A couple of old favourites return to the top of the Alberta independent bookshops’ bestseller lists

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. A couple of recent favourites have both returned this week to the top of the fiction and non-fiction lists.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

2. Beautiful World, Where Are You – Sally Rooney (Knopf Canada)

3. The Strangers – Katherena Vermette (Hamish Hamilton)

4. Everything Affects Everyone – Shawna Lemay (Palimpsest Press) *

5. Cloud Cuckoo Land – Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

6. Fight Night – Miriam Toews (Knopf Canada)

7. The Madness of Crowds – Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

9. Malibu Rising – Taylor Jenkins Reid (Doubleday Canada)

10. Happy Sands – Barb Howard (University of Calgary Press) * +

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

2. A Knock on the Door – Phil Fontaine, Aimée Craft, and The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (University of Manitoba Press)

3. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)

4. Praying to the West – Omar Mouallem (Simon & Schuster) *

5. Our Grandmothers’ Lives – ed. Freda Ahenakew and H. C. Wolfart (University of Regina Press)

6. Educated – Tara Westover (HarperCollins Canada)

7. “Indian” in the Cabinet – Jody Wilson-Raybould (HarperCollins)

8. Sustainability Matters – Noel Keough and Geoff Ghitter (University of Calgary Press) * +

9. A History of My Brief Body – Billy-Ray Belcourt (Hamish Hamilton) *

10. Why Fish Don’t Exist – Lulu Miller (Simon & Schuster)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills