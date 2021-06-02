Jason Kenney decries ‘cancel culture’ in lengthy monologue defending John A. Macdonald, Canada’s first PM

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s cranky lecture about “cancel culture” yesterday notwithstanding, no one is proposing that John A. Macdonald’s name be erased from the pages of Canadian history or we cease to study his role as Canada’s first prime minister.
On the contrary, if we truly want to progress as a country, we need to study prime minister Macdonald’s deeds more critically and with more rigour than in our past.
Obviously, our first prime minister’s place in the history books is assured, although that may not be much comfort to people like Mr. Kenney who would deify him.
But if Macdonald’s place in history is safe, does that mean his government’s policy of using residential schools for Indigenous children as a network of vicious re-education camps ought to be glossed over, ignored, or tarted up with excuses as in the past?
Obviously not, one would think. It seems Mr. Kenney may disagree, however.
Does it mean Macdonald’s name belongs on a school, as Mr. Kenney appears to think, given his effort to use schools to cancel all Indigenous culture?
Also no.
Or does this mean the premier proposes to create the Macdonald Ruins on Alberta’s Legislature grounds, populated by beheaded, toppled and defaced statues of Macdonald from other parts of Canada?
From Mr. Kenney’s scolding tone as he answered a reporter’s questions during a news conference about COVID-19 vaccinations yesterday, you almost wonder what he will propose next? A reliquary in the Legislature Rotunda containing a piece of the late PM’s ossified liver?
When Shannon Johnston of CTV Calgary asked the premier if he thought Macdonald’s name should be removed from a Calgary school, he launched crossly into a lengthy defence of Macdonald’s record.
He cited Richard Gwyn’s claim that, without Macdonald, the country would not exist. With due respect to Mr. Gwyn, who died last year and who may have been a better journalist than he was a historian, this is nonsense. Canada was a strategic project of the Colonial Office in London, and had Macdonald not been available, someone else who fit the bill would have been found.
Mr. Kenney quickly raised the spectre of “cancel culture” to characterize the understandable desire of many Canadians to remove Macdonald’s name from educational institutions in light of his appalling record in that field, and to remove statues that promote a misleading narrative of his achievements.
The premier soon moved on to doing his best to tarnish the reputations of long list of Canadian historical figures – flawed, as we all are – especially if they were Liberals or are admired by people with progressive beliefs. His targets yesterday: Tommy Douglas, the Famous Five, Wilfrid Laurier, William Lyon Mackenzie King, and, of course, Pierre Trudeau.
“If we go full force into cancel culture, then we are cancelling most if not all of our history,” he huffed.
“This is the problem with your line of questioning,” he lectured, donning a professorial mien. “If the new standard is to cancel any figure in our history associated with what we now rightly regard as historical injustices, then essentially that is the vast majority of our history!”
Indeed, only Stephen Harper was found suitable for praise in Mr. Kenney’s monologue, which rolled into his response to another reporter’s question about the United Conservative Party Government’s deeply flawed social studies curriculum.
At one point, as Mr. Kenney’s jeremiad seemed to be winding down, Ms. Johnston asked: “So, would you still like to see a statue of John A. Macdonald at the Legislature?” This was, presumably, a reference to the premier’s offer last August to find a sweet Alberta home for the statue toppled in Montreal.
This set him off again. “I really think it’s inappropriate to focus on one or two figures,” he complained. “If we want to get into a debate about cancelling Canadian history, we need to understand that it means all of our history.”
This too is obviously false, a straw man set up to attack anyone who criticizes symbolic celebration and justification of the wrongs of history.
Cancel culture isn’t even a thing, for heaven’s sake!
It is a quintessentially American rhetorical response to any criticism of the systemic racism that underpins the modern Republican electoral coalition, which exploits the enduring curse of the United States’ original sin, human slavery.
Obviously Canadian politicians of the right are not immune to this kind of rhetorical trickery.
When a politician resorts to decrying cancel culture, it usually represents a defence of the continued glorification of past wrongs.
Albertans should decide for themselves what Mr. Kenney’s goal was yesterday. His lecture begins at 36:47 minutes into the YouTube video of the news conference.
I agree that Macdonald’s role in setting up residential schools shouldn’t be “glossed over, ignored, or tarted up with excuses”, as you aptly put it. However, you seem to want to commit the opposite error of glossing over Macdonald’s achievements, in this case by shrugging off his role in founding our country on the grounds that “Canada was a strategic project of the Colonial Office in London”. I don’t doubt that it was, but as an astute journalist you may have noticed that grand strategic projects by governments aren’t always successful, and that one important factor in their success is who is available to execute them. Macdonald surely deserves a lot of credit for making the strategic project called Confederation work as well as it did. Refusing to recognise that, and insisting that Macdonald should be remembered PRIMARILY as the principal architect of “a network of vicious re-education camps” rather than the principal architect of a nation, doesn’t fulfil the worthy goal of studying Macdonald “more critically and with more rigour than in our past” – it just involves turning him from a cartoon hero into a cartoon villain, which is no more intellectually honest than old-school hagiographies of the man.
Statues of Macdonald certainly aren’t about “symbolic celebration and justification of the wrongs of history”. Rather, they’re about symbolic celebration of the things Macdonald got right, which doesn’t have to entail either justifying the things he got wrong or refusing to acknowledge them. When I look around the country that Macdonald did more than anyone else to cobble together, it seems to me that he DID get a lot right, surely enough to be worth recognising with a statue here and there.
And hell, if there’s a piece of Macdonald’s ossified liver out there somewhere, maybe it should indeed go in the Rotunda. That liver, ’tis said, performed great feats in its day.
Corwin: You raise some interesting points. Notwithstanding the fact grand, strategic projects of imperial governments now and then don’t work out, it’s rarely because of the poor quality of the actors chosen for significant colonial roles. Rather it’s because of the effective qualities of their opponents and the limitations of the strategic situation they face. In this situation, I think it is extremely unlikely a less effective leader than Macdonald would have made much difference. Or a more effective one, for that matter. Perhaps because I was once persuaded by enthusiastic hagiographers like Richard Gwyn, I suffer the bitterness of the disillusioned. But with the knowledge of what was done and said we all now have, I see the argument about his successes (again, I suspect, the result more of circumstance than personality) as akin to those who would say, “Well, sure, but Hitler got it right about the government’s role in the economy.” So he did, but the horror of his other acts overshadows all else. There should be, in my opinion, about as many statues celebrating Macdonald in Canada as they are statues honouring Hitler. And when it comes to “cancel culture” and the importance of history, I am sure Mr. Kenney would have no problem with the removel of those remaining statues honouring Stalin in other lands. DJC
Last thing I want to watch is a lecture from His Holy Pudginess. Were any APTN reporters allowed in to ask questions?
In looking at the 144 entry list in Wikipedia for Indian Residential Schools, it’s interesting to note the first one was opened in 1828, 40 years before confederation, and one as late as 1950. I’d have to say that Liberals and Tories, no-one else, are fully responsible for setting these schools up. Or shall we say, old and big money supporting both parties made ’em do it. Lots of British financial outposts in Montreal in those earlier days, wanting to ensure their dividend returns were up to par – No trouble from the natives, please, subdue them. Can it have been any other way at core? So icily inhumane? Getting a loud drunk boorish Scottish Tory to be PM was just the job on so many fronts for them on the return of investment front. Dispassionate immoral people with the full support of London.
Realizing that, only then do we then get into the reprehensible way some churches ran these schools. The over-discipline, the constant instilling of fear of doing anything wrong or physical punishment would ensue — monsters, perverted monsters a lot of the “teachers” were as well. Management disregarded Indian Agent criticisms at the harshness at the NS Shubenacadie IRS facility and trolled for “customers”. More heads, more federal subsidy. One principal knocked out a 15 y.o. kid in public, just a lovely man. Nice Wilipedia webpage, easy to Google. They’ve been out with the ground-penetrating radar since the weekend, nothing so far. Only IRS east of Quebec, btw.
jason kenney. Pfft. An apologist is just like a climate change denier – both ignore reality.
Could it be that Jason Kenney sees his own fate among the ghostly army of headless Victorian Tory prime ministers and, I don’t know, toppled confederate war generals who stood behind him yesterday in the rocket’s red glare of his consistently low polling numbers? This is a cry for help.
The premier of Alberta, if he can be even called that, is so out of touch with reality, and has a hard time facing the facts. When he is cornered, and he can’t get out, he utters absolute mumbo jumbo. It’s also sad when there are people who downplay the residential school issue in Canada, and make all kinds of weak excuses, and deflect on what has happened.
This is an example of the profound ignorance of many. You can see it in the comments on this video.
https://youtu.be/gH4Uneq_bTg
It is baffling how people think the way they do.
As Kenney blustered on (and on) yesterday he confirmed himself publicly as an obnoxious fool, steeped in veiled bigotry. There is no amount of polishing his words, by issues managers or others, that can change his gross egotistical display.
Kenney needs to quit and “take a pill””.
Interesting that you mentioned ‘Mr. Kenney’s scolding tone…’ – does he ever speak without the scolding? Does he ever talk to Albertans other than with his paternalistic condescending way as if we are sinners that have to be guided to his evangelical good way of looking at Christian pure life? I would like to see it.