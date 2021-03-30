Few Albertans are likely to be pleased by the UCP’s ‘jaw-droppingly misguided’ K-6 social studies curriculum

Wherever one may fall on the question of traditional arithmetic versus the kinds of new math that frustrate many parents or the value of phonetics over other ways to learn to read, there’s not much chance many Albertans will be pleased with the changes to the kindergarten to Grade 6 social studies curriculum introduced by the Kenney Government yesterday.
Well, that’s not quite true. A tiny cohort of European cultural chauvinists, residential school deniers, and Christian Dominionists may be happy with the highly politicized document tabled by Education Minister Adriana LaGrange.
And one or two right-wing columnists may be prepared to abase themselves in the service of Premier Jason Kenney and his United Conservative Party by praising the draft, which appears to have been heavily influenced by textbooks written in the United States and the colonialist nostalgia of the premier’s favourite historian, the aptly named Christian P. Champion.
But few other Albertans are likely to be pleased to see grade school curricula that makes our province out to be the sort of cultural backwater that reminds startled readers of Arkansas – a comparison almost certainly unfair to the Natural State.
Those displeased won’t just be parents who would like to see their children educated for the present century, patriotic Canadians shocked that all references to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms have been deleted in favour of potted U.S. history, and secular citizens unenthusiastic about patronizing Christian triumphalism that would seem out of place even in contemporary Catholic schools.
“The religious affiliation of most Albertans is Christian,” the document piously intones. And while “there is growing ethnic and religious diversity in the population” and “freedom of religious practice is encouraged … acceptance comes less easily – in part, because newcomers bring new and unfamiliar religious faiths and practices.” (Emphasis added.)
Any Albertan who doesn’t want to be mocked as one of the embarrassing cousins of Confederation outside the province is going to be humiliated every time this nonsense comes up.
The draft is so far over the top in places and so obviously at variance with prevailing thinking among professional educators that one has to wonder if it’s evidence of someone’s pathological urge to get away with something monumentally outrageous just so they could say they did.
Notwithstanding Ms. LaGrange’s claim in the government’s press release the document is “the result of more than a year of consultations with parents, teachers, and subject matter experts,” no curriculum experts appear to have been consulted.
Those subject matter experts will be the group of eight men added at the 11th hour by the UCP to help change the revisions to the province’s curriculum that were almost complete when the Kenney Government was elected. Mr. Kenney had accused the NDP of imposing its ideology on the curriculum, a baseless claim that ignored the curriculum review’s Progressive Conservative roots, and vowed to put it “through the shredder.”
The draft even has a megalomaniacal insider joke, in a passing mention of jazz, when the Canadian musician emphasized was the mostly forgotten Mart Kenney (and his Western Gentlemen), our own premier’s grandfather. Sadly, I didn’t make that up.
Well, maybe the curriculum’s heavy emphasis on 18th and 19th Century American history is intended to prepare the citizens of the Republic of Alberta, the dream of some UCP MLAs, for their transition to U.S. citizenship in the aftermath of the great post-independence petro-bankruptcy.
Who can tell? Certainly some of Dr. Champion’s best-known hobbyhorses appear to have influenced the draft: his dismissal of First Nations history as “an ongoing fad” and “agitprop,” for example, his determination not to allow children to be turned into “little SJWs,” and his preference for colonial flags and symbols over those of modern Canada.
Having attacked the NDP for the review, Mr. Kenney may have felt he had to come up with something demonstrably different. This, at least, should meet that criterion!
Since the simple explanation is usually the right one, the draft’s emphasis on U.S. over Canadian history mostly likely suggests lazy reliance on American textbooks as the government rushed to complete its rewrite of the previous more thoughtful draft.
There remains a lot of material to go through.
As Edmonton Public Schools Trustee Bridget Stirling observed, “I need to sit down with the full draft, but it looks to me like the K-6 curriculum is more out of date than if we’d just reimplemented the one I learned under in the 1980s. Our province is becoming a backwards laughingstock.”
Some of Grande Prairie’s Catholic teachers were not so diplomatic, calling the social studies curriculum “jaw-droppingly, wildly misguided” on Facebook, not to mention “batshit crazy.”
And we haven’t even discussed the science curriculum, which advises telling Grade 3 students that “the Earth is warming up due to a range of causes.”
Brace yourselves.
Dave
I feel it is as if those in the Sky Palace bunker realize their chances to be re-elected are diminishing considerably and in a somewhat related note, they are further losing touch with reality.
Perhaps it is because they don’t like reality or modern times much, but this curriculum seems like it could have come out of an old British Imperial textbook and the pages of the Western Report.
However this will do little to reassure most mainstream Albertans that their government is not being run by a bunch of out of touch kooks who have no clear idea of what they are doing. This document seems to be, as the saying goes, bs crazy.
Corwin Sullivan
I agree with some of your criticisms, but I think you’re being unfair about others, and about the overall quality of the draft curriculum. The Charter of Rights and Freedoms IS in there, though it admittedly doesn’t get much more space than the charter of the Hudson’s Bay Company. That’s probably not ideal, but the fact remains that the draft curriculum does include plenty of Canadian history, even if comparisons to the US are a bit overemphasised. The draft also doesn’t shrink from discussing the Komagata Maru, slavery in New France, and, yes, residential schools. So it’s neither a product of mass borrowing from US textbooks nor a work of rose-tinted “colonial nostalgia”, at least not by and large. The draft can certainly be criticised on many specific points, and I hope it will be (there’s a form that one can use to provide feedback), but it’s hardly “monumentally outrageous” as a whole.
David Climenhaga
Well, I can’t claim to have read every word of the document. This is the problem with news – if you’re going to report it, you have to skim. That said, the document is mostly drivel, weirdly focused on U.S. history (you’ve seen my speculation as to why) and pedagogically unsound. You don’t have to be a curriculum expert to see that. The thing that actually irritated me the most in the document, which I deemed to be too insignificant to mention without running over 1,000 words, but which I will mention here, has to do with responsible government. It claims, incorrectly, that both the United States and Canada have responsible government, clearly indicating the authors don’t understand what that phrase means. (Readers of this blog are expected to, so I won’t run on about that.) It mentions separation of powers elsewhere, but it’s also unclear the authors properly understand that term. To borrow a phrase, this document deserves to be run through a shredder. DJC
St albertan
I actually remember my grade six teachers because a few of them were memorable. That’s what motivated me to read through this strange and oddly, “post truth” social studies for grade six curriculum. Leaving aside the fact that our current government is if nothing else adept at the basics of gerrymander, including when it comes to playing the long game using education as the ball in play, I came away somewhat relieved. Why? Because the best of my teachers back in my day often ignored the curriculum and only “taught to the test” to help us move forward while actually “teaching” most of the rest of the year. Subversive? I guess so in the context of our current dysfunctional game of pitting public, separate and charter schools against one another on carefully designed independent playing fields while leveraging senseless gamesmanship amongst them to benefit those who need to divide to conquer! I trust the good teachers to bring something more to very young people who are no different from me when I was embarking on my voyage! Too bad the people in control couldn’t have released the reigns on the curriculum. We’ll get through it though. Kids are not programmable chips!
Bill Malcolm
Gotta bring up all them little white kids of Alberta right and prepare them to be overlords because Jesus. The swarms of brown immigrants can have all the lowly jobs, be expendable and practise their godless religions away from right-thinking people, while their children get a dose of why they’re inferior right in school! Papa Doc kenney at his finest, channelling his inner Pat Robertson. One problem, ultra capitalist and foreign-hater Robertson does believe in climate change and global warming, but that’s a mere bagatelle inconvenience in the grand scheme of turning Albertan kids into SS cadets, while they practise kicking and bullying racialized minorities in school without consequence. Time for all reasonable-thinking people to get the fuck out of Alberta. The place is beyond a joke. To stay is to acquiesce to state-sponsored hate, and that turned out so well for the normal citizens of the Weimar Republic, eh?
Abs
Please, why are students going to study 1940s bandleader Matt Kenney, when Canadian children raised on a previous curriculum known as the “100th Anniversary of Conservation” are far more familiar with Kenney’s former colleague and more famous counterpart, Bobby Gimby, AKA the “Pied Piper of Canada”?
Will rewriting history to place Kenney’s gramps first and foremost in the minds of Alberta children compensate for some kind of previously-unknown, simmering grudge match, Team Kenney’s Angry Gang vs. Team Gimby’s Happy Gang? I’ll bet that a generation of Canadians who grew up singing C-A-N-A-D-A are on the side of Team Gimby. Nothing is going to change that. I choose Happy over Angry. Team Kenney will never get to wear the cape.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bobby_Gimby
Abs
*Confederation*. Thanks, spellcheck.
David Climenhaga
It hadn’t occurred to me that this might be something prompted by a Gimby-Kenney rivalry. My assumption is that this was an effort by someone to suck up to Premier Kenney. As for why there is no mention of a genuine Canadian jazz great with a far higher public profile that Mart Kenney, say Oscar Peterson, we can only speculate. DJC
Simon Renouf
I believe I’ve heard that Kim Jong-un’s grandfather invented jazz.
David Climenhaga
Oddly, last night I considered including a line about how Mart Kenney was born atop Mount Paektu. Too, obscure, I thought. Now I know there’s at least one reader who would have caught the joke. DJC
ART
Alberta vs Finland
Arwa Mahdawi. THE GUARDIAN 30 March 2021
“In 2014, after an increase in disinformation from Russia, the government embedded media literacy in the national curriculum. Starting in primary school, kids learn the critical thinking skills needed to parse the modern information ecosystem. Students learn how easy it is to manipulate statistics in their maths lessons, for example. They learn how to distinguish satire from conspiracy theories in their Finnish lessons. They look at how images can be used for propaganda in art class. “
Abs
Aha!
Bobby Gimby’s songs were about uniting nations by communicating through children.
The Mart Kenney krusade? I guess we’ll find out, in due course.
https://www.malaymail.com/news/life/2020/09/18/legacy-of-canadian-songwriter-who-wrote-malaysias-unofficial-national-anthe/1904438
“The song was regarded as a unity anthem for a deeply divided Canada.
“Maybe the secret is the capacity to feel the heart and the pulse of a nation, and to communicate that feeling to the whole nation, through children,” Lynn said of her father’s magic.”
Guy
I’m confused. Is this the same UCP government that recently accused Netflix of using an animated movie to brainwash children against the energy industry and complained about how manipulative and deceitful it is to use children that way? I think it is. Also, I feel that I’ve seen this tactic of accusing those you disagree with of doing the very thing that you are attempting to do yourself used by another government somewhere. Quite recently in fact. Never mind. I’m sure it will come to me after the kids and I finish watching The Bigfoot Family.
Abs
You refer to the gaslighting technique of projection: accuse others of doing what you yourself are doing.
https://www.psychologytoday.com/ca/blog/here-there-and-everywhere/201701/11-warning-signs-gaslighting
Now here’s a movie that should be shown to all seven-year-olds in Alberta, since they also have the ability to understand concepts like freedom and democracy, and the works of Plato and Aristotle, apparently.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gaslight_(1944_film)
jimmy
Dave as you say – jaw droppingly misguided.
“acceptance comes less easily – in part because newcomers bring new and unfamiliar religious faiths and practices”
The statement is both incorrect and troubling. Many religious faiths and practices pre date those brought by European settlers. There appears to be a message in this document inferring that it is acceptable to tolerate non acceptance of newcomers if they delay or forgo assimilation to the “The religious affiliation of most Albertans…”
Intolerance thrives.
David Climenhaga
Yes, it does imply that it’s acceptable to tolerate non-acceptance of newcomers if they don’t adopt “our” ways immediately. It also indicates that in the view of the curriculum authors any bullying or discrimination of newcomers by established Canadians is the fault of the newcomers. It would be troubling if someone in an official capacity said something like this. That it forms part of primary school curricula the the imprimatur of the government is outrageous. DJC
Bret Larson
You just got to know they are doing something correct when dipper propagandists get to intone “racists” 3 or 4 times in the prologue.
Neil Lore
The people who are running society shouldn’t be. Provincial, Federal, Corporate, Legal, Policing, you name it, if there is a meaningful lever of power there is a card carrying two-bit clock-punching Little Eichmann in charge of it, pathetically eager to betray their society in exchange for nothing more than the level of prosperity they could have achieved by working hard and making good decisions. Change has to come from the bottom, because the people on the top like things just as they are.
Valerie Jobson
Alberta jazz musicians include Tommy Banks and Judy Singh, plus others I’m sure.
One of the band members was Art Hallman, I wonder if he is related to Alan?
Keith McClary
In Social studies, no mention of Japan and the only modern mention of China are about railroad construction and Normie Kwong.
Only one mention of Russia and it is wrong:
“The global economy is dominated by a few major national economies, led by the United States, China, the European Union, and Russia, based upon volume of domestic production (gross domestic product).” Japan, South Korea, Brazil, India and Canada are ahead of Russia (not to mention four UK countries).
They have extensive coverage of religions but virtually nothing about the countries where they originated, except Judaism and Christianity, where they muddle history with Bible stories.