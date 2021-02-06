How to Pronounce Knife, Braiding Sweetgrass are Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction and non-fiction bestsellers

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. How to Pronounce Knife – Souvankham Thammavongsa (McClelland & Stewart)

2. The Push – Ashley Audrain (Penguin Canada)

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

4. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

5. The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

6. Shuggie Bain – Douglas Stuart (Grove Atlantic)

7. Hench – Natalie Zina Walschots (William Morrow)

8. Anxious People – Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

9. The Tattooist of Auschwitz – Heather Morris (HarperCollins)

10. The Guest List – Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

2. Bikepacking in the Canadian Rockies – Ryan Correy (Rocky Mountain Books) * +

3. Untamed – Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

4. A History of My Brief Body – Billy-Ray Belcourt (Hamish Hamilton) *

5. Keep Sharp – Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

6. Two Trees Make a Forest – Jessica J. Lee (Hamish Hamilton)

7. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

8. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain – George Saunders (Random House)

9. Let Me Tell You What I Mean – Joan Didion (Knopf)

10. Relax, Dammit! – Timothy Caulfield (Allen Lane) *

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills