Our Only Home by the Dalai Lama tops independent booksellers non-fiction bestseller list for first week of 2021

Well, we’ve had a few exciting days. Let’s just take a breath tonight and contemplate the top selling books sold by Alberta’s independent booksellers during the week ended Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

No. 1 on the non-fiction list last week is Our Only Home, by the 14th Dalai Lama, subtitled “A Climate Appeal to the World.” Reading that saving the climate is our common duty seems like an appropriate way to start the year 2021. In this book, one of the most influential figures of our time calls on political decision makers to finally stand up for a different, more climate-friendly world and for the younger generation to assert their right to regain their future.

The lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, whose statistical boffins took a break over the holiday. Their calculations include sales by Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. How to Pronounce Knife – Souvankham Thammavongsa (McClelland & Stewart)

2. Anxious People – Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

4. The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

5. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

6. Miss Benson’s Beetle – Rachel Joyce (Dial Press)

7. The Thursday Murder Club – Richard Osman (Viking)

8. The Finder – Will Ferguson (Simon & Schuster) *

9. Mexican Gothic – Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)

10. Dune – Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Our Only Home – Dalai Lama (Hanover Square Press)

2. Economics for Everyone – Jim Stanford (Fernwood Publishing)

3. 111 Places in Calgary That You Must Not Miss – Jennifer Bain (Emons)

4. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

5. Extraordinary Canadians – Peter Mansbridge (Simon & Schuster)

6. Home Body – Rupi Kaur (Simon & Schuster)

7. A Promised Land – Barack Obama (Crown)

8. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People – Stephen R. Covey (Simon & Schuster)

9. Untamed – Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

10. Vertical Reference – Kathy Calvert (Rocky Mountain Books) * +

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills