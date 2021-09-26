Sally Rooney’s Beautiful World, Where Are You returns to top of Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

Some thoughts for today:

“To love one’s self is the beginning of a lifelong romance.”



— Oscar Wilde

If, with the literate, I am

Impelled to try an epigram,

I never seek to take the credit;

We all assume that Oscar said it.

— Dorothy Parker

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Beautiful World, Where Are You – Sally Rooney (Knopf Canada)

2. Fight Night – Miriam Toews (Knopf Canada)

3. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

4. Humane – Anna Marie Sewell (Stonehouse Publishing) * +

5. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

6. Tainna – Norma Dunning (Douglas & McIntyre) *

7. The Madness of Crowds – Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)

8. The Paper Palace – Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead Books)

9. Harlem Shuffle – Colson Whitehead (Bond Street Books)

10. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. ohpikinâwasowin / Growing a Child – edited by Leona Makokis, Ralph Bodor, Avery Calhoun and Stephanie Tyler (Fernwood Publishing) *

2. “Indian” in the Cabinet – Jody Wilson-Raybould (HarperCollins)

3. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)

4. Praying to the West – Omar Mouallem (Simon & Schuster) *

5. Cree – Arok Wolvengrey (University of Regina Press)

6. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

7. Driven – Marcello Di Cintio (Biblioasis) *

8. We Have Always Been Here – Samra Habib (Viking)

9. Stories of Métis Women – ed. Bailey Oster and Marilyn Lizee (Durvile Publications) * +

10. Wild Roses Are Worth It – Kevin Van Tighem (Rocky Mountain Books) * +

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills