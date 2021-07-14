In hot water for hiring private eye to shadow judge, social conservative litigator John Carpay exits, stage right

“Verily I say unto thee, That this night, before the cock crow, thou shalt deny me …”*
Cock-a-doodle do!
As a matter of fact, that was almost exactly how long it took for the board of directors of the so-called Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms – perennial litigators on behalf of COVID-denying fundamentalist churches, fanatical opponents of school gay-straight alliances, and like elements – to deny their founder and president, John Carpay.
Well, at least for the time being.
After Mr. Carpay admitted to hiring a private eye to follow the chief justice of the Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench around for purposes that have not yet been persuasively explained, it seemed like the JCCF directors couldn’t publicly hand the Calgary lawyer his Stampede Stetson fast enough.
Mr. Carpay’s bizarre decision to hire the PI to snoop on Chief Justice Glenn Joyal left legalists throughout Canada gobsmacked after the judge told the shocking story in court Monday – and made it clear he’ll be continuing to preside over the JCCF’s attempt to get Manitoba’s COVID-19 restrictions declared unconstitutional on behalf of seven fundamentalist churches.
So, in a statement published on their website early yesterday, the JCCF’s board said: “No member of the Board had any prior notice or knowledge of this plan and had not been consulted on it. Had the Board been advised of the plan, it would have immediately brought it to an end. Mr. Carpay has acknowledged that he made the decision unilaterally. Apart from the Justice Centre’s Litigation Director, none of the Justice Centre’s lawyers or Board members were aware that this was occurring until July 12.”
That was posted early yesterday, presumably before or after the hour the Biblical cock crowed, depending on what part of the country you reside in. Mr. Carpay issued a statement the day before falling on his sword by taking full responsibility for the scheme.
“In an error of judgement, Chief Justice Joyal was included with the observation of government officials,” Mr. Carpay wrote in his statement. Presumably this means he thinks following and surreptitiously photographing government officials is OK, as long as they’re not judges.
The important question of who else the JCCF’s investigators were following remains unanswered.
According to the board, “the Justice Centre’s mandate is to defend Canadians’ constitutional freedoms through litigation and education.” One could argue, of course, that the JCCF’s real mandate is to do battle for a form of social conservatism that, were it to become the governing ideology of a Canadian government, would considerably restrict Canadians’ fundamental freedoms.
“Surveilling public officials is not what we do,” the board statement continued. “We condemn what was done without reservation. We apologize to Chief Justice Joyal for the alarm, disturbance, and violation of privacy. All such activity has ceased and will not reoccur in future.”
Still, while the board strove for a stern tone about Mr. Carpay’s shenanigans – presumably in the hopes the judiciary, law societies and media will stop paying attention to what he did – its members left the door open a crack to their founder’s return.
“With the integrity that we know him for, he has owned this mistake, openly, directly, and without reservation,” they praised him, faintly. “Mr. Carpay has advised the Board that, effective today, he is taking an indefinite period of leave from his responsibilities at the Justice Centre. The Board will appoint an interim president to serve in his absence. …” (Emphasis added.)
Litigation Director Jay Cameron, notwithstanding his mention in dispatches by the board, remains on the organization’s staff list.
Lisa Bildy, a London, Ont., lawyer who according to her biography on the JCCF website took part in a campaign to block a Law Society of Ontario statement of principles that would have required the province’s lawyers to affirm their duty to promote equality, diversity and inclusion, has been named the group’s interim president.
The JCCF’s nine board members include such high-profile conservatives as Klein Era Alberta finance minister Ted Morton, Epoch Times columnist Barbara Kay, and Troy Lanagan, who has headed such right-wing groups as the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and the renamed Manning Centre.
But gone are the days when the coruscating stars of the Canadian Conservative firmament hailed Mr. Carpay as the Great White North’s equivalent of Rosa Parks – as Alberta Premier Jason Kenney ludicrously did not so long ago.
Complaints about Mr. Carpay’s caper have been filed with the law societies of both Manitoba and Alberta by Ottawa human rights lawyer Richard Warman.
Mr. Warman said on his website that he has filed professional misconduct complaints with the Law Society of Alberta against both Mr. Carpay and Mr. Cameron of the JCCF, and has requested an investigation by the Law Society of Manitoba of another JCCF lawyer, Allison Pejovic.
“It’s probably the most egregious case of professional misconduct that I’ve heard of in quite some time,” Mr. Warman said of Mr. Carpay’s activities in a CBC interview. “Any lawyer found to have been involved in this should face the most severe sanctions possible, up to and including disbarment.”
The CBC also quoted University of Alberta law professor Eric Adams, who argued Mr. Carpay breached the Law Society’s code of conduct in ways that could result in him being reprimanded, fined or disbarred.
*Matthew 26:34
Anonymous
John Carpay will simply end up eating humble pie. His juvenile antics don’t turn out in his favour. If he’d slip quietly out of sight, that’d be better for us all.
Brian
The JCCF is in immediate self-preservation mode, eager to temporarily throw Carpay under the bus while hoping to avoid investigation itself, and the possible loss of its charitable status as well as its well-deserved recognition with the far right fringe.
Bill Malcolm
Did this JCCF outfit mount challenges to pinhead kenney’s unconstitutional laws, like the one about not being allowed to organize a protest rally on any physical ground he can decide on a whim is not legal for such gatherings? I would bet not. But something reasonable, like banning large indoor gatherings to stop the spread of virus to protect more pinheads from themselves and others on their returning home and to work, well, that’s fair game to challenge. Why yes, because it includes churches, freedom of something or other to be entirely irresponsible in even a declared public health emergency, goes the dunderhead thinking. Wah! Squawk! And looking at that bald=pated Chief Litigator, it’s obvious he hasn’t cracked a joke in decades. Wonderful. Humourless.
I am not in favour of having a bunch of wackos posing as a non-profit to selectively decide on my behalf what is right for either me or anyone else in society. Protest, yes, but actively pursuing court cases to make some obscure point, no. Supposedly government has to be somewhat neutral in its treatment of citizens; these ideologues try to skew things their way just to stir up sh!t. Of course, with kenney prancing around like an ace pancake flipper and basically in tune with the JCCF, Alberta will have to fry in its own grease until the citizens find it too hot to ignore. This Carpay surveillance nonsense occured in another province, and one news report said Brian Palliser was being spied on as well. The MB premier must not be Con enough for the Alberta social diehard dodos.
David Climenhaga
That’s an interesting question. They did challenge a UCP law on constitutional grounds, but not one that most legal counsel would have suggested was unconstitutional. To wit: the Public Health Act. As for Mr. Kenney’s efforts to unconstitutionally hinder the operation of free trade unions, there’s not been a peep from them. Similarly, despite Mr. Kenney’s spectacular waste of money picking losers in the oil patch, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation has been strangely silent. Whatever can be happening? DJC
Carlos
It is about time that people like John Carpay start paying for what they cause to others. I for one will not be sorry for him.
Too bad we cannot dis-premier his good friend Jason Kenney because it is also about time we get a decent and honest government in our province.
Merrill Smith
“No member of the Board … had not been consulted on it….” Hmmm.
David Climenhaga
I re-read that several times too. My assumption is that it’s awkward phrasing and means the opposite of what it technically, grammatically says. With a well-known Epoch Times journalist on the board, you’d think they would have spotted that. Perhaps’s the board’s oversight is not all it says it is. DJC
Just Me
Watching John Carpay get his comeuppance is pretty satisfying, but I’m not sure what this says about the state of right-wing lunacy in Canada.
Judging by the movement of the chairs within the JCCF staff, it looks like no one’s act was cleaned up. If anything, it appears that Carpay’s exit has paved the way for someone even crazier, though perhaps more cautious, to succeed him. All this proves is that the many right-wing think tanks and (conservative/Christian) advocacy organizations that are running riot in Canada have become so emboldened, thanks to the demands “dark money” benefactors’ for more aggression and militancy in their practices, they have decided to use the GOP’s own dirty tricks playbook to break what little is left of progressivism in Canadian social policies.
Now, if Revenue Canada were to initiate extensive judicial investigations into these organizations and their shenanigans, a lot could be accomplished in cleaning up the right-wing lunacy, FREEDUMB is speech be damned.
Abs
I’ve been struggling to find anything that Rosa Parks and John Carpay have in common. Is it their mutual support of Planned Parenthood? Whatever led Jason Kenney to compare John Carpay, a privileged white Canadian male lawyer who has taken on cases like Yaniv vs. Canada Galaxy Pageants, to America’s famous female civil rights activist? Only Kenney could see a commonality where none exists. It also explains why Kenney would appoint the perfect person as Minister for the Status of Women: a white man from rural Alberta.
If Jason Kenney’s former friend was not above hiring a private investigator to tail a judge and other, unnamed government officials, who else has he tailed? Anyone important in Alberta? Hints can be found in Carpay’s strange “apology”. This could be the beginning of the end.
Chach
Haha, hahaha, haha! Great news!
Now the JCCF has to find someone willing to be the inept and ridiculous face of that laughable organization. Who could possible more inept at deciphering the Charter?
Dave
Yes, the JCCF plan seems to have some wiggle room for contingencies. If things get worse, don’t bring Carpay back, make the interim President permanent or find an new one and distance themselves more, like Liberty University did from Jerry Falwell Jr. If the controversy dies down and attention shifts to other things, quietly bring him back in six months or so, sort of like Kenney brought back Tracy Allard into his cabinet.
Interesting the Law Society in Alberta has been so quiet about this so far, unlike the one in Manitoba. Perhaps Carpay still has supporters in high places in Alberta discretely advocating for him.