The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy tops Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

2. Shuggie Bain – Douglas Stuart (Grove Atlantic)

3. The Push – Ashley Audrain (Penguin Canada)

4. How to Pronounce Knife – Souvankham Thammavongsa (McClelland & Stewart)

5. The Outlander – Gil Adamson (House of Anansi)

6. The Crash Palace – Andrew Wedderburn (Coach House Books) *

7. The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

8. The Marrow Thieves – Cherie Dimaline (Dancing Cat Books)

9. Hench – Natalie Zina Walschots (William Morrow)

10. Butter Honey Pig Bread – Francesca Ekwuyasi (Arsenal Pulp Press)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Black Prairie Archives – Karina Vernon (Wilfrid Laurier University Press)

2. How Will You Measure Your Life? – Clayton M. Christensen, James Allworth and Karen Dillon (Harper Business)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

4. We Have Always Been Here – Samra Habib (Viking)

5. Untamed – Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

6. Greenlights – Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

7. Home Body – Rupi Kaur (Simon & Schuster)

8. Two Trees Make a Forest – Jessica J. Lee (Hamish Hamilton)

9. A History of My Brief Body – Billy-Ray Belcourt (Hamish Hamilton) *

10. Relax, Dammit! – Timothy Caulfield (Allen Lane) *

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills