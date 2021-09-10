Bafflegab aplenty but few answers for Albertans at Health Minister Tyler Shandro’s COVID-19 news conference

Albertans are dying, yet the Kenney Government is paralyzed, a deer caught in the headlights.
Alberta is in crisis. Hammered by the fourth wave of the pandemic, our health care system appears to be on the verge of collapse. All elective surgeries in Calgary have been cancelled. The province leads the country with new and active cases of COVID-19. We have become the Typhoid Larry of Confederation.
Albertans are desperate for leadership. But the leader is missing in action.
Premier Jason Kenney, who declared the pandemic over in July and promised Albertans the Best Summer Ever, is nowhere to be seen for the second time in a month.
So when the going gets tough, Mr. Kenney – who likes to pass himself off as a Canadian Winston Churchill – apparently gets going, but to an undisclosed location. Not quite what Mr. Churchill did, readers will recall, during the London Blitz.
Yesterday afternoon’s news conference, presided over by Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw, should have been the moment when Albertans learned what our government’s plan was to get us through this chaotic disaster.
But within seconds of the update’s 3 p.m. start, it was evident there is no plan. There will be no decisive response to a crisis that is bringing the province’s hospitals to their knees.
Oh, there were some announcements. Alberta will kick some patients out of acute-care hospital beds to make room for others sick with COVID-19, a majority of them vaccine dodgers.
The patients discharged early will be taken care of at home or in continuing care facilities, Mr. Shandro said – hardly reassuring if you’re a family member who will have to replace qualified health care workers, or if you’ve paid attention to the role of continuing care facilities throughout this pandemic.
Mr. Shandro also announced what sounds like a half-baked plan to recruit and train new health care and home care aides, to be paid minimal wages by private sector service providers. The province will devote $36-million to what sounded like a back-of-the-napkin scheme.
After that, Mr. Shandro, desperate to avoid giving any answer to repeated questions by media about what the government plans to do to control the vaccine refuseniks who are powering the Delta-variant-driven fourth wave, babbled incoherently.
Consider the final minutes of the exchange between Postmedia columnist Rick Bell and Mr. Shandro.
Mr. Bell: “… Some people want to know about government mandated vaccine passports, some people want to know about closing businesses. Are they on the table or off the table? Thank you.”
Mr. Shandro: “Well, uh, Rick, I think the question, or both those questions, was, ‘How certain can we be of the future?’ And, and, people are expecting certainty, and they want certainty now, they want us to commit to and answer to a particular question, and you had a couple there, and why can’t we say the, the future is definitely, one hundred per cent, going to be one way or the other. And I know that’s been a question that I’ve received, many times over the last 18 months, but it’s also a question that people throughout the world have had of their governments. They’ve wanted to know, you said this was going to happen this way, and it didn’t, uuuum, and it’s been because this is a pandemic that quickly changes, and government responses have to quickly change, and I know that that’s frustrating because you want 100-per-cent definite answers to, um, to the questions, um, and the future of the pandemic continues to change, um, so that means that it’s difficult for us to say 100 per cent we know that th- th- the answer for the next, uhhh, X amount of time is going to be one way or the other …”
Enough already! There was never a clear answer.
For patient readers who wish to listen to the minister’s entire, excruciating response to Mr. Bell’s simple questions, the exchange begins at 40.30 minutes into the YouTube recording of the news conference and ends at 47.53.
Alas, vaccine refuseniks are the heart of the United Conservative Party’s base, and a significant part of its Legislative Caucus. In other words, they are driving the train.
Dr. Hinshaw spun a comprehensive defence of her recommendations, which led to the premature reopening that set the stage for the fourth wave now overrunning our hospitals. Please, she told her astonished audience … “Kindness matters.”
“A summary of the press conference,” tweeted University of Calgary law professor Lorian Hardcastle soon thereafter: “Shandro serves up an incoherent word salad and fails to directly answer any questions. Hinshaw tries to justify her past mistakes and wants people to be respectful. No one is going to do anything. Hopefully not too many people die.”
All the essentials in 40 words.
The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, in a plain-spoken news release, called the news conference laughable late yesterday. This would be true, were the circumstances not so catastrophic.
“Albertans expected the government to offer a serious response to the surging fourth wave,” the union’s release said. “Instead, Minister Shandro announced a band-aid solution and Premier Kenney did not even show up.”
AUPE Vice-President Mike Dempsey dismissed the news conference as “an embarrassing exercise in deflecting attention away from Premier Kenney’s decision to plunge Alberta into COVID chaos and his refusal to take responsibility for doing so.”
“We are drowning in the Delta variant’s fourth wave and Kenney doesn’t even have the courage to address Albertans, and hasn’t for a whole week,” Mr. Dempsey said.
This seems fair.
Anonymous
It just gets worse and worse with these pretend conservatives and Reformers in Alberta. No end in sight to the lows they sink to, and their abandoning Alberta when there is a crisis with Covid-19. Is this what we want at the federal level, with Erin O’Toole? What’s even more appalling is how people in Postmedia newspapers, from The Edmonton Journal, The Calgary Herald, The Edmonton and Calgary Sun, and The National Post defend the UCP, and think Ralph Klein style austerity measures are the way forward, and that private for profit, American style healthcare is the way to go. They also believe the lies Ralph Klein was telling them, when he claimed that Ottawa and other provinces in the East were taking Alberta’s money away, when it wasn’t that way at all. When these pretend Conservatives, like Ralph Klein didn’t get the proper oil royalty rates that Peter Lougheed was getting, forsaking $575 billion, were negligent in ensuring that oil companies promptly rectified their messes, leaving Albertans on the hook for $260 billion for this, didn’t collect proper corporate taxes, losing Alberta $150 billion, and did the priciest shenanigans so often, this certainly didn’t leave Alberta with anything. This led to the layoffs of nurses and teachers in the province of Alberta. The UCP had hired Janice MacKinnon, for their Blue Ribbon Panel. She was a former Liberal and NDP MLA, from Saskatchewan, who closed rural hospitals there, because the Roy Romanow government had to fix the huge financial disaster caused by Grant Devine’s PC government. They were following in Ralph Klein’s footsteps of austerity. The UCP picked her and this is because the UCP wants private for profit healthcare in Alberta, like Ralph Klein wanted to have. These people have been duped by these pretend conservatives and Reformers and we are not any better of in Alberta because of that. What these people have wished for they now have, in Alberta, and if Erin O’Toole gets into power at the federal level, it will be even worse. Is there any sense in this?!
Phlogiston
The government’s embarrassing and shameful news conference serves to underscore the simple fact that, when it comes to matters of significant importance to Albertans, we are ruled by a tyranny of the minority — the anti-vax, anti-masker, and mostly rural UCP base. This news conference demonstrates just how craven and fearful the Kenney/UCP government is of its minority base. So fearful are they and desirous of remaining in power that Kenney and the UCP are willing to sacrifice the health of Albertans and cause unnecessary suffering and death to pander to that base.
While Albertans want to return to normal and be free (at least as free as possible) from the threat of Covid, most Albertans recognize that this cannot be accomplished without strong leadership that is willing to make evidence and science-based decisions free of ideological constraints. This includes government mandates for vaccine passports and masking. Instead, we get a desperate Shandro fulsomely praising reporter’s questions as “excellent” or “fantastic” before giving evasive, incomprehensible, and meandering non-answers. One of the CBCs reporter’s follow up question at 34:50 was pretty funny: “another good question for you…” When normally respectful reporters take a sarcastic swipe at the minister during the presser, you have to wonder about their level of frustration the non-answers were creating or depths to which regard and respect for Shandro has sank, as if it could go any lower.
Rick Bell, a Sun columnist and one-time favorite of the Kenney government, was like a dog with a bone. He pressed multiple times for an answer to the question whether vaccine passports and business closures were on or off the table. Shandro did not have the courage to say either the truth, which we must by now infer is that they are off the table, or shade the truth and say nothing is off the table.
The measures proposed during this news conference to keep Albertan’s safe and to get out of this mess were both laughable and weak. Among them was Shandro’s and the government’s advice, in response to Bill Fortier’s questions at 29 minutes into the news conference, for the unvaccinated to take voluntary measures not to put others and themselves at risk, as if that advice is going to get some of these poor folks who have been caught up in the misinformation bubble to change their behavior or get vaccinated. Other measures including giving people the “power/freedom” to voluntarily show their vaccination status via some QR code or vaccination card or downloading onto businesses the ability to choose to require proof of vaccination status.
Regarding the downloading of responsibility to individual business to require proof of vaccination status or not, this is just the same kind of abdication of responsibility that Adriana LaGrange downloaded onto the school boards — it is not the government’s decision to require masks in school settings: it is the local school boards. This is just a feeble attempt to deflect anger any anger that the base might feel regarding sensible Covid mitigation measures away from the government. Most people, I hope will see through this, and have long memories about the government’s incompetent and ideologically driven responses to the pandemic.
As for Deena Hinshaw’s responses, I used to feel some sympathy for her, but she has used that up. She needs to resign to preserve whatever shreds of her credibility are left.
Finally, I wonder about the timing of this news conference — just before the federal election English language debate. That ensured that this dumpster fire of a presser did not get the national coverage it deserved, which might have served to strengthen the link between the UCP and the CPC.
Bob Raynard
A couple of weeks ago a commenter posed the rhetorical question, how bad can it be? Since then, we have seen the government come up with $100 bribes for the unvaccinated, then yesterday the announcement that the government would be moving non-Covid patients out of hospitals.
Whenever the government has imposed restrictions, they have justified it by saying it was necessary to prevent the health system from collapsing. Yesterday’s announcement really feels like, rather than fighting until the health system collapses, they are simply surrendering it to the unvaccinated.
I can’t imagine what it must be like to be a healthcare worker right now. Before yesterday’s announcement we were hearing about how demoralized healthcare workers were feeling, as they took abuse from Covid deniers as they walked into the hospital to help truly needy people. Now the needy people are being removed, and replaced with people who had been hurling abuse at our health-care heroes, until they discovered that Covid is not a hoax.
Carlos
Yes this was absolutely a show stopper.
Little Shandro suddenly cared so much about the long term care centers and Deena Hinshaw about pregnant women. Just 3 weeks ago they were all celebrating the end of the pandemic and announcing that this is now a regular respiratory virus just like influenza and we no longer need contact tracing, no masks, no physical distancing and the most amazing one – no need to isolate. It was going to be the best Summer Ever.
The irresponsibility of all of this alone should be enough to take these people to court. Here they are running our province and somehow our unions and their leaders and others with others that can do so, cannot manage to organize a protest that will take people to the streets to show these idiots that we need something better than this.
It is astonishing to me that we all seem paralyzed in face of a crisis. Imagine what would happen if the crisis included lack of food or water and the regular services we all enjoy daily.
Abs
They have abandoned us. Yesterday they walked away from their duty, turned their backs and continued collecting their generous salaries.
What a horrific display of their callous disregard for the people they are supposed to represent. They are losers, not leaders. They have forsaken the children. They have foresaken all of us. (In case you missed it, Dr. Hinshaw pointed out that no fully vaccinated person under the age of 60 has died. So fully vaccinated people over 60 have died? t seems that 60 is the new age at which Albertans are disposable. I would like to point out that the premier of this province is perilously close to that age himself.)
brett
Kenney has other, more important issues than covid, to concern himself with.
Top of mind for him has to be the Nov19 UCP Annual General Meeting. Not just the meeting, but the constituency AGMs leading up to it and the back room rooming running up to the meeting and during the meeting.
One of the biggest thorns will be vaccine passports. I believe that Alberta will get them. They will of course be called something else. If they are released prior to the AGM there will be fireworks at that meeting. Kenney and Shandro are well aware of that.
Abs
In summary: open for summer, open for death. — The Grim Reaper
jimmy
Missing but rarely inactive. Who’s coaching O’Toole?