Independent Ontario MP Derek Sloan, dumped by Conservatives he vied to lead for extremist views, rumoured set to run in Alberta

For heaven’s sake, Ontario, would you stop sending us your right-wing nut-jobs?
There was Derek Fildebrandt. Horrible! There was Jason Kenney. Even worse! There are too many more to mention. Their names are legion.
And now, if social media auguries are to be believed, Derek Sloan wants to invade our beautiful Wild Rose Country and run for public office.
Yes, that Derek Sloan.
The former Conservative MP for Ontario’s Hastings-Lennox and Addington riding on the scenic Bay of Quinte, now an Independent MP with no hope of election there on Sept. 20.
That’s right, the former candidate to lead the Conservative Party of Canada that the winner of that contest, Erin O’Toole, had frog marched out of the party for xenophobic, homophobic, anti-vaccine, and racist online commentary.
Well, technically, Mr. O’Toole booted him out of the CPC for accepting a donation from a well-known neo-Nazi, which Mr. Sloan claimed he didn’t know about. But considering Mr. Sloan’s record, the Conservative leader’s decision was probably a case of any old port in a storm.
Notwithstanding the fact Mr. Sloan was the first candidate bumped from the Conservative leadership ballot a year ago, he obviously had significant appeal to far-right conservatives who have ingested a little too much Q with their breakfast Shreddies.
He was also endorsed by the anti-reproductive-rights crowd that has infiltrated the ranks of Premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party.
I’m sure all of this stuff troubled Mr. O’Toole as he set about the difficult task of cobbling together a winning coalition out of a party a majority of Canadians just don’t seem to like as much as they once did.
Apparently the good people of Mr. Sloan’s current Ontario riding don’t want the guy around any more either. And who can blame them?
Which brings us to the present moment.
Yes, Mr. Sloan, 36 – the Canadian politician who most resembled Commander Fred Waterford in the made-for-TV series based on Margaret Atwood’s dystopic Handmaid’s Tale, truly a case of life imitating art – is going to make a big announcement in Alberta tomorrow.
QuinteNews, which advertises itself as the Quinte region’s best source of news, sounded quite pleased that, as their reporter put it, “it appears the incumbent Member of Parliament for Hastings-Lennox and Addington may have his sights set west for the upcoming federal election.”
One imagines they were thinking: “Going so soon, Derek? Here’s your hat. Don’t let the door hit your ass on the way out!”
Lately, Mr. Sloan’s been sending emails to supporters promising “an exciting announcement” tonight at the curling club in Cochrane, west of Calgary.
He’s been soliciting for volunteers, so one can only imagine the sorts of folks who will be turning up in Cochrane later today.
The email flyer says, disturbingly, “As you know I am in Alberta right now … and i’m not leaving!” (sic)
“Together, Let’s Make Alberta Great Again!”
That seems unlikely, for too many reasons to enumerate.
On the matter of Mr. Sloan’s prospects alone, if the rumours are true, he will be the fourth right-wing candidate to declare an intention to run in the Banff-Airdrie riding.
The others are Banff-Airdrie’s Conservative MP Blake Richards, a former real estate sales agent once being kicked out of the House of Commons for “excessive heckling” and a signatory to the execrable separatist Buffalo Declaration, Nadine Wellwood of the even more right-wing People’s Party of Canada, Tariq Elnaga of the right-wing and separatist Maverick Party, and Liberal David Gamble.
The New Democrats and the Greens haven’t yet nominated candidates, Cochrane Now reported on Monday.
One can only hope the arrival of yet another right-winger will split the vote enough to elect someone more progressive.
Look, Ontario, we know we can’t make you stop. Section 6 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees all Canadians’ mobility rights, and it’s not even subject to the Notwithstanding Clause.
But just the same, can you quit it, already?
We’ve surpassed our quota of right-wing nut-jobs from Ontario, thank you very much, not to mention the ones that were already here when they turned up.
We’re full! You need to send Mr. Sloan somewhere else.
And as for you, my fellow Albertans, stop voting for these people, would you?
This is starting to get embarrassing!
David Harrigan
“For heaven’s sake, Ontario, would you stop sending us your right-wing nut-jobs?” “ There are too many more to mention. Their names are legion.” Is that a reference to Mark 5:9? Well done.
David Climenhaga
David: Yes, it was. I have quoted this scripture three times in this context over the years and no one has ever noticed before. I was very pleased to see your comment. You are a gentleman and a scholar. DJC
Anonymous
Too bad there isn’t some type of a firewall to keep these rotten Reformers and pretend conservatives out of Alberta. They have inflicted enough damage to Alberta as it is. The foolish don’t care, and will gladly elect them, and then blame others for the damage they cause. They were dumb enough to fall for Ralph Klein’s lies, and they will be dumb enough to fall for the lies of these people. Peter Lougheed spoke out against these Reformers. It seems like it fell on deaf ears.
tom
The Ontario Party.
Doug
Why even report this nonsense? Only 32 days remain in the campaign and the CPC is certain to blowout virtually every Alberta riding. Sloan would stand zero chance. Perhaps the motivation of this pathetic attemlt at misdirection is to conjure a guilt by association type argument.
David Climenhaga
Doug: Just in case you missed it, this is a commentary blog, not a newspaper. As most conservatives do as well, I believe there’s something to be said for guilt by association. Not as a formula for conviction in a court of law, of course, but as an indicator of probable behaviour. And even if, as you say, Mr. Sloan doesn’t have a chance in Banff-Airdrie, he may stick around like some other Ontario imports and make a nuisance of himself for years. DJC
tom in ontario
“We’ve surpassed our quota of right-wing nut-jobs from Ontario, thank you very much…”
Be that as it may, we’ve got plenty more to ship to Wild Rose Country. Maxime Bernier, exalted leader of the People’s Party of Canada, constantly releases his collection of candidates in many Ontario ridings. As a public service, I will be delighted to send you a PPC warning list after they get tossed on September 20.
David Climenhaga
Tom: We’ll probably have to ask you to do that. What’s happening reminds me of when Ralph Klein had the government buy bus tickets for Alberta street people and sent them to Vancouver. DJC
Abs
Not so far out as it seems. Remember that Kenney’s former aide in Ottawa, now an MP in Calgary, supported Maxime Bernier in the CPC leadership race. Bernier also made an appearance here in Alberta in the spring. Beneath the surface, RWNJs of all stripes share similar core values.
Bret Larson
Its not surprising progressives want to build walls. Its probably abit of nostalga for the big beautiful wall that extended across much of Europe.
Rocky
Oh, fuck off, Larson.
Abs
Ranchers in Cochrane and environs apparently need another Ontarian to lead them, because who knows rural Albertans better than an Ontario lawyer? Obviously, ranchers and other rural Albertans are gullible fools who cannot represent themselves and will be rescued by those who know better, professional politicians from Ontario. Oakville, Quinte, what’s the difference?
Or is this really about setting up a nest of RWNJs, like a nest of murder hornets, in the safe Alberta countryside, from which this great country can be brought to its knees and split asunder? Conveniently, a leader of this new Asian Giant Hornet Party will be waiting in the wings. It makes sense, strangely. Science tells us that Asian Giant hornets “prefer to live in low mountains and forests, while almost completely avoiding plains and high-altitude climates. V. mandarinia creates nests by digging, co-opting pre-existing tunnels dug by rodents, or occupying spaces near rotted pine roots.”
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Asian_giant_hornet
Banff, Cochrane, Airdrie: perfect! If not in 2021, then in 2023?
Misc.
Don’t forget Kevin Johnston, another Ontario right wing nut job, who wants to run for mayor of Calgary.
Abs
Let’s take a trip down memory lane: fur coats and bank robbers.
https://www.cbc.ca/archives/entry/1982-ralph-kleins-bums-and-creeps
Ah, the good old days, when the mayor and future premier looked the other way if police roughed up the ruffians from the east. Now look who’s running the show.
Just Me
Derek Sloan, another CON extremist decides to pull up stakes and head for Alberta’s alt-right promised land, joining the likes of Jason Kenney, Rob Anders, Derek Alexander Gerhard Fildebrandt , Ted Byfield, and Stephen Harpo in search of the right-wing authoritarianism of their dreams. That and public office and all those sweet, sweet perks.
It’s been said that when God made Canada, he tilted the land mass to the left and everything loose fell into B.C. Actually, with that leftward tilt, the crazies bounced off the east-side of the Rockies and landed in Calgary. God, it seems, has a sense of humour and hates Alberta.
Sloan has been hanging around Alberta for a while, visiting blockaded churches and various antimask/antivaxx protests. He’s been a busy boy since O’Toole (finally) gave him the boot from the CPC caucus. I suspect that the ease of getting onto the public trough in Alberta enticed him.
All he has to do is paint himself blue and he’s in.