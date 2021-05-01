Kate Quinn’s The Rose Code tops Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list for week ended April 25

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, April 25, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Rose Code – Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

2. Klara and the Sun – Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Canada)

3. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

4. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

5. The Marrow Thieves – Cherie Dimaline (Cormorant Books)

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

7. Indian Horse – Richard Wagamese (Douglas and McIntyre)

8. Hummingbird Salamander – Jeff VanderMeer (McClelland & Stewart)

9. Dune – Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

10. Greenwood – Michael Christie (McClelland & Stewart)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Karma – Sadhguru (Harmony)

2. The Bushman’s Lair – Paul McKendrick (Harbour Publishing) *

3. Values – Mark Carney (McClelland & Stewart)

4. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

5. World Travel – Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever (Ecco)

6. Wild Roses Are Worth It – Kevin Van Tighem (Rocky Mountain Books) * +

7. Moon Lists – Leigh Patterson (Clarkson Potter)

8. The Light of Days – Judy Batalion (HarperCollins)

9. The Way of the Gardener – Lyndon Penner (University of Regina Press)

10. 111 Places in Calgary That You Must Not Miss – Jennifer Bain (Emons)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills