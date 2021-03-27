Alberta Politics
Author Joshua Whitehead, two-Spirit, Oji-nêhiyaw member of Peguis First Nation (Photo: Danni Black, The Gauntlet).
Joshua Whitehead’s Jonny Appleseed tops Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list for week ended March 21

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, March 21, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *
2. Klara and the Sun – Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Canada)
3. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)
4. The Rose Code – Kate Quinn (William Morrow)
5. Butter Honey Pig Bread – Francesca Ekwuyasi (Arsenal Pulp Press)
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)
7. Anxious People – Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)
8. The Push – Ashley Audrain (Penguin Canada)
9. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson (Knopf Canada)
10. Return of the Trickster – Eden Robinson (Knopf Canada)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. How to Fail as a Popstar – Vivek Shraya (Arsenal Pulp Press) *
2. Values – Mark Carney (McCelland & Stewart)
3. Seen but Not Seen – Donald B. Smith (University of Toronto Press) *
4. Crossroads – Kaleb Dahlgren (Harper Collins)
5. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
6. Coconut – Nisha Patel (NeWest Press) * +
7. Beyond Order – Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)
8. Wild Roses Are Worth It – Kevin Van Tighem (Rocky Mountain Books) * +
9. Two Trees Make a Forest – Jessica J. Lee (Hamish Hamilton)
10. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster – Bill Gates (Knopf)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton
Cafe Books, Canmore
Drawn to Books, Edmonton
Glass Bookshop, Edmonton
Monkeyshines Books, Calgary
Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary
Pages on Kensington, Calgary
Shelf Life Books, Calgary
The Next Page, Calgary
Three Hills Books, Three Hills

