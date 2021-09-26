Alberta Politics
Irish author Sally Rooney (Photo: Jonny L Davies).
Sally Rooney’s Beautiful World, Where Are You returns to top of Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Beautiful World, Where Are You – Sally Rooney (Knopf Canada)
2. Fight Night – Miriam Toews (Knopf Canada)
3. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)
4. Humane – Anna Marie Sewell (Stonehouse Publishing) * +
5. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)
6. Tainna – Norma Dunning (Douglas & McIntyre) *
7. The Madness of Crowds – Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)
8. The Paper Palace – Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead Books)
9. Harlem Shuffle – Colson Whitehead (Bond Street Books)
10. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. ohpikinâwasowin / Growing a Child – edited by Leona Makokis, Ralph Bodor, Avery Calhoun and Stephanie Tyler (Fernwood Publishing) *
2. “Indian” in the Cabinet – Jody Wilson-Raybould (HarperCollins)
3. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)
4. Praying to the West – Omar Mouallem (Simon & Schuster) *
5. Cree – Arok Wolvengrey (University of Regina Press)
6. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
7. Driven – Marcello Di Cintio (Biblioasis) *
8. We Have Always Been Here – Samra Habib (Viking)
9. Stories of Métis Women – ed. Bailey Oster and Marilyn Lizee (Durvile Publications) * +
10. Wild Roses Are Worth It – Kevin Van Tighem (Rocky Mountain Books) * +

* Alberta Author   + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton
Cafe Books, Canmore
Drawn to Books, Edmonton
Glass Bookshop, Edmonton
Monkeyshines Books, Calgary
Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary
Pages on Kensington, Calgary
Shelf Life Books, Calgary
The Next Page, Calgary
Three Hills Books, Three Hills

