Originally from Fort Smith, N.W.T., Richard Van Camp was the first member of the Dogrib Nation to publish a novel (Photo: Laughing Dog Photography).
Richard Van Camp’s Moccasin Square Gardens tops Alberta independent bookshops’ bestseller list for week ended May 30

Posted on June 05, 2021, 12:59 am
Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, May 30, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Moccasin Square Gardens – Richard Van Camp (Douglas & McIntyre) *
2. The Push – Ashley Audrain (Penguin Canada)
3. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *
4. The Sister’s Tale – Beth Powning (Knopf Canada)
5. The Rose Code – Kate Quinn (William Morrow)
6. Brother – David Chariandy (McClelland & Stewart)
7. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)
8. Sufferance – Thomas King (HarperCollins)
9. Anxious People – Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)
10. The Last Thing He Told Me – Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Menopause Manifesto – Dr. Jen Gunter (Random House Canada)
2. Change Your World – Michael Ungar (The Sutherland House Inc.)
3. Karma – Sadhguru (Harmony)
4. We Are All Perfectly Fine – Jillian Horton (HarperCollins Canada)
5. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
6. The Anthropocene Reviewed – John Green (Dutton)
7. Wild Roses Are Worth It – Kevin Van Tighem (Rocky Mountain Books) * +
8. Birds of Alberta – Chris Fisher and John Acorn (Lone Pine Publishing) * +
9. You Look Good for Your Age – ed. Rona Altrows (University of Alberta Press) * +
10. 111 Places in Calgary That You Must Not Miss – Jennifer Bain (Emons)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton
Cafe Books, Canmore
Drawn to Books, Edmonton
Glass Bookshop, Edmonton
Monkeyshines Books, Calgary
Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary
Pages on Kensington, Calgary
Shelf Life Books, Calgary
The Next Page, Calgary
Three Hills Books, Three Hills

