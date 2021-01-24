NDP to ask UCP cabinet to release risk analysis and full documentation of Premier Jason Kenney’s $7.5-billion Keystone XL deal

Opposition NDP members plan to make an emergency motion on Tuesday at a meeting of the Legislature’s Public Accounts Committee calling for full-disclosure of Premier Jason Kenney’s $7.5-billion Keystone XL Pipeline deal last March.
Technically, the motion will urge the United Conservative Party Cabinet to waive its privilege and release the full risk analysis, along with all financial documents related to the deal.
Calling the premier’s decision in March 2020 a “risky bet,” Opposition Energy Critic Kathleen Ganley said that “now that the project has been stopped, Albertans deserve to know exactly how much of their money is at stake, and how much analysis – if any – was conducted by the UCP before spending billions on this project.”
The Keystone XL deal died on Wednesday, hours after Joseph R. Biden was sworn in as president of the United States. Among Mr. Biden’s first acts in office was the revocation of the permit issued by former president Donald Trump in 2016 allowing construction of the controversial pipeline to proceed.
If a risk analysis had been done before Mr. Kenney’s decision on March 31, 2020, to provide an immediate $1.5-billion cash subsidy to Calgary-based TC Energy Corp. and an additional $6 billion in loan guarantees, it seems likely it would have mentioned the fact Mr. Biden, then a leading candidate to represent the Democrats in the November 2020 election, had promised to pull the plug on KXL if he was elected.
Remember, on March 3, Mr. Biden won 10 states in the Super Tuesday primary. On March 10, he won another five states. So even though it was early June before he was considered the presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee, it was obvious he had a strong chance of winning. Mr. Biden formally accepted the party’s nomination on Aug. 21.
Presumably any Alberta Government risk analysis would also have noted that that any new president could revoke the KXL construction permit without a vote of the U.S. Congress because when Mr. Trump approved construction he did so by executive order and took no further action.
Up to now, the UCP has refused to reveal any of the details of the deal.
During his news conference on Wednesday afternoon, Premier Kenney defended his gamble last March as a wise and prudent “investment,” a term that echoed the government video press release last year describing the plan, and not as a high-risk gamble.
Claiming he had no regrets about what he did, Mr. Kenney said in response to a reporter’s question that “any responsible Alberta government would have made that decision.” (This answer begins at 14:35 on the Youtube video of the premier’s news conference.)
“Had we not done so,” said the man who while campaigning in 2017 promised to introduce legislation preventing governments going into the market to pick winners and losers, “the project would have died last year because of the perceived political risk associated with it.”
In the end, of course, it turned out the political risk was real, as surely any government risk analysis would have shown even in March 2020.
The goal, Premier Kenney continued, revealing his core strategy, was to “create facts on the ground.” Facts, in the event, that did not divert President Biden from keeping his promise to American voters.
At a meeting of the Public Accounts on Nov. 17 last year, NDP committee member Marlin Schmidt called on the government to release the details of the deal. Cabinet responded that a formal request to release documents was required before that could happen.
“We are making that formal request,” Ms. Ganley said, “so the deal can be released and Albertans can finally get some answers.”
It seems unlikely details will be forthcoming from this secretive government. After all, The UCP holds a majority on the committee with eight members compared to four for the NDP, so the request is not likely to be forwarded to cabinet.
Still, you never know, perhaps Mr. Kenney, having manfully defended his “investment,” will want to back up that interpretation with the facts he had on hand.
Dave
Oh, yes good luck with that! Kenney and the UCP do not seem very forthcoming even at the best of times and well these are sure not the best of times for them. Expect to be stonewalled, misdirection and a great deal of obfuscation – in essence to be told the more common meaning of FOIP (ie. futz off it’s private, or privileged or something similar). However, I suppose we can always hope some bureaucrat is appalled at Kenney’s careless approach to handling public money here as most of the rest of us and they might do a public service and enlighten us, or at least a diligent journalist.
It must be a tad embarrassing for Kenney to be left holding the bag, the one TC’s lenders and investors have passed on to him, as they probably had a good idea this was not going to end well. While we are on the topic, as an Albertan who has a share of this bag, I would also really like to know how much it actually is. The figure most commonly used is $1.5 billion for the equity investment, but that of course doesn’t include billions more in loan guarantees, some of which may apply. I don’t think Kenney has provided any definite numbers yet, so I am guessing it is not on the lower side, otherwise he would have probably disputed it.
As one of the many Canadians who followed US politics a bit more than probably was healthy over the last few years (a fairly common effect of the Trump show), I also had a very sinking feeling when I heard the UCP announce the TC investment and loan guarantees. I suspected this wouldn’t end well and it was a huge risk. First, Trump never had majority support and his approval ratings even before COVID were really not that good. He was definitely not going towards a second term in a great position of strength. The Presidential Permit is a very powerful thing, but also unfortunately very fickle and totally susceptible to how the political winds blow. Biden had never expressed support for Keystone XL, was a key member in the government that previously killed it and I don’t think many, if any, of the other Democratic candidates supported it either . Also unlike tariffs, which can be challenged in various ways, sometimes even successfully, restrictions on infrastructure across ones own sovereign territory, is not very easy at all to challenge. It is mostly considered to be a national prerogative.
Like many things Kenney said, I thought his 2017 promise about not picking winners and loser was a bit overwrought and self serving. In some ways it reminds me of his grassroots guarantee – a clever ploy for the moment, to be conveniently forgotten as soon as possible with no thought to the future. Come to think of it, much of what Kenney does would probably fall under the description of clever ploys for the moment with no thought for the future, so I suppose that helps explain why he (and we) are in this mess now.