Kenney, declaring public health emergency, to Alberta: ‘I apologize … I don’t apologize!’

The richest, most self-righteous province in Confederation has been forced to go cap in hand to other provinces to beg for beds in which to park our sick vaccine refuseniks and health care workers to travel here and help us keep our hospitals open.
Thanks, Kenney!
It wasn’t Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, of course, who had to step up to the microphone and do the begging. That nasty job fell last night to Alberta Health Services CEO Verna Yiu, who sounded as if she might choke up. But the humiliation belongs entirely to Mr. Kenney.
What train wreck! The Best Summer Ever has now officially become the Worst Fall Possible.
God only knows what the winter will bring – presumably that depends on how badly the United Conservative Party base and its rural MLAs decide to behave now that some order has been reimposed to control the COVID-19 Delta variant rampaging through the province.
It sure would have been interesting to have been a fly on the wall at the nearly two days of non-stop meetings Premier Jason Kenney had with his cabinet and caucus to figure out what they were going to do about the implosion of Alberta’s health care system under the weight of a fourth wave of COVID-19 victims, almost three quarters of them Conservative-leaning vaccine dodgers.
We found out what that was at 6 p.m. yesterday when Premier Kenney, on time for once, stepped up to the podium at a hastily organized news conference, executed a screeching smuggler’s turn on COVID policy, and declared a province-wide state of public health emergency to counteract the effects of his June 18 declaration that “the end of this terrible time is just two weeks away!”
So much for “open for summer.” So much for “open for good.”
So much for Mr. Kenney’s determination, come what may, to be open in July for the Calgary Stampede, the Conservative fund-raising high point of the year and apparently the premier’s idea of apex Cowtown culture. “I guarantee you,” he sneered to journalists that day in June, “the promoters of fear will have lots of variants to come in the future.”
And so much for his rumoured promise to federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s campaign not to make any announcements until a day or two after Monday’s national election. (It says something about just how bad things have become in Alberta that he couldn’t wait till Tuesday to drop this bomb. The federal Cons are said to be furious.)
The stricter new rules as explained yesterday by Health Minister Tyler Shandro are complicated and confusing. There’s bound to be plenty of analysis of their flaws in the next few days. The CBC summarized them in point form.
Still, they’re an improvement of the frightening chaos of the previous five weeks, while Mr. Kenney hid out to avoid crashing the federal Conservative election campaign, and the provincial health care system neared meltdown.
There will even be vaccine passports, diplomatically labelled a “Restrictions Exemption Program,” something that last summer was anathema to the UCP. “We will not facilitate, or accept, vaccine passports,” Mr. Kenney said in July. The UCP used that promise to pry open supporters’ wallets.
What we don’t yet know is how the growing rift will play out between UCP MLAs from Calgary, watching their re-election prospects evaporate as their leader bungled the pandemic file with fatal consequences, and the merry band of rural COVID-deniers in the UCP caucus for whom nothing but a headlong rush for herd immunity would do.
Aftershocks over the next few days seem likely.
When the media got to ask a few questions last night, a startling new reality of Alberta’s politics was on display.
As CBC investigative reporter Charles Rusnell observed, the news conference may have been a watershed moment in Mr. Kenney’s political career. “Journalists have dropped any pretence of respecting or believing his various libertarian rationales for his failed leadership in this pandemic. He is being publicly flayed.”
Indeed, Alberta’s mild-mannered reporters have started hunting in packs, picking up on each other’s questions when Mr. Kenney tries to use the news conference format to avoid answering the tough ones.
The reporters obviously thought Mr. Kenney’s one-liner apology in his opening remarks – “it is now clear that we were wrong, and for that I apologize” – wasn’t quite up to the task yesterday.
After all, the body count worked out to an Albertan dying every hour. So they gave the premier an opportunity to augment his apology for throwing the doors wide open to the coronavirus in June.
As we all observed, even Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw had expressed her regret for her lousy advice on reopening earlier in the presser.
So, maybe he was “too enthusiastic” in June, Mr. Kenney conceded, but the evidence at the time supported his decision, he insisted. “So, no, I don’t apologize for the decision to relax public health restrictions in the summer.”
There you have it. Jason Kenney in a nutshell. Sorry. Not sorry.
It’s hard to see how a politician as badly damaged as Alberta’s premier now is can survive. But never say never. A week is a long time in politics.
As for Mr. O’Toole, he now has less than a week to put Mr. Kenney’s disastrous news behind him. We’ll see on Monday how that worked out.
Ted
It’s time for O Toole to recalibrate his attacks that he has been misdirecting at Trudeau and the claim that with Trudeau it’s all about him, he comes first, yatta, yatta, yatta. Trudeau was not for himself when he navigating the entire country through the pandemic, brought programs to supprt those families that required them, , scrambled to obtain enough vaccines for every Canadian (for the entire country) twice over. Turns out that Jason was all for himself, and let’s face it, his resposibility to serve his consitituents was but a fraction of the mandate of the PM and how well did he do? O’Toole , if you recall,l extolled the virtues of his friend, Jason, when he opened the flood gates last July 1st. Time for O’Toole to fess up that his decsion making skills and his weak judgement may not be up to the standard required for a PM.
Trudy
Typo: The stricter new rules as explained yesterday by Health Minister Tyler Shanro
Former Albertan
Premier Stumble N’ Bumble has been found. May the lord have pity on Alberta. I find it strange given that Jason claims to be be a a good Catholic that he cannot show any sorrow for the lives lost, nor any humility to offer an apology for his part in an eminently preventable uptick in illness and death. I can only hope he might consider an act of contrition to resign and take up a career better suited to his demonstrated talents. Although I am not certain what career that could be.
Pride comes before the fall; this I have heard. Have we now seen his fall?
Dave
Well it is official, the greatest summer ever experiment is over and has ended in total disaster, universally acknowledged even by Kenney.
Of course, we couldn’t expect him to do more than equivocate his apology, any more than we could expect him to stop repeating his past mistakes. He is just not capable of better.
For a while Kenney was the golden boy of the Conservative Party and for even longer some in Alberta still held him in awe and suspended all critical thinking. I believe that time has now ended. We will see what the future holds for him politically. It may not be very promising.
Yes, it was a probably a question of days before something melted down in Alberta. So, regardless of the Federal Conservatives strong desire for Kenney to do nothing to rock the boat, he had to act now. It is not the Alberta success type of story narrative that the Federal Conservatives wanted just days before the election. I don’t know what all the fallout from this will be for them, but I doubt it will be very helpful.
Anonymous
The UCP have basically botched things up very badly in Alberta, and the proof is there for all to see. Damage control mode is now underway, but it’s far too late. These pretend Conservatives and Reformers have been a disaster for Alberta. Albertans were given ample warning about how bad the UCP were going to be, but alas, they didn’t listen. What we have now is the worst government in the history of Alberta. It was the same way with Ralph Klein, where people were warned about how bad he was, and they never listened. Where is the sense in any of this?
tom
Kenney has a pretty shaky grasp of cause and effect—or, more likely, thinks we do—if he’s sorry for the results of his decision last spring, but not for the decision.
Abs
Go to the polls early. Wait in line, if needed. Do not give up on this opportunity to send a clear message to Jason Kenney that conservatives are not welcome here in any of their disguises — not the federal ones, and not Erin O’Toole, who thinks Kenney has done a fine job killing off one Albertan every hour. Insert coffee mug slogan here.
In case you think it’s a coincidence that some of the new pandemic rules are kicking in on federal election day, think harder. The career politicians who tells us to keep the politics out of politics has played politics throughout this entire pandemic. He thinks the new rules will prevent you from voting against Erin O’Toole on Monday, September 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Show him that you will not let Erin O’Toole And the Conservative Party of Canada win on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. No one waiting in line when the polls close will be turned away.
https://www.elections.ca/home.aspx
Brian Gibbon
The “best summer ever” may have to wait until 2023, when Albertans can run the UCP out of business.
windgrrl
Captain Kenny graced us with his return from a curious exile or perhaps a slow walk down the plank. There will be no righting of the good ship Alberta, which has been run aground by his band of privateers on the perilous COVID-19 shoals, on his watch. Prepare for stormy seas, mutiny and resignation.
Abs
I can’t stress enough how important it is to kick Conservatives to the curb on Monday.
This just in: both NAIT and U. of A. have cancelled classes. No doubt students at campuses across the province will be getting similar notices in their inboxes this morning. Presumably classes will resume once the restriction-exemption non-vaccine passport program kicks in on Monday, but who knows anything any more?
So as if it wasn’t enough to have to evacuate my student from campus on Irish Kenney’s St. Patrick’s Day in 2020, and if it wasn’t enough to take away my father’s last Christmas due to Kenney pandemic bungling, and if it wasn’t enough to have his funeral service restricted during the Fall of Kenney, now we have this. Conservatives can crawl back to the overheated, subterranean hole from whence they came. I have had enough. My family has had enough. Coffee mug you, Erin O’Foole. Coffee mug you, local candidate. Coffee mug you all!
Sara-Anne Peterson
Too bad incompetent premiers can’t be charged with manslaughter for the deaths they cause with their mistakes.
ayeamaye
If Jason kenney could be compared to any historical figure it would be Count Helmuth Von Moltke ( not the elder ). A vacillating oppurtunist. How can you effectively lead a province of more than 4 million when EVERY consideration is about how to advance one’s political fortunes.
In my spare time years ago I used to peruse The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers comics. They always depicted the politicians (especially the crooked ones) with the most outlandish toothy phoney smiles, and it was so true. Whenever a politician poses for a photo op they have that same phoney smile.
Why? That is the question. Why do these inept people run for public office.Why can’t the people of the world have true leaders? Why can’t true leaders emerge and lead the people. Why can’t the people of Alberta go in the direction they want to go? As the saying goes ” lead, follow, or get the hell out of the way”
David Climenhaga
Ayeamaye: The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers! And don’t forget Fat Freddy’s Cat. Talk about a blast from my past. I asked my 30-something colleague just now if he knew who R. Crumb was, and the response was … “I’m not getting anything. No idea.” Thanks for the memories! Oh, and Mr. Crumb, God bless him, is still alive and working. DJC
Kang
One of the larger cohorts of the Covid infected are children aged 9 to 11 years. When they start suffering from long-term disabilities, as around 15% of them will, or dying, as a few certainly will, what will their parents, family, and clan do?
Abs
They’ll send them to school, of course, because Kenney is keeping the schools open! Universities and colleges, even the ones with 90 percent of the students fully vaccinated, and with testing on site, are far too dangerous. Unvaccinated children under 12 with no testing available on site are good to go!
The CBE website for notifications had crashed when I checked this morning, so maybe some parents are having slight misgivings about all this.