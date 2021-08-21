Five Little Indians by Michelle Good remains atop independent booksellers’ bestseller list for fifth week

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

2. The Song of Achilles – Madeline Miller (Ecco)

3. People We Meet on Vacation – Emily Henry (Berkley)

4. The Maidens – Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

5. All’s Well – Mona Awad (Simon & Schuster)

6. Klara and the Sun – Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Canada)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. The Thursday Murder Club – Richard Osman (Viking)

9. The Last Thing He Told Me – Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

10. The Priory of the Orange Tree – Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury Publishing)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Wícihitowin – ed. Gord Bruyere (Amawaajibitang), Michael Anthony Hart (Kaskitémahikan) and Raven Sinclair (Ótiskewápíwskew) (Fernwood Publishing)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

3. Settler – Emma Battell Lowman and Adam J. Barker (Fernwood Publishing)

4. Blackfoot Ways of Knowing – Betty Bastien (University of Calgary Press) * +

5. Seeking Mino-Pimatisiwin – Michael Hart (Fernwood Publishing)

6. Life Stages and Native Women – Kim Anderson (University of Manitoba Press)

7. Our Grandmothers’ Lives – ed. Freda Ahenakew and H. C. Wolfart (University of Regina Press)

8. Stories of Métis Women – ed. Bailey Oster and Marilyn Lizee (Durvile Publications) * +

9. Whitewater Cooks Together Again – Shelley Adams (self-published)

10. The Whole-Brain Child – Daniel J. Siegel and Tina Payne Bryson (Bantam)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills