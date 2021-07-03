Sing, Unburied, Sing by American author Jesmyn Ward tops Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, June 27, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Sing, Unburied, Sing – Jesmyn Ward (Scribner)

2. Unlocking – Amy LeBlanc (University of Calgary Press) * +

3. The Rose Code – Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

4. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

5. Malibu Rising – Taylor Jenkins Reid (Doubleday Canada)

6. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

7. The Last Thing He Told Me – Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

8. The Song of Achilles – Madeline Miller (Ecco)

9. Hamnet – Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage Canada)

10. Circe – Madeline Miller (Little Brown and Company)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Think Again – Adam Grant (Viking)

2. Biased – Jennifer L. Eberhardt (Penguin Books)

3. The Glass Castle – Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

4. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century – Yuval Noah Harari (McClelland & Stewart)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

6. Invisible Women – Caroline Criado Perez (Abrams Press)

7. Last Child in the Woods – Richard Louv (Algonquin Books)

8. The Menopause Manifesto – Dr. Jen Gunter (Random House Canada)

9. The Bushman’s Lair – Paul McKendrick (Harbour Publishing) *

10. You Look Good for Your Age – ed. Rona Altrows (University of Alberta Press) * +

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills