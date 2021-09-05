The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny leads Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list for week ended Aug. 29

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Madness of Crowds – Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)

2. Fight Night – Miriam Toews (Knopf Canada)

3. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

4. Lullabies for Little Criminals – Heather O’Neill (Harper Perennial)

5. The Rose Code – Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

6. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

7. The Song of Achilles – Madeline Miller (Ecco)

8. People We Meet on Vacation – Emily Henry (Berkley)

9. The Thursday Murder Club – Richard Osman (Viking)

10. Anxious People – Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Parenting from the Inside Out – Daniel J. Siegel and Mary Hartzell (TarcherPerigee)

2. Sacred Instructions – Sherri Mitchell (North Atlantic Books)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

4. Stories of Métis Women – ed. Bailey Oster and Marilyn Lizee (Durvile Publications) * +

5. Nationhood Interrupted – Sylvia McAdam (Saysewahum) (Purich Publishing)

6. The Skin We’re In – Desmond Cole (Doubleday Canada)

7. Birds of Alberta – Chris Fisher and John Acorn (Lone Pine Publishing) * +

8. The Year of Magical Thinking – Joan Didion (Vintage)

9. Entangled Life – Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

10. In the Realm of Hungry Ghosts – Gabor Maté (North Atlantic Books)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills