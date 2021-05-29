The clocks are striking thirteen and there’s something in the air – Albertans seem to be reading George Orwell’s 1984 again

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, May 23, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

As I’ve said in this space before, there’s something refreshing about a bestseller list based on sales at independent bookstores – you don’t necessarily get the same horrible corporate offerings that are being pushed by all the big bestseller lists.

Sometimes there are surprises. This week, for example, George Orwell’s 1984 tops the fiction bestseller list. Does this means Albertans are worrying about the state of our freedoms in these interesting times? Or is it just a case of someone teaching a summer course on post-war English literature. Probably too soon to tell. Anyway, it’s never too late to read Orwell – born in 1903, known to friends and family as Eric. He was dead by 1950, too early to see the excesses of neoliberalism. A veteran of the Spanish Civil War, he was a writer who was actually concerned about what words mean. It would be interesting to have him around to see what he thinks about our era of panopticon privatization.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. 1984 – George Orwell (Penguin)

2. Station Eleven – Emily St. John Mandel (Harper Perennial)

3. Moon of the Crusted Snow – Waubgeshig Rice (ECW Press)

4. Binti: The Complete Trilogy – Nnedi Okorafor (DAW)

5. Sing, Unburied, Sing – Jesmyn Ward (Scribner)

6. A Farewell to Arms – Ernest Hemingway (Harper Perennial)

7. Lightfinder – Aaron Paquette (Kegedonce Press) *

8. Klara and the Sun – Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Canada)

9. The Rose Code – Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

10. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Anthropocene Reviewed – John Green (Dutton)

2. What Happened to You? – Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry (Flatiron Books)

3. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

4. The Pemmican Eaters – Marilyn Dumont (ECW Press) *

5. The Menopause Manifesto – Dr. Jen Gunter (Random House Canada)

6. NISHGA – Jordan Abel (McClelland & Stewart) *

7. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

8. Hold on to Your Kids – Gordon Neufeld and Gabor Maté (Vintage Canada)

9. The Better Brain – Bonnie J. Kaplan and Julia J. Rucklidge (HMH Books) *

10. The Bomber Mafia – Malcolm Gladwell (Little Brown & Company)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

I’m embarrassed to admit that I somehow missed publishing this list last week. Lots was happening, and I just forgot. Sorry about that! The bestselling work of fiction for the week ended May 16 was Klara and the Sun, by Kazuo Ishiguro, a repeat visit from the week before. The bestselling non-fiction title was Creeland, by Dallas Hunt. DJC

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills