Romance novels by Julia Quinn top independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list for week, of course, of Feb. 14

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

The last day of the week was was Valentine’s Day, so one supposes we shouldn’t be surprised that the top two spots on the week’s fiction bestseller list were taken by Julia Quinn, known to her banker as Julia Pottinger, an author of popular romance novels.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Viscount Who Loved Me – Julia Quinn (Avon Books)

2. An Offer From a Gentleman – Julia Quinn (Avon Books)

3. How to Pronounce Knife – Souvankham Thammavongsa (McClelland & Stewart)

4. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

5. Butter Honey Pig Bread – Francesca Ekwuyasi (Arsenal Pulp Press)

6. Romancing Mr. Bridgerton – Julia Quinn (Avon Books)

7. To Sir Phillip, With Love – Julia Quinn (Avon Books)

8. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

9. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

10. The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

2. Two Trees Make a Forest – Jessica J. Lee (Hamish Hamilton)

3. 111 Places in Calgary That You Must Not Miss – Jennifer Bain (Emons)

4. Breath – James Nestor (Riverhead Books)

5. Wintering – Katherine May (Riverhead Books)

6. Bikepacking in the Canadian Rockies – Ryan Correy (Rocky Mountain Books) * +

7. Four Hundred Souls – edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain (One World)

8. Burnout – Emily Nagoski (Ballantine Books)

9. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Indigenous Relations Press)

10. Home Body – Rupi Kaur (Simon & Schuster)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills