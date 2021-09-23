Napoleon’s advice to the Alberta NDP: ‘Never interfere with your enemy when he’s busy destroying himself’

VICTORIA – At least some in the Alberta NDP must have been offering up discreet prayers of thanks last night.
Premier Jason Kenney, threatened with a vote of confidence yesterday by his rebellious United Conservative Caucus members, bluffed the lot of them into silence.
The gathered MLAs, so the stories go, folded like a canvas lawn chair when they realized some of the premier’s supporters weren’t about to allow a secret caucus vote.
In other words, they would have to let their colleagues in caucus know where they stood, and that was enough to stop the idea dead in its tracks. After all, eventually how they voted might leak out to the general public, including many voters who would not be happy whatever they decided to do.
Quelle horreur!
Let’s just say these Conservative legislators are not made of the same stuff as the Canadians who took Vimy Ridge!
It is a truth universally unacknowledged by Alberta’s Opposition that they are better off with Mr. Kenney, who has proved to be a catastrophe as premier during the drawn-out disaster of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the leader of the government party.
After all, every day, more small-c Alberta conservatives, the sort of folks who have long voted for the Progressive Conservatives and later for Mr. Kenney’s United Conservatives with the force of habit, are quietly confessing to themselves and their friends that for the first time they’re contemplating voting for Rachel Notley’s NDP.
At least Ms. Notley, they’ll admit when pressed, was competent during her term as premier from 2015 to 2019.
Mr. Kenney, pretty clearly is not. At least, it’s extremely difficult to make a case he had no choice when it came to how he responded to the pandemic, or to claim he couldn’t have chosen a better course on any number of issues.
Sometimes you have to lose something – or someone – to realize how good you had it. A lot of Albertans are starting to pine for the quiet competence of Ms. Notley.
The admission Mr. Kenney is good for the Opposition because he is so bad at being premier is a difficult one for the NDP to acknowledge because it would also mean admitting that some other Conservative leader might be harder to defeat. It could even be spun to suggest anyone who feels this way hopes for more of the disasters that Mr. Kenney has perpetrated.
Plus, of course, it’s simply fun to watch the disunited United Conservative Party tear itself apart because its remaining components are so incompatible with one another.
The UCP’s Calgary Caucus quite reasonably fears the wrath of its voters if the party continues to bow to the lunacy of their anti-vaxx rural brethren.
Rural MLAs who may privately acknowledge the validity of science and the effectiveness of vaccines rightly fear what their many Q-influenced constituents might get up to if they listen too closely to their Calgary colleagues.
Both camps are terrified of what would happen if the other side manages to pick Mr. Kenney’s successor.
They obviously concluded yesterday they’re better off with the devil they know than the devil they don’t. Anyway, with an election scheduled to be held by May 2023, there’s plenty of time to comfort themselves with the thought everything will still somehow work out.
As for Mr. Kenney, the former federal MP seems like a politician confident he really can fool all of the people all of the time. Anyway, even if he doesn’t, he’ll soon be eligible for his full Parliamentary pension from the Government of Canada, also in May 2023.
Meanwhile, the UCP MLAs supposedly agreed yesterday to go ahead with a planned leadership review in the spring of 2022.
Mark my words, come 2022, Mr. Kenney will do his best to wiggle off the hook again, no doubt by arguing it’s too close to the Spring 2023 election for the United Conservatives to be airing their dirty laundry in public, or even behind closed doors through which the grunts and slaps of conflict will be muffled but still audible.
The UCP boil, un-lanced, will continue to grow more inflamed.
Maybe there will be some defections or resignations, maybe there won’t. But it’s hard to see how it won’t become increasingly obvious to Alberta voters that the UCP is an unhappy union of two bitterly opposed camps, incapable of managing its own affairs, let alone those of the province.
Meanwhile, the Opposition must continue to oppose. As it does, though, it should also keep in mind the sage advice attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte: “Never interfere with your enemy when he’s busy destroying himself.”
Dave
I can only imagine the thoughts of the UCP insurgents when Kenney called their move. First of all, who could take over and second who would want to try fix this mess now? Perhaps there are a few competent candidates who might be able to try, but at this point do they really want to?
Perhaps better to wait until COVID recedes and the UCP is not quite so at war with itself and so divided. If there is almost a civil war now in the party, who really wants to try to be Lincoln? So perhaps better to let Kenney stay for now and try clean up his own mess. If he can’t, then a new leader can take over mid next year or so when hopefully the pandemic threat finally diminishes considerably.
Now, of course for Kenney it is a big retreat to allow the party to move up the leadership review, but it still does buy him some time. It is a bit of a long good bye and perhaps even gives him the opportunity to try turn things around. If not, he can do like Scheer and resign sometime before the leadership review.
So, Kenney Houdini has not escaped from his self created horrible situation, but he has loosened the chains a bit, to make it slightly more comfortable. However, this is a fragile truce and there is no guarantee the party will not get rid of Kenney sooner than this if they feel they need to. Kenney hasn’t been given a work plan for improvement, but the execution has been put on hold, at least for now.
Anonymous
It will be a sure thing the the UCP are obliterated. They will ensure that by how they govern, with is dismal on every front, from how they look after Alberta’s finances, to how they are looking after the Covid-19 pandemic in Alberta. These pretend conservatives and Reformers cannot be trusted to ever do the right thing. If Albertans listened to people, when they said the UCP would be bad, we wouldn’t be in this catastrophe right now. They didn’t listen to people who said that Ralph Klein was bad, and look at where that got us.
Political Ranger
Since you’ve gone back to the 18th Century, David, a time when the very ideas of conservatism and liberalism were in great froth, let’s review what passes for conservative thought today out here on the flats.
By any standard one wishes to use, the UCP do not qualify as conservative.
As you note the rural rump are anti-vax and anti-science nutjobs. At best one could categorize them as libertarian, even that stretches credibility. This group has difficulty accepting they are a group of anything and take some sort of perverse pride in their individual POV regardless, perhaps especially because of any attachment to reality.
The downtown types are more akin to loyalists of yore; they are entirely in thrall to the corporate set, specifically the petro-corps. Ironically and despite appearances, this mob are entirely anti-democratic. Even farther removed from democratic impulses than their libertarian kin.
Across the land, not a conservative ideal to be found. For generations truly liberal thought has to be hidden and only whispered. What treachery lurks?
Bob Raynard
If Rachel Notley had handled the Fort McMurray fire with the same level of competence Jason Kenney has handled Covid, she would have had the water bombers pour gasoline on the flames.
Bob Raynard
You have written an excellent summary, David.
I have wondered about what approach a Kenney successor would take toward Covid. I think that everyone who is calling for Kenney’s resignation assumes the successor will approach the disease with the same philosophy they have, so one faction will likely declare that the successor is even worse.
If a Drew Barnes type were to become leader, I have wondered if there would be enough Covid-responsible MLAs in the UCP (Unvaccinated Covid Promoters) that they could form a coalition with the NDP.
Meanwhile, in the UCP’s Covid denying base of rural Alberta, they too are suffering from the effects of Covid. Even those that aren’t getting sick are having their surgeries indefinitely postponed. There is nothing like being told to continue enduring your knee pain because of no hospital capacity to make you reconsider your decision to put your faith in Danielle Smith instead of scientists.
I have many happy childhood memories of visiting my grandparents in Big Valley, just south of Stettler, and it is a town that punches way above its weight on the red neck scale. I read last week that its school has been closed because more than 10% of its students are away sick.
Abs
Federal conservatives in Ontario have begun calling for an early leadership review of Erin O’Toole, just as Kenney managed to defer the ravening pack until the spring of 2022. Coincidence? Looks like the little guy from Oakville could be making a run for leadership of the CPC after all. Maybe it’s easier for the UCP this way: shift their problem to the national level, without all the self-evisceration. Rick Bell is comparing the UCP caucus to a cheap tent that folds easily.
As for the “united” in UCP, turns out it’s just there for looks.
Mike MacLean
“Bring back Lougheed Conservatism: Elect Rachel Notley”
you’re welcome
e.a.f.
Loved the line and its so accurate, in my opinion. When Notely was elected my line was, Notely has Lougheed’s play book in her desk drawer.
Just Me
To paraphrase Otto Von Bismark, if you give your followers enough perks and benefits for their loyalty, they will be unlikely to want to turn on you. Or something like that.
In any case, any concerted effort to oust Kenney will require that the various UCP MLAs and cabinet ministers be prepared to lose their lavish gigs and perks of office.
Kenney sees the world as a transactional universe, and everyone has their price. More importantly, no one wants to come on the losing end of an argument. But at some point, Kenney must turn around his (and everyone’s) fortunes, whether through a monsterous oil boom or Trump 2024. Kenney believes that time is on his side, for now.
Who knows? Maybe Erin O’Toole, desperate to save his leadership from the coming challenges, will welcome Kenney back into the Ottawa fold. Kenney was always a loyal soldier and attack dog for Harpo. Maybe the O’Toole will find him useful in a supporting role, for the right price, of course.
Phlogiston
I find it particularly disturbing when political calculations get in the way of saving lives. Let’s not forget that Kenney placed political expediency above the lives of Albertans – he sacrificed lives to assist the CPC election chances. If Erin O’Toole or the CPC was in on this scheme as well, then a pox on both their houses. On Monday, Alberta Health reported that 29 people died from Covid. Duane Bratt, interviewed yesterday afternoon on CBC, was in tears over this grim number.
Kenney, Shandro and many others in the UCP have amply demonstrated that they do not have the competence or moral compass to manage the pandemic in the best interests of Albertans. It is true that the NDP cannot effect change in the UCP, but whether it is a good idea to stand on the sidelines to watch the UCP implode under the weight of its own incompetence is debatable. Everyone, including any UCP members with a shred of sense and decency, need to consider what is in the best interests of Albertans. The matter is urgent. We need to do whatever it takes to get rid of these clowns who are literally killing Albertans by the busload every day as soon as possible.
Let’s hope that Albertans never forget that Kenney and UCP placed their political survival as well as that of the CPC over the lives of citizens they were supposed to govern.
lungta
By the time Albertans will vote again
Dear leaders’ covid problems
will be seen as a one of a kind, never again, bit of bad luck by the base
I have lived in Alberta 70 years
and these “folks” never admit they are ever wrong
Being wrong once would put every decision ever made in question
not a viable situation when denial is so easily available.
Neil Kirkwood
The UCP caucus obviously have the courage of their convictions. Now if they only had convictions of any worth besides staying in power at any cost. Expedience seems to rule their day.
tom in ontario
Mr. Blogger: Did you have to publish your pic of Premier Kenney looking like his Mum was about to force him to eat a plateful of parsnips?
e.a.f.
Doesn’t matter what the NDP says. Kenny is not going to change. Other provinces did a pretty good job of dealing with COVID. there were scientists and doctors galore in the world who could tell him what to do, but Jason pandered to his base.
It is truly unfortunate the UCP M.L.A.s have put their own fortunes ahead of those of the children of alberta. They still aren’t vaccinated and not by choice. Today’s news informed us a teenager had died of covid in Alberta. Not a good thing. Managing COVID isn’t that difficult but some politicians just don’t want to.
Just Me
It should be noted that UCP MLA Searle Turton was the one who spoke to the CBC concerning the caucus meeting.
Turton described the discussions within as frank and candid, but good for the caucus in the end.
I suspect that Turton will be appointed to cabinet shortly.
Athabascan
Napoleon Bonaparte: “Never interfere with your enemy when he’s busy destroying himself.”
Fuck Napoleon! What if your enemy is also killing 15-20 people per day, do you still sit by and watch him destroy himself too?
Hate to say this, but Alberta you deserve this – all of it. Next time a well educated, ethical, competent, and compassionate woman leads this province don’t vote her out of office for a closeted sociopath.