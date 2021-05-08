Kazuo Ishiguro’s Klara and the Sun tops Alberta Independent Booksellers’ fiction bestseller list for week ended May 2

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, May 2, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Klara and the Sun – Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Canada)

2. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

3. The Rose Code – Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

4. The Last Garden in England – Julia Kelly (Gallery Books)

5. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

6. Shuggie Bain – Douglas Stuart (Grove Atlantic)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. Peaces – Helen Oyeyemi (Penguin Canada)

9. The Midnight Bargain – C.L. Polk (Erewhon Books) *

10. First Person Singular – Haruki Murakami (Doubleday Canada)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Research is Ceremony – Shawn Wilson (Fernwood Publishing)

2. Wild Roses Are Worth It – Kevin Van Tighem (Rocky Mountain Books) * +

3. The Bushman’s Lair – Paul McKendrick (Harbour Publishing) *

4. Life Stages and Native Women – Kim Anderson (University of Manitoba Press)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

6. Coconut – Nisha Patel (NeWest Press) * +

7. World Travel – Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever (Ecco)

8. Empire of Pain – Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

9. The Bomber Mafia – Malcolm Gladwell (Little Brown & Company)

10. Mother Earth Plants for Health & Beauty – Carrie Armstrong (Eschia Books) * +

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills