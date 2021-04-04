Happy Easter! A time of astonishing negligence, incompetence and mismanagement by Alberta’s UCP Government

Happy Easter 2021!
It being Easter Sunday, presumably the flock at GraceLife Church in Parkland County will pack into their pews inside their barn-like rolled-steel worship centre southwest of Edmonton this morning in open defiance of Alberta’s COVID-19 restrictions.
We can likewise be assured that, for the umpteenth time, polite Alberta Health Services inspectors will confirm the church is operating in violation of provincial pandemic regulations and that they really ought not to do so.
We can certainly predict with confidence the United Conservative Government of Premier Jason Kenney will do nothing to make them obey the rules – and that after the fact Mr. Kenney will complain there’s really no way you can make folks obey rules they don’t want to obey. (This may not be entirely true, but it is certainly true if their government signals to them that they need not worry about complying.)
At least the RCMP officers whose trucks will doubtless be parked in the vicinity of the church will not be completely wasting taxpayers’ money. They will be on hand to protect the health inspectors and media from harassment by those congregants who also choose not to obey that guy’s instruction to turn the other cheek.
On Monday, at her next news conference, it seems likely Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw will sigh and remind us that it’s really, really, important that we all obey the rules just for a little bit longer.
Yesterday, we’re told, like Friday, there were another 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, half of them caused by “variants of concern.” So it would appear undeniable we’re in the midst of third wave of COVID-19, even without the super-spreading assistance of the faithful at GraceLife Church and whatever happens over this long weekend.
We have been promised that at Dr. Hinshaw’s next news conference on Monday she will tell us more about the “significant” outbreak of cases of the Brazilian variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, which is occurring somewhere in the province.
If you’d thought it might be handy before the long weekend to have an idea of the general location of this outbreak, which was apparently brought here by a traveller from abroad, you are out of luck.
Self-initiative saving yourself and your family is apparently frowned upon in the UCP’s Alberta, particularly if it means curtailing your shopping or dining out over a long weekend. I’m being sarcastic, of course. I’m sure there are sound epidemiological reasons for denying us this information.
Meanwhile, other important stories will be relegated to the back burner by the province’s minuscule and distracted media contingent, among them:
- The metastasizing primary school curriculum scandal, which has moved on from Premier Kenney’s musical grandparents to outright plagiarism. In addition to passages borrowed and lightly modified from the always-reliable Wikipedia and the State of Virginia’s school curriculum, the document is now known to also include a lengthy passage simply cut and pasted without attribution. “This is an obvious case of word-for-word plagiarism,” says a University of Calgary expert in academic ethics.
- Documented proof that early in the pandemic the UCP Government and health officials “knew Alberta’s meatpacking plants were unsafe due to the risk of COVID-19 infection, but lied to workers to keep the plants running.”
- The government of Alberta’s expensive, humiliating and entirely predictable loss in the Supreme Court of Canada in its legal effort to challenge the constitutionality of the federal government’s carbon-mitigation strategy and block Ottawa from taking measures to control carbon in the atmosphere, which is known to be a contributing factor to global climate change.
- The continuing fallout of the Kenney Government’s War on Doctors, which resulted in rejection by the province’s physicians of the tentative agreement reached between the Alberta Medical Association’s bargaining committee and the government. Whether it was the fact it was a truly lousy deal, or physicians’ justified distrust of Health Minister Tyler Shandro, continued disruption of the health care system is now guaranteed.
- The startling, chronic, and often unintentionally hilarious incompetence of the Alberta Energy War Room, also known as Canadian Energy Centre Ltd., in its ongoing efforts to defend Alberta’s fossil fuel industry from children’s cartoons like Bigfoot Family.
And these are just stories that have been in the news in the past couple of weeks. Readers can be forgiven if they can hardly remember such things as the UCP’s plans to permit open-pit coal mining on the Eastern Slopes of the Rockies or sell off parks, and Premier Kenney’s decision to bet $1.3 billion of our money on his conviction Donald Trump would win the U.S. election.
I have lived nearly 70 years in this country and have been engaged by Canadian politics since my teen years. I cannot recall ever seeing such negligence, incompetence, mismanagement and fatal malfeasance by any party in government in any province or in Ottawa.
It’s disheartening and exhausting to keep up. On the other hand, for me at least, it’s entertaining to write about it.
Either way, it is astonishing.
NOTE: GraceLife Church’s Easter Sunday service unfolded exactly as predicted in this post. DJC
Stewart
One BILLION for the pipeline
David Climenhaga
$1.3 billion Cdn. DJC
tom in Ontario
Excellent analysis of the state of affairs in the Foothill Province.
No blogger that I know of in Ontario can match the writing skills and level of courage displayed by Mr. Climenhaga. Happy Easter to all.
Blair
Great article. Think Stewart was pointing out the typo, you wrote 1.3 million instead of billion.
Anonymous
The UCP are just acting foolish. Nero is fiddling, while Rome is burning. Give it at least 3 to 6 weeks, and the UCP will be forced to do something else. Once again, Alberta now has the bad distinction of having the greatest per capita rate of Covid-19 cases in Canada. Whatever the UCP are doing, it isn’t helping. Financially, the UCP are also a big failure, just as the Alberta PCs were, for the last 30 to 35 years. Two years into their term, and the UCP gets an F minus. What’s even more pathetic, is that we have former politicians, like Danielle Smith, trying to blame the NDP for the mistakes of the Alberta PCs, like rising utility bills. Ralph Klein’s deregulation wasn’t a success. Really bad.
Abs
And now a public service message from the UCP:
“Those brown things in your yard might not be chocolate eggs, if you have a dog. We urge you to exercise caution this holiday weekend. Thank you. That’s all we’ve got.”
tom
“I have lived nearly 70 years in this country and have been engaged by Canadian politics since my teen years. I cannot recall ever seeing such negligence, incompetence, mismanagement and fatal malfeasance by any party in government in any province or in Ottawa.”
As Steve Bannon observed of the mad king of Mar-a-Lago, they’re flooding the zone with . . . .
Carlos
The text was not modified to 1.3 Billion.
Abs
At least we know that there is absolutely no risk in any sports that involve frozen water.*
*Oh, wait. There absolutely IS risk in sports involving frozen water.
https://mobile.twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1378479376946315272
But at least no Albertans will travel to B.C. this long weekend, right? Am I right?
Political Ranger
too true, David.
And no chance of it getting any better. Only worse and then … more worse.
Marilyn Johnman
“$1.3 million of our money” … billion
David Climenhaga
Marilyn: Thanks to you and the many others who noted and alerted me to my typo this morning. It’s been fixed. DJC
FirthofFifth
David certainly hit the nail on the head. We seem to be stuck in a Groundhog Day scenario, with the people of Alberta (the sane ones, at least) playing the hapless Bill Murray character, forced to live the same day over and over again. Except this version of the movie is obviously the 21st century remake/reboot, re-imagined as a horror instead of a comedy, where the protagonist is stuck between the sociopath Kenney and the completely useless Hinshaw. Might as well throw in some brainwashed cult-like deniers for some added terror. It would be great to simply shut this movie off but we’re being forced to watch while wearing a straight jacket and eyelid locks, Clockwork Orange style.
Truly terrifying times, my friends.
brett
No question. Jason Kenney has been one big screw up from Day 1.
Not certain why. Could be the mess over the leadership race, could be the divisions within that Party that appear to be widening every day, perhaps the lack of good Cabinet material.
Or perhaps we greatly over estimated Kenney’s political prowess. Many of the issues were completely avoidable, IMHO, if Kenney had sought out and taken good advice from the more level headed, experienced, and Lougheed like members of his Party. It is clear that he either did not seek that council, or if he did ignored it.
Whatever the reason….it has been a monumental screw up. The biggest disappointment to me has been his unwillingness to remove incompetent Cabinet Ministers (of which there are several in key positions). I believe that this failure may lead to his ultimate downfall.
Bruce Turton
And how much more for ‘oil by rail’ fiasco? Plus $120 Millions for the cartoon watchers!!
Mike in Edmonton
Oh my goodness, DJC, if only this were the extent of it. A partial list of UCP screwups, from memory:
– Cancelling the health “superlab” that would have served central and northern Alberta.
– Tax cuts for corporations “to save jobs.” They didn’t.
– a 2019 budget that was 1) after the federal election, to avoid scaring off support for the CPC (didn’t work) and 2) hopelessly optimistic about oil prices, causing an instant deficit
– Letting oil companies stiff municipalities out of local taxes owed
– Allowing big money from corporate shills back into Alberta politics (maybe this time it’ll work and Naheed Nenshi will lose)
– All the various “boards” that concluded whatever Jason TOLD them to
– The so-called inquiry by Stephen Allen that DIDN’T find what it was supposed to, i.e. “foreign-funded interference” with Alberta’s bitumen industry
– The contract-tracing app that only traced–what? one third? less?–of Covid contacts, if it was installed correctly on the right kind of phone
– Refusing the federal contact-tracing app that DID work because it was Justin’s
– Kenney’s bizarre public apology to Restaruants Canada for making them shut their doors during the first wave of Covid-19, and promising to never, ever, do it again
And let’s not forget the way Kenney riled up the lunatic fringe Alberta separatists. Now Kenney’s running scared of them too. They’re extreme-right-wing, and they don’t listen to Kenney at all.
I wish I could remember who gave us this gem: “Did Kenney take his foot out of his mouth before he shot himself in it?”
Hana Razga
We need to keep track of all of the mismanagement, incompetence, meanness and vindictiveness of this UCP government until next election in 2023 and beyond, so we do not ever make the mistake electing them again.
And the GraceLife Church should be renamed DisGraceLife Church…
Bob Raynard
Do the parishioners of Grace Life church consider themselves law abiding?