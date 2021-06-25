UCP plan to grab CPP contributions for underperforming AIMCo would be ‘worst investment decision in Alberta’s history’

With representatives of the Alberta Investment Management Corp. scheduled to appear before the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund Committee today to explain their recent laggard performance, the NDP Opposition reminded Albertans about Premier Jason Kenney’s scheme to snatch their retirement savings from the Canada Pension Plan and hand them over to the provincial Crown corporation.
Mr. Kenney’s faux independantiste United Conservative Party Caucus has long cast covetous sidelong glances at the huge pool of Albertans’ retirement savings managed by the CPP Investment Board, which is considered to be one of the best pension fund managers in the world.
AIMCo, as the Alberta corporation is usually known, does not have such a sterling reputation.
Indeed, AIMCo didn’t have all that great a reputation in professional investment circles even before word leaked out in April 2020 that it had lost more than $2 billion – initial reports said $4 billion – on a hard-to-fathom gamble on market volatility.
When the bet went expensively south, AIMCo CEO Kevin Uebelein explained that “markets behaved in a manner never-before-seen and the result was a very unfortunate loss.” You don’t say?
The same day Mr. Uebelein was saying that, a report in the New-York-based online publication for institutional investors that broke the original story described AIMCo’s volatility trade strategy as “amateurish” and noted that “experts and data put AIMCo on a lower tier of sophistication” among fund managers.
But Premier Kenney – who as we now know doesn’t mind risking billions himself, having given away $1.3 billion of our money on a bad bet that Donald Trump would win last November’s U.S. presidential election – still has plans for AIMCo that have the potential to make a couple of bad bets in the low billions sound like the stakes in a kitchen-table poker game.
The UCP government has already made legislative moves to take over all public service pensions, including the previously independently managed Alberta Teachers Retirement Fund – to the horror and disgust of most Alberta teachers.
AIMCo currently manages about $119 billion in assets, about $18 billion of which is what’s left of the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund after decades of being frittered away by successive Conservative governments since it was set up by premier Peter Lougheed’s Progressive Conservatives in 1976.
Now, after being so rudely interrupted for so long by the global COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Kenney and the UCP obviously hope to get back to their agenda.
And next on Mr. Kenney’s hitlist is the CPP – essentially the base pension fund for almost all Albertans – with rumours flying the government will call an easy-to-manipulate referendum on the question in this October’s province-wide municipal election.
That would give the UCP an almost unimaginably huge slush fund made up of other people’s retirement savings with which to make really bad bets designed to prop up Mr. Kenney’s friends and allies in the fossil fuel industry, gambles that could dwarf the billion-dollar gambling debts we’ve had to pay off for them so far.
As Mr. Kenney told party donors on May 27, “I’ve actually personally become increasingly bullish and supportive of the prospects of an Alberta Pension Plan and Alberta police force.” (The latter being another one of the sovereignist fever dreams of the notorious Firewall Letter drafted Stephen Harper and few like-minded ivory tower neoliberals in 2001 and sent to Alberta premier Ralph Klein, who sensibly spiked it.)
In advance of today’s meeting, the NDP noted that with less than 24 hours to go, the government still hadn’t released the fund’s annual report.
UCP MLAs on the committee, of course, are sure to argue that all is well now that AIMCo is about to appoint a new CEO – former Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. President Evan Siddal. But as has been said here before, the departure of a single senior officer offers little reassurance the company will be better run.
Which gets us back to the NDP’s number crunching yesterday. Given the CPPIB’s return of 12.1 per cent on its assets under management in 2020, compared to AIMCo’s paltry 2.5 per cent, if the CCPIB had been managing the money now managed by AIMCo, “Alberta pensioners and the Government of Alberta would have earned an additional $11.4 billion in a single year.”
Compound annual returns alone would grow those one-year gains to $247 billion over the next 30 years, the party noted.
Indeed, comparisons of average CPP to AIMCo results over the previous 10 years show the federal fund doing significantly better in the longer run as well. “If the historical pattern holds over Alberta’s long-term horizon,” said an NDP background paper, “we would lose out on hundreds of billions in returns.”
“It is beyond comprehension that Jason Kenney would put at risk hundreds of billions of dollars in returns when he’s got literally the world’s best investment manager, CPPIB, doing the work for Albertans right now, and doing a good job at that,” said NDP Labour Critic Christina Gray.
Pulling out of the CPP, she stated, “would be the worst investment decision in Alberta’s history.”
That seems fair. It also seems like it’s still the UCP plan.
Cabinet shuffle in the offing?
It’s summertime, and there are rumours of a cabinet shuffle as early as next week. A real shuffle is arguably overdue, but any changes are likely to be minor, aptly filed under: Deck Chairs, Titanic, Shuffle. If it happens, don’t look for any of the guests at Premier Kenney’s controversial recent Sky Palace patio dinner to suffer demotions.
Just Me
I suspect that during Alberta Independence Day (formerly Canada Day) Premier Crying & Screaming Midget will declare several things…
The immediate creation of an autonomist provincial police force, because of … crimes committed against FNs peoples. (because FNs peoples and the Alberta government have a common enemy in Ottawa)
The immediate creation of a provincial pension plan, which will effectively be a transfer of CPP contributions to provincial control, for the purposes of … nationalizing Alberta’s O & G industry. (for the purpose of de-risking the industry)
The immediate creation of Alberta specific embassies for the purpose of … defending Alberta’s interests in international centres, against all enemies. (real and imagined)
Sounds like Kenney is looking for a declaration of Alberta’s sovereignty, doesn’t it?
Since Kenney can’t seem to get a win in the real world, he may as well create his own, larger reality, where he has his own domain that he can completely control.
Alberta über alles.
Abs
This one single threat upon which Kenney plans to deliver is responsible for long-term Alberta residents quietly selling up and moving away. Let Kenney’s Stampede bulls loose in the CPP china shop and we can kiss our assets goodbye. So it becomes a matter of weighing the odds and deciding whether it is better to leave now while the getting is good, or to stay and kiss his assets goodbye in 2022.
Abs
Is it best to join the UCP in order to vote Kenney out at his leadership review, or would that be a waste of time and money, given the attitude of the UCP toward the voting process? Thoughts, anyone?
Anonymous
The UCP are gambling with Albertans money through AIMCo, and losing. There is a history in Alberta of these pretend conservatives fleecing Albertans of money that can help them and the province to deal with hardships. First, had the conservatives in Alberta not stopped getting the oil royalty rates that Peter Lougheed got, Alberta would have $575 billion in extra money right now. It was around 2008, that the Alberta PCs put the Heritage Savings Trust Fund into AIMCo’s control, and this was a stupid move. The UCP lost almost $2 billion of the Heritage Savings Trust Fund, that Peter Lougheed created. AIMCo is also the cause of this. Cunningly, the UCP took complete control over teacher’s pensions and placed them into AIMCo, and the teachers couldn’t say anything about this. Again, through AIMCo, and the UCP’s poor judgement, $4 billion of people’s pension money isn’t there anymore. The premier of Alberta was in the CPC cabinet, during part of his lifelong political career. $35 billion of people’s life savings were never seen again, due to the income trust mishap. How Albertans can be so foolish to be mislead by pretend conservatives, such as Ralph Klein, and the UCP is mindboggling. While Ralph Klein rejected the firewall garbage, he wrongly blamed Ottawa, and other provinces in Canada for fiscal problems that were of his own making. If the UCP is having a cabinet shuffle, that is meaningless. It cannot undo the major damage the UCP has inflicted upon Alberta in such a short amount of time. These pretend conservatives are pathological liars, and they are good at brainwashing people to be fooled into believing anything they say. When the problems surface, they resort to the usual tirade of blaming someone else. This is quite a sad state of affairs.
tom
All for the sake of one little man’s tumescent ambition.
Jimmy
It’s doubtful that past mistakes would trouble obvious feelings of power and invincibility and prevent further displays of recklessness with other peoples money.
As you say no sky palace diner demotions. The deadwood in cabinet who appear to be well managed and subsequently obedient may not be exposed to potentially humiliating changes. Maybe there’ll be an extra portfolio or two created to proffer olive branches among the gang of seventeen. Post Covid recovery and anything remotely linked to the notion of ‘fair play’ and provincial control could be suitable titles.
jerrymacgp
“ …prospects of an Alberta Pension Plan and Alberta police force.” (The latter being another one of the sovereignist fever dreams …” So, while we out here in Oilbertastan shudder at the thought of an Alberta provincial police force — or, should I say, Jason Kennedy’s private army — how do you respond to the growing sentiment in the rest of the country that we should put an end to the “contract policing” model wherein the RCMP provides rural policing to 7½ of the provinces under contract to each province’s Solicitor-General? Ontario has the OPP, Québec the Sûreté du Québec, and Newfoundland & Labrador has a hybrid model wherein the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary & RCMP share different regions of the province; but for the rest of the country, ending contract policing by the RCMP would force the remaining provinces to set up their own provincial policing systems for areas without their own municipal police services.
If this happened, we’d get that Alberta provincial police service no matter what — except the “Fair Deal” bunch would have Ottawa to thank for it, not something they’d embrace with enthusiasm.
David Bridger
Since the 1940s, when oil made Alberta a have province, Albertans mistakenly thought it was conservatives that brought the new found wealth and they have voted for them all but one time since. Hopefully they will finally figure it out before It’s too late.
Lougheed was a practical conservative, Kenney is not.
brett
Might be worth taking a look at the respective financial performance of CPP Investment and AIMCo to determine the answer.
One question I would have……are we going to let the people who made the decision to invest in Keystone make this decision? If so, Alberta is in more trouble than I imagined.
Klaus Nenn
The ‘always’ rule with any conservative is: transfer the wealth of the people into the hands of the friends of the party, and watch the trickle down theory really work. Nothing else matters. Transfer of wealth. One way. People to Party.
Scotty on Denman
As noted here many times, Jason Kenney is a gambler and not a very good one—indeed, as it appears, a very bad one, the perfect training wheels for a baby card-shark: never hedges, never folds a bad hand, full of blustering bluff and, best of all (from the novice gambler’s point of view), very consistent, virtually a walking, talking tell.
He maintains such an air of smug self-righteousness it’s sometimes hard to tell if he recognizes when a bet is lost, as when he left his university after his his campaign to squelch student pro-choice advocates, and when he left Ottawa after his party was thrashed at the polls, then riding into Alberta like a marshal into Dodge. But we know he must discern winning from losing because he has cheated to win—the Kenney version of the ‘sure bet’ (re: ‘robocall-calls,’ ‘kamikaze candidates,’ &c).
Of course playing his Covid hand has featured smugness that’d be galling if it wasn’t so achingly predictable.
Kenney can still make a lot of loosing bets: his government has two years to go and his poke is, naturally, the people’s purse. As far as cheating and gambling with other people’s money goes, he’s the winningest loser around.
If not every Albertan, many are rightly concerned how he might stack the pension deck: it’s their poke, the world’s worst gambler has extremely ideological, wild rose-coloured glasses and might use his influence over pensions to politically sweat their intended beneficiaries—or, more likely, lose it on some foolish wager. And, as mentioned, Kenney’s very consistent and predictable: pensioners would be foolish not to worry.
One day—maybe in two years—we’ll look back at the era of Kenney and the UCP government. I think, at that point, we might rank K-Boy’s bad bets. For me, his worst gamble was to gin extremism, separatism, hatefulness and bigotry among his electoral base: it won him the 2019 election but divided and jeopardized the province, likely for a long time.
One wonders what K-Boy’s dice will be loaded with come the 2023 election.
Dave
Yes, in addition to being a faux populist, our Mr. Kenney is a faux independantiste. Lets not forget he had a long political career in Ottawa and of course, he was part of the Federal government that last revised the equalization arrangement that he is trying to campaign against now. He would run against himself, if he thought he could gain politically – wait a second, he actually is here!
Mr. Kenney’s interests of course here are of course conveniently two fold. First of all, he is now in power provincially, so would naturally like to gain some power or money. Second, by appearing to fight Ottawa, he can try dissuade Conservatives from supporting the real independantistes and that will help him stay in power. A third added benefit for him, is this could all be a great distraction for him. While we are all arguing about the CPP, provincial police and equalization, etc…, we might not notice as much what a mess he is making of the things already under his jurisdiction – you know health care, education and the provincial economy.
Of course, the problem is giving Kenney more powers, will likely only give him more things to mess up. As you noted AIMCO’s rate of return is not as good as the CPP’s. A provincial police force also will cost us more to run and well, equalization is an agreement between the Federal government and ten provinces, not an agreement that can be dictated to the Federal government by one.
I suppose there always is the argument we have to do something, but if there is any case for that I would prefer we actually do something useful and helpful for Alberta instead. Doing something just to appear to be doing something is useless.