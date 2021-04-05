Alberta Politics
The Alice Network by Kate Quinn leads independent booksellers fiction bestseller list for week ended March 28

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, March 28, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Alice Network – Kate Quinn (William Morrow)
2. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *
3. The Rose Code – Kate Quinn (William Morrow)
4. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)
5. The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)
6. Klara and the Sun – Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Canada)
7. Butter Honey Pig Bread – Francesca Ekwuyasi (Arsenal Pulp Press)
8. The Consequences of Fear – Jacqueline Winspear (HarperCollins)
9. Return of the Trickster – Eden Robinson (Knopf Canada)
10. The Paris Library – Janet Skeslien Charles (Simon & Schuster)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Take Me Outside – Colin Harris (Rocky Mountain Books) * +
2. The Bushman’s Lair – Paul McKendrick (Harbour Publishing) *
3. 100 Days of Cree – Neal McLeod and Arok Wolvengrey (University of Regina Press)
4. Values – Mark Carney (McCelland & Stewart)
5. The Bad Wife – Micheline Maylor (University of Alberta Press) * +
6. Wild Roses Are Worth It – Kevin Van Tighem (Rocky Mountain Books) * +
7. How to Be an Antiracist – Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
8. The Skin We’re In – Desmond Cole (Doubleday Canada)
9. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Indigenous Relations Press)
10. White Fragility – Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton
Cafe Books, Canmore
Drawn to Books, Edmonton
Glass Bookshop, Edmonton
Monkeyshines Books, Calgary
Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary
Pages on Kensington, Calgary
Shelf Life Books, Calgary
The Next Page, Calgary
Three Hills Books, Three Hills

