About that cash lottery idea for Albertans who sign up to get their COVID-19 jabs – cognitive dissonance, anyone?

It sort of makes sense that a fellow who gambled away $1.3 billion of other people’s money on the U.S. presidential horserace last summer would like the idea of a lottery to get vaccine skeptical Albertans to roll up their sleeves for a COVID-19 jab in sufficient numbers to justify opening the Calgary Stampede next month.
So it shouldn’t have come as a complete surprise that Alberta Premier Jason Kenney raised the possibility at yesterday’s COVID-19 briefing of a big cash lottery for lucky Albertans who sign up to get vaccinated.
“I asked the Department of Health to come forward with options on incentives, including a possible lottery for people getting vaccinated, and , uh, work is ongoing with that,” said Mr. Kenney, North America’s biggest loser in the high-stakes 2020 U.S. election if you don’t count Donald Trump and a few dozen of his supporters caught fomenting an insurrection in Washington on Jan. 6.
“There’s a lot of creative suggestions,” Mr. Kenney cheerfully revealed to an inquiring reporter. “I know that when Ohio led the pack on this, about three, four weeks back, there was a lot of, um, ridicule directed towards them, but they’ve actually seen, they saw an immediate and huge uptick in vaccination rates, particularly amongst parts of the population who right across North America have shown fairly low vaccine uptake rates.
“So I’ve asked that a little bit more research be done, uhhh, on that,” he went on, saying that he expects Health Minister Tyler Shandro “will be coming back to our emergency management cabinet committee with options on that, uh, next Monday.”
I don’t know about you, Dear Readers, but listening to the recording of the news conference, it’s hard to shake the feeling Mr. Kenney was just wingin’ it.
Still, it was disconcerting to realize Mr. Kenney was using what amounts to a harm-reduction argument to justify the idea of giving citizens who don’t want to take a life-saving vaccine a chance to win a big wad of cash provided by taxpayers. Anything to get the Stampede open, I guess.
“We just wanna make sure that the cost of that would be justified by, um, the uptake in vaccines, in part by observing how this has worked in the U.S.,” he explained. (Emphasis added.)
Remember, this is the leader of the party that’s always been opposed to harm-reduction strategies when the harm is being done by narcotic drugs, which killed more than 1,300 Albertans in 2020, compared with about 1,200 who died from COVID-19 in the same year.
“We see predictably low vaccine uptake amongst younger people, younger men in particular,” he told the reporter. “And I don’t think that’s necessarily because of vaccine misinformation. I think that healthy younger people just generally imagine that they’re less vulnerable to disease like this. And they’re right about that! But what we need to persuade them of is that they have a social responsibility to their parents, to the vulnerable, to the broader community.” (Emphasis added.)
“And if one way of getting their attention to make that booking, or come in for the jab at a walk-in clinic, is to enter them in some kind of an incentive draw, then maybe it’s worth doing,” he said. “So we haven’t made final decisions but we’re giving it a serious look.”
One wonders what that supposed tax watchdogs at the Canadian Taxpayers Federation would make of this? Probably nothing, given what the organization has had to say about that $1.3-billion their former CEO gambled away.
It was at this point that Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw stepped in to say that “if there is a choice to offer that, anyone who has their first dose can enter, so please don’t wait if you’re making a first–dose appointment. You are going to be eligible if a lottery goes ahead.”
But … wait! Does this mean that if you’ve been a good citizen and already received or signed up for your second dose that you won’t qualify for the big cash payout? Just asking.
And what will be done to protect Albertans from the scamsters like those fleecing Californians by telling them they’ve just won the state’s vaxx lottery and if they’ll just hand over their bank account numbers and passwords the money will be deposited right away?
Even more Californians will likely get such calls next Tuesday when the state is set to hand out 10 $1.5-million prizes.
Sticking with the premier’s approach to harm reduction, perhaps we could expand this program to cut health care costs by, say, using cash prizes to encourage those who don’t particularly enjoy their annual prostate exam!
Inevitably, I suppose, Mr. Kenney soon moved on to a stirring defence of the big risk he took last year betting on Mr. Trump’s success in November.
Responding to a softball question from one of the far-right online publication he is not threatening to sue, Mr. Kenney argued that the big gamble on TC Energy Corp.’s ability to complete the Keystone XL Pipeline was a sensible response to those “foreign-funded green-left pressure groups.”
“Had we not stepped forward with this investment I can tell you TC Energy would have pulled the plug on its project in the fall of 2019,” he said. (If you wonder how that would have been a bad thing, I can’t offer any help.)
“We believe that at certain strategic moments it’s necessary, if we are going to have a future for our energy workers, it’s necessary that sometimes the government steps in to ‘de-risk’ projects that have become too risky in the capital markets.” (Again, one wonders what the CTF would make of this paean to governments picking winners and losers.)
“And there’s pipe in the ground,” he concluded. “And who knows what’s going to happen in three years.” (Uh-oh! Well, looking ahead, don’t say you weren’t warned!)
There’s just nothing like a Jason Kenney news conference for cognitive dissonance.
Dave
Its like Kenney can’t help himself. Just when you think he might snap back to reality, he retreats back to the Sky Palace bunker and its all spring time for Keystone XL again.
Ok, I suppose after a long career in politics he has become quite comfortable in his self created vision of the world, but isn’t this too comfortable? Yes, a political leader needs to have a vision and things he believes in, but you can’t will the world to your fantasy just by nice sounding words. As painful as it is, one needs to be able to grasp reality and admitt when you have blown it and move on.
