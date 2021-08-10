Where did CTV’s story attacking physician Joe Vipond, advocate for stricter COVID-19 testing and tracing, come from?

Between 2005 and 2011, CTV Television Inc. donated nearly $10,000 to the Alberta Conservatives.
This interesting information can be found on Elections Alberta’s website using the provincial election agency’s contributor-search tool.
It was entirely legal. It took place back in the days when the Progressive Conservatives were in power and political donations in Alberta operated under Wild West rules – which is to say, essentially no rules at all.
Just the same, it matters. We’ll get back to why in a moment.
But first, dear readers, you need to know that someone somehow associated with Alberta’s current United Conservative Party Government used the same tool last week to see if Dr. Joe Vipond, a prominent critic of the government’s COVID-19 policies, had made any donations to the Opposition New Democrats.
They discovered that, over the previous seven years, the Calgary Emergency Room physician had donated $19,387.50 to the Alberta NDP.
This is not really surprising. In addition to his medical practice, Dr. Vipond is a passionate long-time advocate for the elimination on health and environmental grounds of coal-powered electricity generation.
Lately, he has been a thorn in the Kenney Government’s side with his critical social media commentary about the UCP’s response to COVID-19, which has been detailed, science-based and has a history of making worrisome predictions that turn out to be accurate.
In the past few weeks, he’s organized a series of well-attended rallies calling on the province to abandon its plan to eliminate most testing for COVID-19, contact tracing, and the requirement for infected persons to isolate. This has obviously gotten under Premier Jason Kenney’s skin.
Armed with that information, Mr. Kenney’s personal Internet troll, so-called “director of issues management” Matt Wolf, published an attack tweet on July 30 that asked, “Would the media make someone who has donated in excess of $20,000 to the Alberta NDP their go-to commentator without even *mentioning* apparent partisan affiliation?”
Maybe the UCP was sore because so many more Albertans are donating money to the NDP nowadays than to the UCP, which as the government in power should have had a fund-raising advantage. Many of those people are not necessarily NDP partisans. They’re just Albertans who are frightened by and frustrated with the UCP’s mismanagement and risky policies.
Be that as it may, on Aug. 4, a story appeared in an online publication called True North, which one suspects doth protest too much when it claims to provide “fair, accurate, truthful and fact-based news reports.”
Under the headline, “Calgary doc who claims ‘no ties’ to Alberta NDP has donated nearly $20,000 to party,” the story appears to this reader to portray Dr. Vipond in a negative light, implying he is not being honest when he “claims” he has no affiliation with the NDP.
It quotes Brock Harrison, Premier Kenney’s director of communications, saying, “Nearly $20,000 in partisan political donations to the Alberta NDP speaks for itself.”
On Aug. 8 – last Sunday – Mr. Wolf’s little scoop started appearing all over the place.
A commentary by True North editor by Candice Malcolm showed up in that publication and, on the same day, in the pages of Postmedia’s Toronto Sun.
“Joe Vipond of Calgary has donated nearly $20,000 to the NDP between 2014 and 2019,” Ms. Malcolm wrote. She continued, “but surely it couldn’t be the same Joe Vipond. Surely he would have disclosed that before going on television, and he wouldn’t have been so adamant on social media that he has ‘no ties to the NDP.’”
Why would he? He’s a civilian, for crying out loud. I doubt it ever occurred to him.
Surely the Sun, though, run by professional journalists, would have disclosed that its column was pulled from a far-right website. Apparently it didn’t occur to Postmedia’s editors that the Sun should provide its readers with any information about who else the author of its column works for.
The same day, the Sun ran a column by Brian Lilley, another regular on the far-right media circuit, stating that “a review of donations by the True North Centre shows the good doctor dropping just shy of $20,000 to the NDP over the past few years.”
This raises an interesting question. Mr. Wolf publicized the facts, albeit in a misleading and inaccurate way, on July 30. Did he or someone at the UCP do the research, or did the True North Centre? Or did they both stumble upon it at the same time?
Whatever happened, the same day, someone at CTV News Calgary published an online story under the headline “Critics accuse vocal Calgary doctor of close ties to NDP opposition.”
The original story contained no mention of who these critics might be, or indeed what their criticisms were other than that Dr. Vipond had unspecified “ties to the NDP.”
Unlike Mr. Wolf’s effort and the stories by writers generally associated with right-wing activism, when CTV’s story was noticed it prompted harsh criticism on social media.
Subsequent to its original publication on Sunday, it has gone through several rewrites.
The story has received a couple of new headlines, for example, the first being “Calgary ER physician fighting for stricter COVID-19 policies comes under fire.”
More recently, that was changed to “Member of Alberta premier’s staff questions Calgary doctor’s political motives as others rally to his defence.”
This is better, or at least more fair, but if that’s all there is to the story, one wonders why CTV would bother publishing it in the first place. Talk about a source with zero credibility!
CTV also embedded links to Mr. Wolf’s tweets after the original attribution-free story was published, and later added mention of the tweets to the text of the story as well.
While it didn’t appear in the story, a CTV newscast in Calgary also suggested Dr. Vipond intends to run for the NDP in the next provincial election, an assertion the physician denies.
It is nonsense, Dr. Vipond told me yesterday. “The only thing I said about elections is that I was asked by three different parties to run in the 2015 election,” he said. “Speaks to my non-partisan nature.”
“I would suck as an MLA,” he added. “I can’t follow orders.”
Yesterday morning, I asked CTV News Managing Editor Dawn Walton, an experienced former Globe and Mail reporter, if the original story met CTV’s standards for reporting.
If it doesn’t, I wondered, does CTV plan any additional remedial action beyond the addition of Mr. Wolf’s embedded tweets, the only change that had occurred at that hour.
I have not yet received a response to my message, sent via Twitter DM. The subsequent changes to the story, however, suggest it did not come up to CTV’s standards, which is mildly reassuring.
Still, it would be helpful to know how this story came to CTV News, and who persuaded CTV it was worth covering, and why it was published as it initially was.
In the meantime, we now know from Elections Alberta that CTV Network donated generously to the Progressive Conservative Party, one of the two parties from which the UCP was formed.
Coincidence? One would hope so.
Still, under the circumstances and the logic of its own journalism, it would be reasonable to wonder that the network is too connected to the Alberta Conservatives to be a reliable source of news on this topic.
Dave
I suppose the beleagered UCP communications staff decided this week to have a discredit a critic day. Perhaps that is what one does when they can’t seem to win a war of public opinion or successfully challenge a critics message. It is a bit of dirty politics and desperation, both which well describe the UCP’s approach and current position. It is of course a sign a critic is quite succesfully getting to them.
If the UCP communications staff were to attack everyone who gave sizable donations to other parties, it would become a full time job to increasingly occupy all their time. Doctors can and often do make significant political contributions, but of course writing a cheque does not mean they are closely involved with whatever party they financially support. Most people who write such cheques do not serve as party or constituency officials, or as candidates.
Increasingly, doctors who often used to financially support more conservative parties in Alberta are not supporting parties such as the UCP lately. Gee, I wonder why. Yes, I suppose this must be quite frustrating for the UCP, but to some degree this lashing out is just another attack on doctors by them.
This also does help illustrate the sometimes cozy relationship between major local media and Alberta’s Conservative parties. It is interesting to note where these attacks start and spread to.
Also interesting that the CTV story did not include any disclosure of its own political contributions during the period in question. If the media really want to start looking contributions of others, they should be prepared to disclose their own, both of the organization and the individuals covering the story. Perhaps at the same time they can also explain how closely involved their contributions made them with a party.
Anonymous
There are interesting points that come up here. The first is, why are the UCP gambling with people’s lives, in such a complacent fashion? If people perish from the UCP’s outright neglect, the UCP will most certainly be sued. This has happened when Ralph Klein was premier of Alberta. Ralph Klein never cared about who was adversely affected by his senseless policies, and the UCP certainly do not, as they look up to Ralph Klein.
Ralph Klein was mangling and cutting healthcare in Alberta, just so he could privatize it. The UCP are intent to finish the job. It’s no coincidence that the UCP put Janice MacKinnon on their Blue Ribbon Panel. Janice MacKinnon, an ex NDP MLA from Saskatchewan, who was more like a Ralph Klein, or Reform clone, closed down the rural hospitals in that province. The UCP wants someone to help them reach their goal of having private for profit healthcare in Alberta.
Moreso, the Sun newspaper chain, and Postmedia, whom they are part of, clearly have an agenda. It is to support these pretend conservatives, such as the UCP, and blame the NDP and the Liberals for what is going on. Are Postmedia still contributing to the UCP, even though Rachel Notley and the NDP have prohibited donations to political parties in Alberta from corporations and unions? I do believe that the UCP has made it legal once again for corporations to make donations to political parties in Alberta. The hypocrisy of the UCP goes further, each and every time. How come no one has seen the list of the donors for the leader of the UCP? Why on earth are the UCP then gawking about a doctor donating to the NDP?
Almost anything the Sun newspapers publish about the conservatives and UCP’s misdeeds, never makes the front page, no matter how bad it is, or no matter how many billions of dollars is wasted on it. Almost any letters they print from people put the UCP in a good light, and blame the NDP and Liberals for everything. They also forget how Ralph Klein turned the beneficial things Peter Lougheed did for Alberta into a horrendous mess.
Dr. Joe Vipond is a medical professional. He has every right to criticize the UCP’s foolish policies, with their response to the Covid-19 pandemic. It isn’t going to improve.
CTV Calgary made some tabloid type allegations, that are akin to what that far right “media” outlet in Canada has been doing. They have to cover up their tracks, lest legal action is taken against them.
Albertans need to smarten up and stop enabling these pretend conservatives and Reformers, before they do any more damage than they already have.
Dave in Sask
CTV being owned by Bell Canada EnterprizesCcan hardly be considered non partisan. Nor can they be trusted as a news source. So when you watch CTV news you are not getting impartial news, but big business’ slant on it or right wing propaganda.
Political Ranger
TINA!
– There Is No Alternative
This is what the slobbering idiot who poses as Premier has to say in response to the damning and frightening IPCC report!
Why is this clown still here?
Of what possible use can he be; what value does his presence bring?
Get rid of this POS!
Nicholas Stuckey
When I checked the link you included above, I found CTV but also notice the site does not disclose the name of the party receiving the contribution. You have other information?
David Climenhaga
Nicholas: Search the name in the list. If anything comes up, click on the highlighted name and all will be revealed. The Elections Alberta tool is unwieldy and rather difficult to use. DJC
Just Me
It appears that the entire UCP troll farm and their fellow travellers have been marshalled to wrong one concerned citizen.
Issues managers leaking disinformation to various media outlets and partisan bloggers just proves what Kenney is willing to do to smash any narrative that challenges his own. Even Brett Wilson got into this, declaring Dr. Joe Vipond to be some kind of Notley agent and an incompetent doctor. Yes, this is the level crass subterfuge that Kenney and Matt Wolf are willing to go to defend their alternate reality.
Now, imagine if Kenney had a provincial police force to do his bidding? It would be like reign of terror of Premier Maurice Duplessis all over again. It wouldn’t just be defamation on social media — it could also include kidnapping.
A little bird
Four years ago is about when Kenney rolled into town in his stupid blue truck. I would wager a number of albertans bean donating to the NDP at that time. 4K a year? Peanuts. Who cares. Nothingburger
Let’s talk about the “albertas future” pac many luminaries such as Stanley Milner gave generously to.