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills