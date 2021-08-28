The Inconvenient Indian by Thomas King leads independent bookshops’ non-fiction bestseller list for week of Aug. 22

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

2. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

3. The Song of Achilles – Madeline Miller (Ecco)

4. Dune – Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

5. Klara and the Sun – Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Canada)

6. Normal People – Sally Rooney (Vintage Canada)

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

8. The House in the Cerulean Sea – TJ Klune (Tor Books)

9. Indians on Vacation – Thomas King (HarperCollins)

10. People We Meet on Vacation – Emily Henry (Berkley)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Inconvenient Indian – Thomas King (Anchor Canada)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

3. Hero of Two Worlds – Mike Duncan (Public Affairs)

4. Whitewater Cooks Together Again – Shelley Adams (self-published)

5. Stories of Métis Women – ed. Bailey Oster and Marilyn Lizee (Durvile Publications) * +

6. Finding the Mother Tree – Suzanne Simard (Knopf)

7. We Are All Perfectly Fine – Jillian Horton (HarperCollins Canada)

8. Taken By The Muse – Anne Wheeler (NeWest Press) * +

9. The Body Keeps the Score – Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Books)

10. All We Can Save – ed. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Katharine K. Wilkinson (One World)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills