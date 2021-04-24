Alberta Politics
Indigenous Canadian author Eden Robinson (Photo: Pinterest).
Bestsellers

Monkey Beach, Eden Robinson’s first novel, published in 2000, tops independent bookshops’ Alberta fiction bestseller list

Posted on April 24, 2021, 12:10 am
3 mins

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, April 18, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

One of the charms of a bestseller list based on the sales of independent bookstores is that it is not slavishly tied to what is being pushed by major publishers. So Indigenous Canadian author Eden Robinson’s first novel, Monkey Beach, leads the independent Alberta bookshops’ fiction bestseller list this week. It was published just over two decades ago. It’s probably on a list like this, though, because readers liked Ms. Robinson’s Return of the Trickster, published last month, captivated a lot of new readers who are now digging into her previous works. Return of the Trickster, readers will note, is No. 9 on the same list.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Monkey Beach – Eden Robinson (Knopf Canada)
2. Klara and the Sun – Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Canada)
3. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)
4. First Person Singular – Haruki Murakami (Doubleday Canada)
5. The Rose Code – Kate Quinn (William Morrow)
6. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *
7. The Song of Achilles – Madeline Miller (Ecco)
8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue – V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)
9. Return of the Trickster – Eden Robinson (Knopf Canada)
10. A Lethal Lesson – Iona Whishaw (TouchWood Editions)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Think Like a Monk – Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)
2. When Breath Becomes Air – Paul Kalanithi (Random House)
3. The Biggest Bluff – Maria Konnikova (Penguin Books)
4. My Own Blood – Ashley Bristowe (Random House Canada) *
5. The Bushman’s Lair – Paul McKendrick (Harbour Publishing) *
6. Coconut – Nisha Patel (NeWest Press) * +
7. 111 Places in Calgary That You Must Not Miss – Jennifer Bain (Emons)
8. Take Me Outside – Colin Harris (Rocky Mountain Books) * +
9. The Hill We Climb – Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)
10. Values – Mark Carney (McClelland & Stewart)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton
Cafe Books, Canmore
Drawn to Books, Edmonton
Glass Bookshop, Edmonton
Monkeyshines Books, Calgary
Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary
Pages on Kensington, Calgary
Shelf Life Books, Calgary
The Next Page, Calgary
Three Hills Books, Three Hills

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Shadow Life, graphic novel by Hiromi Goto, tops Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list for week ended April 11

Related Post

Keeper’n Me, by the late Richard Wagamese, leads independent booksellers’ Alberta Bestsellers List

Keeper’n Me, by the late Richard Wagamese, leads independent booksellers’ Alberta Bestsellers List
Climenhaga / Dec 21
This Wound is a World by Billy-Ray Belcourt from the Driftpile Cree Nation tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestseller List

This Wound is a World by Billy-Ray Belcourt from the Driftpile Cree Nation tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestseller List
Climenhaga / Jun 28
Souvankham Thammavongsa’s How to Pronounce Knife returns to top of independent bookshops’ bestseller list

Souvankham Thammavongsa’s How to Pronounce Knife returns to top of independent bookshops’ bestseller list
Climenhaga / Dec 5
Few and Far by Allison Kydd leads Andreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List this week

Few and Far by Allison Kydd leads Andreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List this week
Climenhaga / Oct 26

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)