While Jason Kenney promises the best summer ever, it’s hard to shake the feeling of apocalyptic foreboding this Canada Day

ST. ALBERT, ALBERTA – It’s Canada Day.
The pickup trucks with their maple leaf flags may or may not be screeching around Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue tonight, laying rubber in celebration of the provincial government’s edict the masks must come off, Delta variant or not.
But while Premier Jason Kenney insists the summer of 2021 is going to be the best one Alberta’s ever seen, with a Calgary Stampede and everything, it’s hard to shake the feeling of apocalyptic foreboding in the air this Canada Day.
As we gingerly emerge from a year of on-again, off-again COVID-19 restrictions and more than 26,000 deaths across Canada, with a chorus of deranged COVID deniers screeching at every turn that the malls must reopen or freedom will perish from the earth, this just feels like one more bad bet by the United Conservative Party.
The air’s hot enough for it to be Texas, hovering just under 40 degrees Celsius most days this week. But by mid-afternoon it feels like Fahrenheit 451.
It can take you an hour to get an ambulance in Edmonton whether it’s COVID, heat-stroke or something else that’s ailing you. While you wait, you can consider the pleas to take it easy on the power grid because it may not be able to hold up under the strain.
Yet the same hysterical voices that insist COVID vaccines are a billionaires’ plot to put microchips in our bloodstreams are assembling in cyberspace to yell at us that global climate change is a fraud ginned by Justin Trudeau and a shadowy new world order to make us submit to wearing paper masks.
They’d be in the streets, too, except it’s too hot for them as well.
Medical facilities keep getting anonymous letters ordering them to cease and desist practicing medicine, or else.
In the midst of this, unidentified men in Alberta have been attacking Muslim women because of the way they dress and, often, the colour of their skin. This happened last week right here in St. Albert. The Mounties say they’re having trouble finding the culprit.
Worst of all, what we were told over and over, most recently by the witnesses to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, is revealed to be the horrifying, undeniable truth as the unmarked graves of little Indigenous children – more than a thousand in just the past few days – are revealed at the sites of former “residential schools” across Canada.
There are many more to come.
But for some reason the COVID and climate change deniers, self-described “conservatives” all, who see a conspiracy to thwart something they want at every turn, have trouble accepting that this horror was the result of a conscious, thought-out national policy.
Suggest using this Canada Day as a moment to solemnly reflect on the horror of the residential schools system, the reality of our colonial institutions, or the global predicament of climate change, and they’ll say they don’t want their culture cancelled.
And it’s not just the mob. It’s the conservative movement’s leaders.
The leader of Canada’s Parliamentary Opposition – a party closely tied to Mr. Kenney’s government – says he wants to “take back Canada.” From whom is never mentioned explicitly, but if you listen carefully, you can hear the dog whistle well enough.
“I can’t stay silent when people want to cancel Canada Day,” Erin O’Toole told his party faithful last week, never mind that Canada Day, like Christmas, is in no danger.
He just doesn’t want to talk about the bad stuff – on Canada Day or any other day – unless there’s a way to turn it into an attack on Mr. Trudeau or demean “woke” liberals.
But cancelling Canada Day fireworks – as St. Albert’s City Council bravely did on the reasonable grounds it would be disrespectful and inappropriate to launch them from the site of the demolished St. Albert Residential School, which may well have its own collection of unmarked graves – is not the same as cancelling Canada. Quite the contrary, in fact.
The night before last, a Roman Catholic Church burned down in Morinville, the next town to the north of St. Albert. The investigation has barely begun before Mr. Kenney was on the smouldering doorstep with his video crew to declare the fire “a criminal act of hate-inspired violence.”
If ever there was a moment in Canada’s history when sober reflection, empathy and reconciliation would seem like the appropriate course of action, this Canada Day is it.
But Mr. Kenney doesn’t do sober reflection. He does incendiary division.
Canada may someday get to a better place because of what we do and say this summer, through generosity of spirit, a willingness to acknowledge our national sins, and our international responsibilities.
But I’m pretty sure that no matter what happens, we’re not going to look back on this as the best Alberta summer ever.
Bob Raynard
Lytton, the BC village that became famous last week for setting Canada’s hottest ever temperature three days in a row, has been evacuated because of a fire. With our hot temperatures, and strong drying winds, Alberta’s forest fire risk is also reaching extreme levels.
Perhaps my level of distrust with our provincial government has reached a paranoia level, but I am wondering why we haven’t heard anything about campfire bans in provincial parks, and bans on ATV use on crown lands. Sadly, I can’t get past the suspicion that Kenney & Nixon’s drive for the ‘best summer ever’ is influencing that decision.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/heat-wildfires-1.6084114
Dave in Sask
If not the best, then surely the hottest. I can’t imagine racing chuckwagons during the heat we will be having. Pity the horses if that happens.
And who will want to sit in the hot sun and watch the other rodeo events?
Political Ranger
Them chickens is coming home to roost.
Conservatives of every variety, every type, every party affiliation, whether ideologically fixated or just casually acquainted from those who’ve been stalwart supporters for decades to those just signed up yesterday; they all have this idea that if we just did more of the same, that if we just went back to some more benign and halcyon time, that if we just acted with the great fortitude and self-respect of our forebears, then all these problems would be resolved.
This is wrong. This is fantasy.
Conservatives have nothing to offer by way of solutions. In fact, conservatives are becoming, perhaps have even now become the problem. Their intransigence, their blind obedience to dogma, their fear and cowardice all make them obstacles in the search for a continuing way of life in this 21st Century.
Not that there are any easy or obvious solutions available to those courageous, open-minded and with wide-open-eyes. As with every cultural artifact the solution that works for an individual often comes at the expense of the many. I suspect a great cosmic and epochal irony is at play here; I suspect that the way forward is to be found through our Indigenous Peoples traditional and historic ways of living even as our dominant white north-European culture continues to subsume and erase theirs.
Whatever successes the first settlers had on this continent was because of the kindness and generosity, indeed, the raw humanity of the Indigenous Peoples living here at the time. That was profoundly true and well understood for the first few generations of settlers. Until the establishment of stable white communities that the psychopaths, the dilettantes and the ne’er-do-wells of the nascent conservative movement could settle into. They have brought nothing but misery and impoverishment to the many while they filled their gluttonous pockets.
After 2 or 3 hundred years of white culture spreading and shitting all over this Earth we are coming to the realisation that this can’t go on. On this Canada Day I am writing this while listening to those most Canadian Bear Naked Ladies singing “Lovers in a Dangerous Time”. Most appropriate; it is a dangerous time. Even if the danger is pregnant, not really fully present yet, we are on that path.
It is no time to celebrate past glories. This is no time to love the past atrocities committed in our name.
No one can say it better than our host, so I leave the last word to David; “Canada may someday get to a better place because of what we do and say this summer, through generosity of spirit, a willingness to acknowledge our national sins, and our international responsibilities.”