Nigerian writer and artist Francesca Ekwuyasi (Photo: Dario Lozano-Thornton, Ekwuyasi.com).
Butter Honey Pig Bread by Francesca Ekwuyasi is Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller for week ended Feb. 7

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Butter Honey Pig Bread – Francesca Ekwuyasi (Arsenal Pulp Press)
2. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)
3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)
4. The Push – Ashley Audrain (Penguin Canada)
5. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *
6. Hench – Natalie Zina Walschots (William Morrow)
7. Shuggie Bain – Douglas Stuart (Grove Atlantic)
8. The Last Garden in England – Julia Kelly (Gallery Books)
9. Hamnet and Judith – Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf Canada)
10. The Pull of the Stars – Emma Donoghue (HarperCollins)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
2. Bikepacking in the Canadian Rockies – Ryan Correy (Rocky Mountain Books) * +
3. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Indigenous Relations Press)
4. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)
5. White Feminism – Koa Beck (Atria Books)
6. Caste – Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
7. Relax, Dammit! – Timothy Caulfield (Allen Lane) *
8. You Are Awesome – Neil Pasricha (Simon & Schuster)
9. Untamed – Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
10. Sapiens – Yuval Noah Harari (McClelland & Stewart)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton
Cafe Books, Canmore
Drawn to Books, Edmonton
Glass Bookshop, Edmonton
Monkeyshines Books, Calgary
Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary
Pages on Kensington, Calgary
Shelf Life Books, Calgary
The Next Page, Calgary
Three Hills Books, Three Hills