This continuing bluster on Keystone XL just shows that Kenney doesn’t get it or doesn’t want to get it. He seems determined to want to be a modern day version of Don Quixote.
Yeah maybe a lottery could help encourage more vaccinations. It is a practical idea just like the harm reduction approaches the UCP generally treats with moralistic distain and yes those that have already been vaccinated should definitely qualify too. Too bad Kenney’s moments of such lucidity are brief before he slips back into the comfort of his delusions.
tom
Maybe these lotteries could be funded with the winnings from Mr. Kenney’s covid-related lawsuits.
Carlos
So let me get this – if you get vaccinated as everyone should you get all the condescending speeches from your highness the Knight of Odin but if you choose not too you get your name in for a lottery.
Hmmm as usual the UCP is on the wrong side of common sense.
Here is a suggestion – those who chose not to get vaccinated will pay for their treatment if they get COVID-19?
Does that make more sense?
Bill Malcolm
According to the USask
https://covid19tracker.ca/vaccinationtracker.html
in Alberta only 58.3% of all people have received a single dose of vaccine. So how kenney thinks he’s closing in on 70% is a mystery to me. Sure, you’re going strong on second doses, as people with a brain are taking advantage of getting fully vaccinated in the lull. So I can understand bribing the hesitant to come forward and getting a first dose. The people who refuse to get vaccinated in your dystopia aren’t going to come forward no matter what.
First dose coverage
BC 65.7%
SK 57.6%
MB 59.5%
ON 62.6%
PQ 66.4%
NB 64.6%
NS 63.0%
NL 63.6%
The only provinces below 60% are predictably, the prairie provinces. And kenney’s opening up based on nothing really tangible. As usual.
Abs
Ralphbucks! Ralphbucks are back!
It’s Kenney’s way of bribing one lucky person with a lot of taxpayer money to forget about the huge wad he blew on a very foolish investment in KXL that was doomed from the start. (Perhaps throwing money to the wind spawned a mini property boom in places like Hanna, but that is of little consequence to the rest of the province.)
Hey, Ralphbucks worked for Ralph, but that is because everyone got $400. Why bribe people who have already been more than 67 percent compliant with vaccination? Why bribe people who are eagerly stepping up to the plate for their second vaccinations, thanks to an impending super-spreader festival of sorts that has been foisted upon a city, thanks to Jason Kenney himself?
The only thing Jason Kenney needs to do to ensure high rates of vaccination is to continue being Jason Kenney, and “managing” the pandemic the same way he has done it from the beginning. His “too little, too late” and “too soon, too much” approaches have given us wave two and wave three. Sensible Albertans see the writing on the wall for wave four. Impending hospitalization, long Covid and death seem to be incentive enough for these folks to get the jab. And they won’t forget this, or the $1.3B BB blown on pie in the sky, not even if one of them gets rich quick. Scammers gotta scam.
Dave in Sask
Tell him that the NDP in Sask are doing the same lottery offer though for only $35,000 and seehow he responds to that.
David Climenhaga
Dave: That just might cure him of the idea right there. To be clear, the Saskatchewan NDP is proposing the idea, as they don’t have the power to implement it, and in the account I read, the sum they suggested was $25,000. DJC
ayeamaye
More people died from the opoid crisis than covid. They shut the economy down for one and barely mention the other. It is straight out of Catch-22.
‘ People of means should have more votes than people without means ‘
I never realized how deadly Fentanyl is . I saw a report that the Americans seized 1200 Kg’s of the drug at the Southern border. Enough to kill every man,woman and child in the US of A. Twice. Tell me that’s not true. It is also contaminating the regular drug supply ( cocaine,heroin,oxy,etc.)
Also from Catch 22:
” Some men are born medicore, some men achieve mediocrity, and some men have mediocrity thrust upon them”
With Jason Kenney it was all three.
Just Me
I have wondered over the years if Premier Crying & Screaming Midget has a gambling problem?
I mean, given recent revelations, it seems that he’s diving into his mountain of cough syrup too much. Now, he’s talking about cash-giveways for getting vaccinated. Personal issues manifest as policy, what could possibly go wrong?
Gaslighting is quite the talent, and those who are good at it are very good at it. But then there are those who gaslight so much they, somehow, manage to gaslight themselves. There’s a word of caution that should always be heeded: drug dealers should never use their own stuff. I have a feeling that Kenney has never seen the movie Scarface (The remake) because it’s an outstanding cautionary tale about the obsessive pursuit of the American dream and the fall of a badly flawed man. You could almost call it the Jason Kenney Story, but I think Al Pacino might be the taller of the two.
Maybe someone should remind Kenney that his relentless downplaying of the pandemic for months emboldened certain social elements (wingnuts) to live out their Qanon fantasies in real life. Apparently, Kenney thinks this group of the “vaccine-hesistant” can be easily dealt by offering them lotteries and prizes in exchange for getting their first jab. Those of the conspiratorial mindset would be inclined to believe that Kenney is bribing them, c/o the New World Order to take their Nanotech vaccine.
Yeah, Kenney is truly a man without a clue, as though he just fell out of the cocoon into a world that doesn’t work the way Newt Gingrich said it would. He’s truly a babe in the woods.
Athabascan
How about a lottery for Albertans that promises Kenney will resign if we vaccinate 100,000 in 2 weeks. The line ups would be a mile (1.6 Kms) long for the next 14 days.