Five Little Indians and Braiding Sweetgrass lead independent bookshops’ bestseller lists for third week

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

2. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

3. The Rose Code – Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

4. Circe – Madeline Miller (Little Brown and Company)

5. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. The Pull of the Stars – Emma Donoghue (HarperCollins)

7. Klara and the Sun – Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Canada)

8. The Priory of the Orange Tree – Samantha Shannon (Bloombury Publishing)

9. The Last Thing He Told Me – Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

10. People We Meet on Vacation – Emily Henry (Berkley)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

2. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

3. The Inconvenient Indian – Thomas King (Anchor Canada)

4. Indigenous Writes – Chelsea Vowel (HighWater Press) *

5. Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man – Emmanuel Acho (Flatiron Books)

6. Secret Path – Gord Downie and Jeff Lemire (Simon & Schuster)

7. My Grandmother’s Hands – Resmaa Menakem (Central Recovery Press)

8. Stories of Métis Women – ed. Bailey Oster and Marilyn Lizee (Durvile Publications) * +

9. Caste – Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

10. How to Be an Antiracist – Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills