The Vanishing half by Brit Bennett leads Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list for week ended March 7

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, March 7, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

2. Klara and the Sun – Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Canada)

3. Return of the Trickster – Eden Robinson (Knopf Canada)

4. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

5. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

6. Satellite Love – Genki Ferguson (McCelland & Stewart)

7. The Rose Code – Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

8. Hench – Natalie Zina Walschots (William Morrow)

9. The Midnight Bargain – C.L. Polk (Erewhon Books) *

10. Butter Honey Pig Bread – Francesca Ekwuyasi (Arsenal Pulp Press)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Dare to Lead – Brené Brown (Random House)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

3. Settler – Emma Battell Lowman and Adam J. Barker (Fernwood Publishing)

4. Beyond Order – Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

5. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster – Bill Gates (Knopf)

6. The Grief Recovery Handbook – John W. James and Russell Friedman (HarperCollins)

7. 365 Tao – Ming-Dao Deng (HarperOne)

8. A History of My Brief Body – Billy-Ray Belcourt (Hamish Hamilton) *

9. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Indigenous Relations Press)

10. We Are All Perfectly Fine – Jillian Horton (HarperCollins Canada)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills