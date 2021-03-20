Return of the Trickster by Eden Robinson tops independent bookshops’ Alberta fiction bestsellers for week ended March 14

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, March 7, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Return of the Trickster – Eden Robinson (Knopf Canada)

2. Klara and the Sun – Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Canada)

3. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

5. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

6. Butter Honey Pig Bread – Francesca Ekwuyasi (Arsenal Pulp Press)

7. The Rose Code – Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

8. A Town Called Solace – Mary Lawson (Knopf Canada)

9. Hench – Natalie Zina Walschots (William Morrow)

10. The Midnight Bargain – C.L. Polk (Erewhon Books) *

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

2. How We Became Human – Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)

3. Becoming – Michelle Obama (Crown)

4. Neglected No More – Andre Picard (Random House Canada)

5. Relax, Dammit! – Timothy Caulfield (Allen Lane) *

6. Beyond Order – Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

7. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster – Bill Gates (Knopf)

8. Two Trees Make a Forest – Jessica J. Lee (Hamish Hamilton)

9. How to Do the Work – Nicole LePera (Harper Wave)

10. How to Do Nothing – Jenny Odell (Melville House)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills