Five Little Indians by Michelle Good, Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer, still lead independent bookshops’ bestseller lists

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, July 25, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

2. The Pull of the Stars – Emma Donoghue (HarperCollins)

3. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo – Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

5. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous – Ocean Vuong (Penguin)

6. Dune – Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

7. Bath Haus – P. J. Vernon (Doubleday)

8. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

9. Hamnet – Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf Canada)

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

2. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)

3. Stories of Métis Women – ed. Bailey Oster and Marilyn Lizee (Durvile Publications) * +

4. A Good War – Seth Klein (ECW Press)

5. Stampede – Kimberly A. Williams (Fernwood Publishing) *

6. Finding the Mother Tree – Suzanne Simard (Knopf)

7. All Our Relations – Tanya Talaga (House of Anansi)

8. Values – Mark Carney (McClelland & Stewart)

9. Birds of Alberta – Chris Fisher and John Acorn (Lone Pine Publishing) * +

10. Whitewater Cooks Together Again – Shelley Adams (self-published)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The same books occupied the top spots on the July 18 Alberta independent booksellers’ bestseller lists.

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills