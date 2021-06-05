Jason Kenney’s chuckleheaded response to Sky Palace patio party uproar reanimates rebellion in UCP Caucus ranks

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s pandemic patio party at the Sky Palace and his chuckleheaded response to the inevitable criticism of it seems to have loosed the spirit of rebellion again in some of the Wildrosy corners of his United Conservative Party Caucus.

Responding to constituents who mistook her in photos snapped by a mystery paparazzo for one of two political aides at the boozy rooftop dinner Wednesday evening with Mr. Kenney and three of his senior ministers, Airdrie MLA Angela Pitt yesterday openly contradicted the premier’s repeated denials he broke any rules.

“Looking at these photos it seems clear to me that several health restrictions were violated,” Ms. Pitt boldly stated on her Facebook account.

Noting online that there had been speculation she was at the meeting – she bears a passing resemblance to Mr. Kenney’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Pamela Livingstone – Ms. Pitt reassured her constituents it wasn’t her.

“Much of the public concern about this incident has been about the hypocrisy of senior officials breaking their own rules,” she stated. “I can certainly understand these concerns.”

“I’m with you, Angela,” Bonnyville-Cold Lake–St. Paul MLA David Hanson soon chimed in, also on Facebook. “Albertans are angry, again, and rightly so, disappointing.”

Three weeks ago, Premier Kenney seemed to have put a lid on the uprising inside the UCP Caucus when he managed, after a day-long argument with his caucus mates, to turf two dissident rural MLAs with Wildrose Party roots who had openly challenged his leadership and response to COVID-19.

Mr. Kenney looked and acted as if he were firmly in control after Central Peace-Notley MLA Todd Loewen, who had called for the premier to resign for imposing too many COVID-19 restrictions, and Cypress-Medicine Hat MLA Drew Barnes, a thorn in the premier’s side for months on similar topics, were banished to sit as Independents in the Legislature.

Referring yesterday to Premier Kenney’s threats to caucus members after Mr. Loewen and Mr. Barnes were booted out, Mr. Hanson observed that the rule breaking at the premier’s catered dinner party was “surprising since he told us we would all be ejected if we were caught violating the health guidelines.”

So what will Mr. Kenney do now?

He’d almost certainly encourage more dissidents to come out of the woodwork if he throws former Wildrosers Ms. Pitt and Mr. Hanson out of the UCP Caucus for their defiance.

If he lets them stay, he would also probably embolden more internal dissent from other former Wildrose members who like them think most COVID-19 restrictions should never have been imposed in the first place.

There are thought to be 14 other MLAs sympathetic to Messrs. Barnes and Loewen still in the UCP Legislative Caucus.

Either way, the rift in the UCP looks deeper and the premier looks weaker – not images he should want to project if he hopes to get the UCP out of its current slump in the polls.

Perhaps Mr. Kenney could threaten to sue his rebel MLAs, as he blustered at NDP Calgary-McCall MLA Irfan Sabir in the Legislature on Thursday for essentially saying the same thing Ms. Pitt has now stated publicly in writing.

“Will the premier, the health minister, the finance minister and the House leader commit to paying a $2,000 fine for breaching the public health orders?” the NDP Justice critic asked during Question Period. “You all owe Albertans $8,000 and an apology.”

The premier responded: “If said outside this space, that would be considered defamatory, Mr. Speaker.”

Well, now it’s been said outside that place, and by a member of Mr. Kenney’s own party, no less. What’s he gonna do?