The Rose Code, by Kate Quinn, returns to top of Alberta Independent Bookshops’ bestseller list for week ended July 11

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, July 11, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Rose Code – Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

2. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

3. The Pull of the Stars – Emma Donoghue (HarperCollins)

4. The Song of Achilles – Madeline Miller (Ecco)

5. Malibu Rising – Taylor Jenkins Reid (Doubleday Canada)

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

7. Klara and the Sun – Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Canada)

8. The Maidens – Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books

9. Circe – Madeline Miller (Little Brown and Company)

10. The Evening and the Morning – Ken Follett (Penguin Books)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

2. Stampede – Kimberly A. Williams (Fernwood Publishing) *

3. The Menopause Manifesto – Dr. Jen Gunter (Random House Canada)

4. Finding the Mother Tree – Suzanne Simard (Knopf)

5. The Art of Travel – Alain De Botton (Hamish Hamilton)

6. This is Your Mind on Plants – Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

7. The Better Brain – Bonnie J. Kaplan and Julia J. Rucklidge (HMH Books) *

8. The Inconvenient Indian – Thomas King (Anchor Canada

9. The Bushman’s Lair – Paul McKendrick (Harbour Publishing) *

10. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills