Health minister makes sure we understand chief medical officer of health came up with harshly criticized COVID-19 plan

According to Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro, speaking at a news conference on another topic yesterday, Wednesday’s decision for Alberta to become the only jurisdiction on the planet to start treating COVID-19 as if it were the common cold was Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw’s idea.
Facing reporters more interested in the government’s COVID policy than the minister’s insignificant spending announcement yesterday, many of Mr. Shandro’s responses were shambolic at best, incoherent in places.
But he stayed firmly on message when it came to ensuring his listeners understood the decisions to stop requiring COVID-infected Albertans to isolate, or even inform anyone of their illness, were made by Dr. Hinshaw.
“It came from Dr. Hinshaw,” he snapped when a reporter asked him who was behind the decision. “This is work that was developed by those who are in public health.”
This would seem to defy credulity, seeing as Dr. Hinshaw is an accredited medical doctor with a specialty in public health, but since she didn’t race to a microphone or telephone a sympathetic reporter to deny Mr. Shandro’s claim I suppose we have to take him at his word.
The new policy also seems to defy the prevailing opinion among other medical and public health experts – judging from the extremely negative reviews it continued to generate yesterday, not to mention the widespread impression among the educated public that it was driven by politics, not best public health practice.
Indeed, the reaction was so harsh in some quarters that one wonders if in future Dr. Hinshaw will need to pursue her career in another branch of medicine or another field entirely.
“I now crown Alberta as the new ‘Florida of Canada,’” tweeted Eric Feigl-Ding, high-profile U.S. public health scientist and Senior Fellow of the American Federation of Scientists.
“Get a positive #COVID19 test? No need to isolate says new horrible rules by heinously irresponsible @CMOH_Alberta,” said Dr. Feigl-Ding of Dr. Hinshaw.
“We urge you to reconsider the lifting of these public health measures at this time,” the president and Alberta board representative of the Canadian Paediatric Society pleaded with Dr. Hinshaw in a letter sent yesterday.
“Children under the age of 12 are particularly vulnerable as they are still ineligible for vaccination,” said MDs Ruth Grimes and Raphael Sharon. “Policies and practices must reflect this reality and prioritize their health and well-being.”
“This will for sure have a ripple effect and for sure impact all of us,” said Andrew Boozary, executive director of social medicine at Toronto’s University Health Network, expressing his dismay at the decision of Alberta’s policy makers “to bury their heads away from the evidence and the science.”
“Let’s hope elected and public health leaders from elsewhere are able to convince Alberta to reverse course,” tweeted University of Toronto medicine professor Irfan Dhalla.
Well, good luck getting the likes of Premier Kenney to change his mind, whatever role Dr. Hinshaw played in making it up.
That’s just a sampling. I’m sure we’ll be seeing a lot more of this kind of thing in the days to come as public health experts outside Alberta become aware of what’s going on here.
Count on it, though, that if as widely predicted things do go horribly wrong in Alberta, Mr. Shandro and Premier Jason Kenney will be happy to let Dr. Hinshaw take the rap.
And even if we Albertans somehow manage to escape the fate predicted by many experts, distrust of Mr. Kenney’s United Conservative Party Government is now so deep, and not just on its serial mishandling of the COVID file, that Thursday’s announcement is bound to be widely seen as a dangerous gamble with the lives of voters, not to mention those of their children who are too young to be allowed to receive the COVID vaccine.
In this context, consider the release yesterday by Elections Alberta of the second-quarter contributions totals for Alberta political parties, which showed the Opposition NDP dramatically leading the UCP for the second consecutive quarter.
The Alberta NDP raised more than $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the $715,887 raised by the UCP in the same period. All this happened before Albertans knew what the government was going to do on the COVID file.
In the first half of 2021, the NDP raised $2.7 million, compared to the $1.2 million raised by the UCP – meaning the NDP raised more in the second quarter than the UCP has in the entire year to date. This continued and extended a trend that appeared in 2020, when the NDP raised more than $5 million and the UCP received contributions of about $4.7 million.
Among the smaller parties, only the Pro-Life Alberta Political Association broke into six figures, raising $124,000 in the first half of 2021. So Alberta’s anti-reproductive-rights party was able to raise more than the Alberta Party ($79,000), the Alberta Liberals ($57,000) or the Wildrose Independence Party ($45,000) in the first half.
Surely this indicates that most Albertans see the NDP and the UCP and the only political parties that can win in Alberta, and that many who are not die-hard New Democrats are still willing to open their wallets to try to ensure Mr. Kenney and the UCP do not return to power.
It likely also indicates the strong personal popularity enjoyed by Opposition Leader and former premier Rachel Notley.
Moreover, the low tallies collected by the UCP suggest many conservatives who can’t bring themselves to support the NDP are nevertheless unwilling to donate any more to the governing party as long as the likes of Mr. Kenney and Mr. Shandro are calling the shots.
Come the general election, of course, the UCP will still have far more access to dark money squirrelled away in political action committees.
PM appoints Banff Mayor Karen Sorensen to Senate
Jason Kenney may not have been available to comment on the province’s COVID-19 policy yesterday, but he did find time to prompt eyerolls by whinging about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s appointment of Banff Mayor Karen Sorensen to the Canadian Senate.
Complaining about the PM ignoring Alberta’s ridiculous upcoming “Senate elections,” the premier hyperbolically accused Mr. Trudeau of “flippantly disregarding our province’s demands for a fair deal in the Canadian federation and the desire of Albertans for democratic accountability.”
As has been said in this space before, if Alberta voters want Mr. Kenney to stop wasting money on constitutionally meaningless Senate nominee elections, they need to vote for Duncan Kinney, the Senate abolition candidate, on Oct. 18.
Commissioner Allan’s homework is due today
Alberta Inquiry Commissioner Steve Allan’s homework is due today. One wonders if he had to pull an all-nighter to get it finished.
Assuming the commissioner’s dog didn’t eat the report, which would require him to seek a fifth extension to complete the project, we still won’t get to see what it has to say about “anti-Alberta energy campaigns” for 90 days while the Kenney Government figures out what the heck to do with it.
Most indicators suggest the $3.5-million term paper will be more of an embarrassment to the government than a threat to its foes. Several environmental groups that have seen portions of the report have already publicly responded.
CORRECTION: The UCP raised approximately $4.7 million in 2020. Due to a typo, an incorrect number appeared in an earlier version of this story.
Brian Gibbon
Of course it was all Dr. Hinshaw’s idea. Tyler Shandro and Jason Kenney would never lie, would they? (Edit: would never lie AGAIN, would they?) This is truly the Donald Trump cure for the pandemic: case counts are high because of the testing. Ergo – stop testing and COVID will disappear.
Bob Raynard
People have commented before about how the UCP government will create distractions to prevent people, and media, from focusing on their poorly thought out policies. You have to wonder if the ridiculousness of Shandro’s lie is an attempt to distract people from the UCP’s latest policies of sacrificing children to their cause.
tom in ontario
As I read reactions to Dr. Hinshaw’s public service announcement, Premier Kenney is espied behind the wheel of a what appears to be a flashy racing car, a ready to blast off look on his face. At the bottom of the page is an advertisement entreating a male reader to ask himself, “What Happens When You Take a Testosterone Supplement?”
Does the blogger arrange these ads on purpose?
David Climenhaga
Jay-El
Jason Kenney’s UCP… all dollars; no cents.
Dave
Not a good sign that the strongest defense Mr. Shandro could offer of his government’s bizarre new COVID policies, is Dr. Hinshaw recommended it. I wouldn’t call Shandro the most politically astute, but perhaps he has enough wounds of political battle now to get this is the political equivalent of the Titanic. There seems to be a bit of distancing in his statement, perhaps as his mind calculates how he might get to the political lifeboats as fast as possible, but without causing alarm or attracting attention.
Most likely, Premier Kenney had some significant involvement in these new COVID approaches too, but even Shandro knows not to blame or implicate the boss. This is a preview, so when things really start to go badly, the politicians will rush to deny responsibility and yes Dr. Hinshaw will be left holding the bag, completely alone.
Of course having such an obvious political exit strategy is not a good sign. How successful this is will be remain to be seen, as the fundamental problem remains. Voters in general are more concerned about COVID and want a more cautious approach than the COVID deniers who form a good part of Kenney’s political base. As in the past, increases in COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths will only increase these tensions.
However, at this point the band will play on merrily for a while, trying to ignore the problems and mayhem all around them. It may be a few weeks or a month before it becomes evident to enough people what a disaster this is, at which point the politicians will somehow have to abandon and scurry away from it. This seems to be the UCP way lately.
Anonymous
You covered different matters here, and I shall offer my thoughts on them. First of all, I don’t think any credible doctor would make the claims that Dr. Deena Hinshaw has been making here. The UCP are in command of her, and she is like a remote controlled toy car. Albertans will be in for the shock of their lives, when we witness Covid-19 cases escalate in the province, during the summer, and into the fall and winter. It’s happening as I am typing this. Dr. Deena Hinshaw has turned from hero to zero, and the UCP are accessories to this. Albertans will want heads to roll, as things go awry.
The NDP did the right thing by prohibiting union and corporate donations to political parties in Alberta. The UCP has reversed the second of those policies by the NDP. Corporations are not able to fork over as much money to the UCP. Nobody has even seen the list of donors for the head honcho of the UCP. With the NDP getting this much in donations, it is glaringly evident that the UCP are in peril.
The Steve Allan inquiry, is ending up like a dog chasing his tail. The bunk and empty report is ending up costing Albertans a lot of dough.
The head honcho of the UCP has a warped view of what democracy is. He’s critical of the latest Senate appointments, in particular, the one for Alberta, and slams Justin Trudeau for it. Yet, it is shrouded in controversy as to how he arrived at his present political post. The further proof of the UCP’s attaining of power in Alberta being an orchestrated sham, is when another UCP member, in this case, an MLA, got fined for violating the Elections Act.
Abs
Welcome to Alabama-berta. Here’s what’s happening to children in America’s least-vaccinated state:
https://www.al.com/coronavirus/2021/07/infant-among-children-battling-covid-in-alabama-hospitals-im-scared-now-uab-pediatrician-says.html
“I’m scared,” said Dr. David Kimblerin, co-director of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at UAB and Children’s of Alabama, during a Facebook Live hosted by the Medical Association of Alabama. “I was uncomfortable last year but I am scared right now for what lies in front of us with respect to our children.”
“This delta strain is different and it is bad,” he said of the COVID-19 variant’s high transmission rates, which make it more likely for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to get ill and pass the virus on to others. “We are standing in a tunnel right now and the train is accelerating at us as we speak.”
It’s hard to imagine the Alberta government and its CMOH sitting down at a table and plotting the deaths of children under 12, but that will be the end result. It doesn’t matter if this is their intent, or wilful blindness to the consequences of their actions, or perhaps a plot to send mothers back to their ‘rightful” place (in the home, aprons on, freeing up low-paying jobs for men, that men don’t want). Children under 12 will suffer and die. The UCP can bear that cross. But why in the name of sanity go down this path?
Bicycle helmets, umbrellas and leaf blowers might yet become the fashion statement of Summer 2021 in Alberta. It didn’t have to be this way.
jerrymacgp
Speaking of typos … “first half of 2012”? Should this have read “2021”?
One thing I find compelling about such numbers, is the absolute irrelevance of both the Alberta Party and the Alberta Liberal Party. They have become little more than fringe parties, with no hope of even electing a single MLA let alone winning government. If they insist on continuing to operate, maybe it’s time they explored a merger of their own.
David Climenhaga
Thanks. It’s been fixed. I’ve been doing this chronically. It’s worst when it’s on a cheque. DJC
Abs
New theme song for the UCP: Classical Gas…lighting.
“We know people continue to have that anxiety,” Shandro said. “But this is work that was done by public health is based on the science and based on the data.”
https://globalnews.ca/news/8072282/alberta-covid-19-policy-shift-students-parents-teachers-school/
The problem is not the UCP and its “ideology over science” approach to Covid. It’s YOU, Alberta!
There is no science without data, which the UCP is eliminating. This decision is based on ideology. But you need to take a pill Alberta, all 4.4 million of YOU! Don’t be a Simone Biles, ‘Berta!
ayeamaye
” Once more unto the breach,dear friends …”
Jason ‘ Rab Haw ‘ Kenney is turning out to be a real gambler, first with our money and now with our lives. In some ways I think the internet is responsible for our anti-vax troubles. The internet and Demagogues like tRump,Bolsanero and yes Jason Kenney. The spread of misinformation on the web is akin to the wildfires burning in the western forests and just as destructive. As ‘ Sleepy Joe ‘ said the other day ” We’re not out of the woods yet “. A large part of the worlds’ population desperately want the vaccine and can’t get it and a large part of our population can get it but don’t want it. When entitlement is married with stupidity you get obstinance and selfishness as offspring.
I wonder if Jason Kenney is feeling more impotent than usual having HIS choice for a Senate seat being filled by JT.
https://youtu.be/ZnbOKH9Oe9s
JustSaying
Looks like a fast moving bus just took out the good doctor!
Joe waldron
With regard to Kenney’s response to the Senate appointment;
who is writing the stuff he puts his signature to? I would be interested
in knowing the physical intricacies of how PMJT was able to “snub his nose” at: democracy, Alberta,
Albertans, Kenney, and blueberry muffins for all I know.
Carlos
It seems that Alberta is on the podium of North America political/social ridiculousness.
We seem to have a new star to join the UCP already famous circus – Deena Hinshaw. I guess the only way we can get rid of this embarrassment is to find them a permanent show in Las Vegas.
Why is it that we built this need to embarrass ourselves daily with out of this world ideology that challenges the ultimate expressions of imbecility. This is our responsibility to fix and soon.
Bruce Turton
I wonder, as Mitch McConnell of the besotted federal Senate of the Excited States goes on a hundred radio stations across his country imploring people to get vaccinated, if he and others recognize that the people who are getting sick and dying in ever increasing numbers are Republican voters for the most part. Something that “Dr.” Kenney and Ms. Hinshaw have yet to realize. For the UCP, their ‘freedumb’ voters are still invincible!!