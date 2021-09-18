Irish author Sally Rooney tops Alberta independent booksellers’ fiction bestsellers list for week ended Sept. 12

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

A thought for the day: “The person, be it gentleman or lady, who has not pleasure in a good novel, must be intolerably stupid.” — Jane Austen

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Beautiful World, Where Are You – Sally Rooney (Knopf Canada)

2. The Madness of Crowds – Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)

3. Fight Night – Miriam Toews (Knopf Canada)

4. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

5. The Boat People – Sharon Bala (McClelland & Stewart)

6. Humane – Anna Marie Sewell (Stonehouse Publishing) * +

7. Dune – Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

8. She of the Mountains – Vivek Shraya (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

9. People We Meet on Vacation – Emily Henry (Berkley)

10. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

2. Driven – Marcello Di Cintio (Biblioasis) *

3. We Have Always Been Here – Samra Habib (Viking)

4. Cree – Jean L. Okimāsis (University of Regina Press)

5. “Indian” in the Cabinet – Jody Wilson-Raybould (HarperCollins)

6. Stories of Métis Women – ed. Bailey Oster and Marilyn Lizee (Durvile Publications) * +

7. Treaty 6 Deixis – Christine Stewart (Talonbooks) *

8. Voodoo Hypothesis – Canisia Lubrin (Wolsak & Wynn)

9. Life Among the Qallunaat – Mini Aodla Freeman (University of Manitoba Press)

10. See No Stranger – Valarie Kaur (One World)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills