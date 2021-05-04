Jason Kenney edges closer to blaming Albertans for the province’s COVID-19 predicament

Considering his performance at yesterday’s COVID-19 briefing, it seems Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is working himself up to a look-in-the-mirror moment.
In Canadian politics, that’s not something that involves looking in the mirror and contemplating the mistakes you’ve made to get yourself into a mess.
Premier Kenney wouldn’t accept the premise of that approach.
It’s the moment when a politician without a clue in a carload about how to solve a knotty problem turns to the TV cameras and tells the voters it’s all their fault.
Uttering that phrase may not have worked out very well in 2015 for the late Jim Prentice, briefly Alberta’s Progressive Conservative premier, but it comes quite naturally to public figures like Mr. Kenney, who appears congenitally incapable of admitting to a mistake.
Striving manfully in the face of feisty media questioning to avoid accepting any blame for Alberta’s appalling rate of COVID-19 infections, Premier Kenney emerged to make the point five times at yesterday’s pandemic briefing that while B.C. and Saskatchewan have taken similar measures to Alberta’s to control the spread of coronavirus disease, somehow, mysteriously, they are doing better.
Whatever could the difference be?
“There may be a number of reasons for that,” Mr. Kenney mused, listing average age, labour force participation, and even the weather in Texas as possibilities. “One may be a broader non-compliance.”
“We have a younger population and, as you know, younger age cohorts have been those most likely to be infected, right across the country,” he rambled on. “That’s not to blame anybody. It’s just a demographic reality. We also have a higher labour force participation, which means more people, a higher percentage of our population that’s out in the work force, public–facing jobs. Climate may also have something to do with this. …”
Apparently, though, it didn’t occur to the premier it might have something to do with Alberta being led by someone who has encouraged supporters to think COVID-19 is just “an influenza,” who suggested restrictions to control the disease are a serious infringement of civil liberties, or who tolerates a large COVID-sceptical faction in his own United Conservative Party Legislative Caucus that tells voters to decide for themselves whether they need a vaccine. Perhaps he never gave a thought to the possibility not enforcing restrictions might have something to do with large numbers of Albertans feeling they can ignore them with impunity.
A reporter asked: “How can you not shoulder some blame for things getting this out of hand? You could have acted earlier, but you didn’t.”
Mr. Kenney’s response: “I reject the premise of your question.
“It has been effectively illegal for grandparents to have visited their children in this province for half a year,” he rolled on, omitting to mention that just weeks ago, when it suited him, he was denying we have ever had a lockdown in Alberta. “Sweeping, unprecedented restrictions have been in place, restrictions that have been effective in neighbouring provinces at flattening the curve of this third wave.”
“I’ve made this point repeatedly, that what matters is not the stringency of restrictions, but compliance with them,” the premier continued. “And if you have a compliance problem, as apparently we do here in Alberta, hammering people relentlessly with ever more stringent restrictions is not necessarily the optimal approach.”
As Mr. Kenney often does, he sounded sensible as he was saying this. He also sounded sensible, moments later, when he said “clearly what’s happening right now cannot continue. And that’s why we may be left with no tools left in the tool box apart from broader, tougher restrictions.”
Huh?
“Given the cases we saw this weekend,” he said, “we are developing a package of stronger public health measures which I expect to announce tomorrow.” That is, today. Presumably the so-called COVID Cabinet Committee was still arguing about them last night.
Anyway, the premier said, “it’s pretty clear with a public health policy very similar to our neighbouring provinces with growing (infection) numbers in Alberta but shrinking numbers in B.C. and Saskatchewan that there is a behavioural difference here.”
In other words, Dear Albertans, this is your fault, not your government’s.
Can the instruction to look in the mirror be far off?
The gaslighting continues
It can be dispiriting, even unnerving to make a transcript of Mr. Kenney’s remarks after one of these affairs. Writing this stuff down forces the reader to examine what the premier is actually saying and not just get carried away on the stream of his gaslighting.
Asked by a reporter why Albertans should have faith in his leadership, the premier responded: “One of the things I have found regrettable about COVID from Day One is the tendency to politicize it and turn it into a blame game.”
This from the man who has blamed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the spread of the coronavirus at pretty much every news conference he has held since the beginning of the pandemic.
Kenney gets no respect
It’s probably a bad sign for a powerful politician when people start snickering at him, instead of paying tribute.
One of Mr. Kenney’s good-news announcements yesterday was welcome word that schoolteachers, school support staff and child care workers would finally be allowed to be vaccinated, something the Alberta Teachers Association has been demanding for months.
Other than the attribution, though, ATA President Jason Schilling’s formal reaction boiled down to two words: “About time.”
Yes, the ATA has plenty of reasons to be angry at Mr. Kenney and his government. But this suggests they don’t fear him anymore.
Rodeo says … something
Still smarting from the embarrassment of the no-more-lockdowns rodeo Saturday in Bowden, right in Agriculture Minister Devin Dreeshen’s riding, Premier Kenney told the news conference he was “heartened to see the association, representing rodeo, publicly disavow the event in their statement earlier today.”
But did it? Read the comment made by Canadian Professional Rodeo Association General Manager Jeff Robson in the government’s own release.
He says the association is trying hard to bring about the return of the sport. He says the association is focused on safety and the long term good of the sport. But what did he say that disavows the Bowden rodeo?
Brace yourselves, the covidiots are coming
Meanwhile, rebellious former supporters of the premier, egged on by his former friends and allies, plan to mob a Calgary grocery store for an hour of “mask free shopping” this week and hold a “save Alberta campout protest” next weekend.
Anyone caught in front of one of these things is in for a super-spreader event whether or not they consent.
Mr. Kenney let this genie out of the bottle. He’s going to have trouble putting it back in.
Anonymous
When will the premier (that’s debatable to give him the title), admit that he made major errors? That’s not likely to happen. The premier decided to shut down the Legislature sittings, so he he wouldn’t have to face any criticism for his botch job performance. Are Albertans going to continue to take this? If they had any smarts, they wouldn’t.
Dave
If this were a movie, this would be the point where the character we already know to be deeply flawed and likely dangerous transitions from sounding reasonable to hopeful, then desperate, lashing out and finally out of touch with reality while giving a long tortured mostly monolgue to his terrified hostage. Of course this is not a movie, but it feels like Alberta is becoming the hostage here.
It is at the point in the movie where that character has already lost some considerable power. In this case, where people no longer fear the strongman because they can imagine he may be gone. Some on the far right have been in open defiance for a while. One has to wonder when the conservative mainstream media will also start to criticize him more forcefully soon or whether they will stick by his side loyally to the end. In any even Kenney is now certainly no longer the golden boy of the right. Indeed everything he now touches seems to turn to chicken poop.
I am surprised he didn’t somehow try and blame Trudeau for all the COVID problems here, but perhaps he still has enough sense to know how ridiculous that could sound. So, he is left to blame unruly teenagers – perhaps a fairly safe political target as they can’t yet vote. However, our Premier still rejects the premise he has any blame for those disregarding the rules. No, he just spent the last year talking about how onerous the restrictions are and about loving freedom, all the usual dog whistles and more.
So, the difference between Alberta and its neighbouring provinces, other than we have a Premier that may be on the verge of a meltdown, is we had a government that was most ambivalent about restrictions. Mr. Kenney is now reaping what he has sowed, whether he wants to acknowledge this or not
Abd
Woohoo, Galen Weston, is this mask-free shopping day your idea, kinda like seniors’ day? Are bonus PC points included? Asking for a few thousand definitely-not-my-friends.
In the meantime, “folks” (as we are called by the cowpoke-and-colloquialist-in-chief) will be watching the presser later today when “The Rodeo Song” is declared Alberta’s official anthem. That’s it. That’s the dreaded pandemic measure we’ve been warned about. That oughta show “a kind of influenza” who’s boss.
Later on, Big Jay will saddle up his sorry nag and meet the posse that will escort him and his mangy herd of reprobates to the Saskatchewan border.
“Whoopee ti yi yo, git along little dogies
It’s your misfortune and none of my own…”
Oh, wait, it was all a nightmare that woke me up at 2 a.m. Or was it?
Bob Raynard
“I reject the premise of your question” That seems to be proving to be a very convenient phrase for Mr. Kenney lately. I wonder if Premier Notley will be tempted to use it if Jason Kenney is still leader of the UCP after 2023.
Thanks for mentioning Devin Dreeshen, David. I saw a billboard from the Alberta government a few weeks ago that said ‘The Covid 19 Vaccines are Safe’ When I read it, all I could think about was Mr. Dreeshen tweeting that he had spent an hour assuring Cargill workers that it was safe to go to work. A few days later the plant was shut down. The government now telling me the vaccines are safe would do nothing for me if I was vaccine hesitant.
Mr. Kenney is right in implying there is something in Albertans’ mindset that makes them reject public health laws. While it is definitely true that Mr. Kenney tapped into that mindset during his ascendency to the premier’s office, and certainly stoked it early in the pandemic, I would argue it was there long before, as we saw with how long it took the former PC government to bring in seatbelt laws. I wonder if anyone has suggested increasing an emphasis on BS detection in the revised school curriculum.
Carlos
Never in my life did I think I would have witnessed an idiot of this magnitude in a position of power like premier of Alberta. I think a march asking for his resignation might be needed right now to cause the next needed step in his awful career.
Where is the AUPE and The Alberta Federation of Labour? It is time to act, you have the resources to call a march.
Athabascan
Kenney is right.
Everything wrong with Alberta is indeed caused by Albertans. All of this could have been avoided, or at least mitigated had Albertans re-elected Rachel Notley.
There is no way our province would be such a basket case if Notley was premier. So, yes it is Albertan’s fault for kicking her out of office.
Let’s not make the same mistake again.
Simon Renouf
DC, great column as always. Speaking for myself, I never did like Jim Prentice misappropriating – and attempting to reverse the meaning of – a good Michael Jackson song:
“I’m starting with the man in the mirror
I’m asking him to change his ways
And no message could have been any clearer
If you want to make the world a better place.”
Take a look at yourself, and then make a change
Fleming Neil
What continues to be left unsaid is that Mr Kenney’s entire caucus, including the 17 Covid deniers, were hand picked by Kenney during his 2 year drive around the province. Clearly they would have all been allies in his corporatization agenda but apparently not so much in a pandemic. This is all of his own making.
Keith McClary
Kenney was also loudly blaming China for Covid , until, I suspect, someone pointed out to him that he needs China to buy our bitumen, gas and coal.
Just Me
Should anyone be surprised at this point, concerning the ADHD-governance that the UCP has offered?
Kenney is a hard-core, burn-baby-burn ideologue and has been his entire adult life. What else can one expect from someone whose entire life experience was formed reading the pages of Alberta Report magazine? He is the spawn of Ted Byfield feverish hyper-right wing dreams.
Couple that with a gambler’s wild-eyed orgasmic head-rushes, you get the state of present day Alberta, an ever-expanding train wreck of a shite show, that will not stop until everyone is sucked into it.
Considering Kenney spent much of last year pooh-poohing the pandemic, things have gone completely off the rails. Worse, the UCP base has decided to hold everyone hostage to their FREEDUMB revolution, body count be damned.
When conspiracy crazy Jesse “The Body” Ventura calls anti-maskers “selfish idiots”, who likely wouldn’t lift a finger to fight off Hitler, you know this is all coming to a head fast.
Getting more popcorn.
Abd
Um, Galen Weston, it appears that last night’s nightmare was real!
What are you going to do to protect your staff and customers from the anti-mask shoppers in your downtown Calgary store on Thursday? Please do not expect Calgary police to intervene. Two words: Chinook Centre. Pretty sure you’re on your own with this one. Any water cannons, tear gas canisters, gas masks, riot shields and batons in a back storage room? Maybe a light armoured vehicle or two? Or you could just close the store for the day. Thoughts?