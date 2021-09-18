Alberta Politics
Irish author Sally Roony (Photo: The New York Times via the Irish Times).
Bestsellers

Irish author Sally Rooney tops Alberta independent booksellers’ fiction bestsellers list for week ended Sept. 12

Posted on September 18, 2021, 2:45 am
2 mins

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

A thought for the day: “The person, be it gentleman or lady, who has not pleasure in a good novel, must be intolerably stupid.” — Jane Austen

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Beautiful World, Where Are You – Sally Rooney (Knopf Canada)
2. The Madness of Crowds – Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)
3. Fight Night – Miriam Toews (Knopf Canada)
4. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)
5. The Boat People – Sharon Bala (McClelland & Stewart)
6. Humane – Anna Marie Sewell (Stonehouse Publishing) * +
7. Dune – Frank Herbert (Ace Books)
8. She of the Mountains – Vivek Shraya (Arsenal Pulp Press) *
9. People We Meet on Vacation – Emily Henry (Berkley)
10. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
2. Driven – Marcello Di Cintio (Biblioasis) *
3. We Have Always Been Here – Samra Habib (Viking)
4. Cree – Jean L. Okimāsis (University of Regina Press)
5. “Indian” in the Cabinet – Jody Wilson-Raybould (HarperCollins)
6. Stories of Métis Women – ed. Bailey Oster and Marilyn Lizee (Durvile Publications) * +
7. Treaty 6 Deixis – Christine Stewart (Talonbooks) *
8. Voodoo Hypothesis – Canisia Lubrin (Wolsak & Wynn)
9. Life Among the Qallunaat – Mini Aodla Freeman (University of Manitoba Press)
10. See No Stranger – Valarie Kaur (One World)

* Alberta Author   + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton
Cafe Books, Canmore
Drawn to Books, Edmonton
Glass Bookshop, Edmonton
Monkeyshines Books, Calgary
Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary
Pages on Kensington, Calgary
Shelf Life Books, Calgary
The Next Page, Calgary
Three Hills Books, Three Hills

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Of Mice and Men, classic American novel by John Steinbeck, tops independent bookshops’ bestseller list this week

Related Post

Alphabet Stage, a children’s book by Linda Phillips, returns to top of Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List

Alphabet Stage, a children’s book by Linda Phillips, returns to top of Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List
Climenhaga / Jul 26
Kazuo Ishiguro’s Klara and the Sun tops Alberta Independent Booksellers’ fiction bestseller list for week ended May 2

Kazuo Ishiguro’s Klara and the Sun tops Alberta Independent Booksellers’ fiction bestseller list for week ended May 2
Climenhaga / May 8
Ann Patchett’s Commonwealth appears at top of Edmonton Bestseller List for fiction

Ann Patchett’s Commonwealth appears at top of Edmonton Bestseller List for fiction
Climenhaga / Feb 2
Indian Horse by the late Richard Wagamese tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List for week ended Dec. 9

Indian Horse by the late Richard Wagamese tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List for week ended Dec. 9
Climenhaga / Dec 13

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)