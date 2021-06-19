Mission accomplished? Jason Kenney rolls the dice again on a swift reopening

Never mind the obvious risk or his expensive and expansive record of bad bets, Jason Kenney rolled the dice again yesterday on Alberta’s pandemic reopening.
Delta variant or no variant, Alberta will be pulling the plug on almost all COVID-19 restrictions on July 1, Mr. Kenney confirmed yesterday – you can’t really call it an announcement because everyone’s known for days exactly what he planned to do.
What else he may be pulling the plug on remains to be seen.
“This is a happy day for Alberta,” a grinning Mr. Kenney declared at an outdoor early afternoon news conference at a scenic spot overlooking the North Saskatchewan River and downtown Edmonton. “And that means, on July the first, on Canada Day, Alberta’s public health measures will be lifted and our lives will get back to normal.”
“The end of this terrible time is just two weeks away,” the premier exclaimed. “It’s hard to believe, but it’s true!”
He all but said “Mission Accomplished,” as in George W. Bush’s famously premature announcement of victory in Iraq – “we did it! you did it!” – and he promised that “the sun is rising in Alberta, this is our time,” channelling another American Republican president, Ronald Reagan.
Notwithstanding those cynics who think the timing of the reopening is probably more related to the July 9 opening of the Calgary Stampede, the traditional climax of the Conservative fund-raising season in Cowtown, the reason was said by the premier and Health Minister Tyler Shandro to be the fact Alberta reached a 70.2-per-cent vaccination rate on Thursday.
Albertans have been hearing fund-raiser style announcements all week that the number was creeping closer to that threshold, which the premier has promised repeatedly will open the door to the best Alberta summer ever.
Never mind that figure refers to first vaccinations only, or that outside the big cities the rate is as low as 40 per cent in some regions, and under 30 per cent in some communities according to the government’s own statistics.
And never mind that the highly contagious Delta variant that has been ripping through the British population prompted that country’s Conservative government to extend its lockdown for another month.
Mr. Kenney’s got answers for that: It’s your responsibility. And if you’d be more comfortable with a more cautious approach, you’re probably one of those NDPers who would like society to be locked down forever.
“I know there has been lots of attention paid to two unfortunate deaths in Calgary hospitals, people who had been vaccinated and had contracted the Delta variant,” he told the news conference. “These were both individuals in their 80s, with multiple co-morbidities, both of whom were in hospital before contracting COVID.”
“Very frail, immunocompromised people with multiple co-morbidities are going to continue to be vulnerable to any disease like this,” he said.
“The virus will circulate. Variants will emerge. The most contagious variants will become over time the dominant variants. People will get infected. Some people will get sick. Regrettably, a few people likely will pass away, as has been the case forever with the flu, with influenza.”
The CBC quoted University of Alberta medicine professor emeritus Noel Gibney, co-chair of the Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association’s Pandemic Response Committee, warning the government to expect conditions that could lead to a fourth wave and advising preparation for a return to COVID-19 restrictions.
Dr. Gibney said the Alberta reopening plan was drafted before the highly infectious Delta variant was prevalent and doesn’t account for the danger it presents. “We’re going to see an increase in cases,” he predicted.
Naw, said the premier, accusing a reporter of irresponsibly “spreading fear” by asking about it.
“I guarantee you, though, the promoters of fear will have lots of variants to come in the future,” he said.
Well, if we Albertans have learned anything after two years with Mr. Kenney in the province’s top political job, it’s that the man’s a gambler. A chronic gambler, some might even say.
He may not waste his time in casinos – why bother when you have literally billions of dollars to place on exciting bets with pretty good odds like who’s going to win the U.S. election?
Like that bet – which ended up costing Albertans $1.3 billion, and maybe more when the dust has finally settled – the odds aren’t completely terrible for Mr. Kenney’s reopening gamble. The science on COVID-19 and the impact of the vaccines now flowing into the country thanks to the federal government suggest he could win.
This time, though, lives are at stake, so most politicians wouldn’t take the risk – and most Canadian provinces will wait until late summer or fall to reopen.
But not Mr. Kenney. He wants to be first. As the Shrek movie meme that’s now a staple of social media political commentary in Alberta constantly reminds us: Some of you may die, but it’s a sacrifice I am willing to make.
Anonymous
It has been said that pride cometh before a fall. The head honcho of Alberta isn’t using proverbial wisdom or common sense here. He is being cocky, complacent and quite foolish with his reopening plan. And once again, Albertans will end up paying for this. Things will get worse before July has even ended. As usual, he will be blaming someone else, for why things went awry. Come to think of it, the leader of Alberta never did use any common sense. His costly gambles with Covid-19, have been failures, so often. So were his financial gambles. We still haven’t got a clue as to what happened with the $6 billion in loan guarantees from the Keystone XL pipeline. This hearkens back to the days of Ralph Klein. Ralph Klein told Albertans the things he thought they wanted to hear, and many Albertans, fell for these lies. Also, Ralph Klein was good at throwing Alberta’s money away on so many very bad gambles. Ralph Klein then would then act like he did nothing wrong, or he would find someone else to blame. Here it is, all over again, with the UCP. Watch things take a downward spiral in Alberta. It certainly will be interesting to see how the UCP deals with things, a month from now, as well as further on down the road. Had Albertans listened to those of us who said the UCP weren’t good at the outset, things would surely be different right now. Alas, Albertans are stuck with the UCP nightmare until 2023.
Bob Raynard
“Some of you may die, but it’s a sacrifice I am willing to make.”
This brings to mind another famous quote, this one from Yogi Berra: ‘Nobody goes to that restaurant anymore – its too crowded.’
I have felt comfortable going into retail stores lately, assured that capacity restrictions make it safe. After July 1 I will be considerably more reluctant.
At least the government is being honest with their slogan ‘Open for Summer’ – it makes no promises for after that.
Athabascan
There will be a fourth wave in late summer/early September guaranteed.
One General Strike lasting 10-14 days would rid us of this sociopath. Until that happens we die as we wait for the next provincial elections. Two more years of this…
Jk'slhf
Ian and Sylvia said it best in “Four Strong Winds”:
“But our good times are all gone
And I’m bound for moving on
I’ll look for you if I’m ever back this way.”
Firth of Fifth
Anyone who thought that The Grand Reopening wouldn’t happen right away (whether the magical 70% mark was reached or not) was severely delusional. This was Premier Randy’s plan, come hell or high water.
No sign of the completely useless puppet Hinshaw either. It’s radio silence from our so-called chief medical officer of health.
Shandro is looking very tanned and bloated, so I see the pandemic has been good to him.
Seeing those smiling disgusting faces makes me want to dip into some budget liquor. I think I have a bottle of Jamesons around the house somewhere….
Peter
This time Kenney might win the gamble as Albertans know him better and the impact of Covid19 virus better. People would become more cautious by following the advised practice of keeping distance, wearing masks, and washing hands more often. If the opening for summer works, Kenney will take all the credits. If it does not, Kenney would say that he has warned people. Eventually, he can claim that his great leadership brings an unparalleled win for all Albertans.
Kimpton Bradford
Yeah, not a word about yesterday’s decision to stop the Grassy Mtn mine. Yes there were the required dutiful posting that the decision was made.
But not a peep about Sonia Savage or Jason Nixon or the UCP caucus. The decision slammed the proponents environmental and operational preparations as juvenile and farcical; Benga Mining acted as if it was participating in a self-made fantasy.
Nixon, Savage et al have much to account for. They were the main enablers of this farce, making direct promises of fantastic riches and insignificant regulations to foreign shareholders while secretly changing laws and approving projects here at home.
Yes there is lots to talk about today. Agreed.
But just because the carny barker is shouting about something “over there!” is no reason to be unaware or quiet about the whole circus. There are plenty of clowns and spectacles in this circus.
And we should examine every one of them.
Bill Malcolm
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, throwing things wide open using the eligible over 12 year-old population as the yardstick for 70% first dose coverage neglects the children. And where did 70% come from, anyway?
Alberta has only vaccinated 60.1% of the overall population with a first dose.
https://covid19tracker.ca/provincevac.html?p=AB
By comparison, Nova Scotia sits at 69.1%, just 6% shy of the 75% overall population coverage that was talked about here from before vaccinations even began. That was the minimum for so-called herd immunity, we were advised. That requires 85% coverage of the currently eligible.
kenney has some sociopathic chutzpah: “The virus will circulate. Variants will emerge. The most contagious variants will become over time the dominant variants. People will get infected. Some people will get sick. Regrettably, a few people likely will pass away, as has been the case forever with the flu, with influenza.”
Well, that’s all right then. Just so long as his precious jolly fat hide doesn’t fall victim.
Just Me
We’ve been here before.
Twice already, there have been attempts for a complete lifting of all restrictions (and maybe one attempt to abortive attempt last summer) and each time the province has had to turn tail and run. Well, Premier Crying & Screaming Midget turned and ran. And each time, Kenney has drawn the anger of his base and opposition in equal amounts, threatening his downfall and an end to his campaign for the PMO.
So, here we are, again. This time with more optimism, and with lotteries and prizes to boot, Alberta is opening before all the other provinces (according to Kenney) and COVID-19 has been declared dead for all time.
Well, not for the 30% who are vaccine-hesistant, who may die, but that seems to be a sacrifice that Kenney is prepared to make. “Personal Responsibility” has reared its ugly head again. So let the deferred carnage begin. Come the fall, Kenney will puff up his chest and announce, “I told you so.” as the body count rises. Considering that Kenney coddled and groomed anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers for so long, it’s not like he’s going to take any responsibility for the coming disaster.
So, happy days are here again. Oil prices are rising and Alberta is going to party like it’s 1978, again. Mullets and bell-bottoms are optional, maybe.
Come Canada Day, we’ll see if Kenney has the ginormous ego to declare it “Alberta Independence Day”. Maybe he’ll paraphrase President Thomas J. Whitmore’s icon speech from that movie. And, very likely, at the Calgary, where PMJT is likely to skip because he’s practising Personal Responsibility, Kenney will declare Trudeau a coward, anti-Albertan, and every other complaint that spews from his great big brain. This is Kenney’s stage, and he’s in full Captain Canada mode.
The PMO awaits. Get the step stools and the lifts ready.
Dave
Our Mr. Kenney has certainly been consistent in his behaviour – eager to open things up sooner than may be prudent and reluctant to shut them down in the face of evidence. It is as if he had learned nothing and forgotten nothing in dealing with COVID. I suspect the biggest motivation for him is the future of his political career which may be hanging by a thread. He does not want to further upset or alienate the right wing of his own party, although I suspect they have already come to their conclusions about him and they are not favourable, so I am not sure he can stop a leadership review or change movement at this point. In any event, once again politics trumps science in the Kenney UCP government – Alberta is the fastest province to reopen.
I might imagine Kenney driving along happily in the big blue truck singing “Happy days are here again”, although I believe that truck was leased so he no longer has it. Like much of the UCP faux populist hall of mirrors, little is as they try to make it seem. More likely, he is driving along in a European car, singing along to Ethel Merman show tunes – perhaps “Everythings Coming Up Roses”. At least he can go out on the Sky Palace patio without breaking his own rules, although I wouldn’t be surprised if soon he finds different ones to break.