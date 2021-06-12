Five Little Indians by Michelle Good is Alberta Independent Bookshops’ fiction bestseller for week ended June 6

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, June 6, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

Michelle Good, author of the bestselling fiction title this week, is a Cree writer, poet and lawyer who for many years represented survivors of Canada’s residential school system. She is a member of the Red Pheasant Cree Nation in Saskatchewan. Five Little Indians won the 2021 Governor General’s Literary Award for Fiction and the Amazon First Novel Award. It tells the stories of five residential school survivors.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

2. The Rose Code – Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

3. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

4. One Last Stop – Casey McQuiston (St. Martin’s Griffin)

5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue – V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)

6. Sufferance – Thomas King (HarperCollins)

7. The Last Thing He Told Me – Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

8. Malibu Rising – Taylor Jenkins Reid (Doubleday Canada)

9. Klara and the Sun – Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Canada)

10. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

2. The Menopause Manifesto – Dr. Jen Gunter (Random House Canada)

3. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)

4. My Own Blood – Ashley Bristowe (Random House Canada)

5. The Anthropocene Reviewed – John Green (Dutton)

6. NISHGA – Jordan Abel (McClelland & Stewart) *

7. Mediocre – Ijeoma Oluo (Seal Press)

8. You Look Good for Your Age – ed. Rona Altrows (University of Alberta Press) * +

9. The Prairie Gardener’s Go-To for Small Spaces – Janet Melrose and Sheryl Normandeau (Touchwood Editions) *

10. The Body Keeps the Score – Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Books)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills