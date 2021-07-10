Laura Dave’s The Last Thing He Told Me is Alberta Bookshops’ Fiction Bestseller for week ended July 4

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, July 4, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Last Thing He Told Me – Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

2. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

4. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

5. Klara and the Sun – Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Canada)

6. The Rose Code – Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

7. Malibu Rising – Taylor Jenkins Reid (Doubleday Canada)

8. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo – Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

9. The Maidens – Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

10. The Song of Achilles – Madeline Miller (Ecco)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Sand Talk – Tyson Yunkaporta (HarperOne)

2. Until We Are Free – edited by Rodney Diverlus, Sandy Hudson, and Syrus Marcus Ware (University of Regina Press)

3. 111 Places in Calgary That You Must Not Miss – Jennifer Bain (Emons)

4. Good Morning, Monster – Catherine Gildiner (Viking)

5. Feminist City – Leslie Kern (Between the Lines)

6. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

7. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)

8. The Menopause Manifesto – Dr. Jen Gunter (Random House Canada)

9. Stampede – Kimberly A. Williams (Fernwood Publishing)

10. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills