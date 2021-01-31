Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer tops independent bookshops’ Alberta non-fiction bestseller list for week ended Jan. 24

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

Notable this week is the fact the always enjoyable Thomas King has a book on both the fiction and non-fiction lists, Indians on Vacation in fiction and The Inconvenient Indian in non-fiction.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

2. Shuggie Bain – Douglas Stuart (Grove Atlantic)

3. How to Pronounce Knife – Souvankham Thammavongsa (McClelland & Stewart)

4. The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

5. The Push – Ashley Audrain (Penguin Canada)

6. Indians on Vacation – Thomas King (HarperCollins)

7. The Crash Palace – Andrew Wedderburn (Coach House Books) *

8. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

9. Humane – Anna Marie Sewell (Stonehouse Publishing) * +

10. Anxious People – Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

2. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

3. The Black Prairie Archives – Karina Vernon (Wilfrid Laurier University Press)

4. A Promised Land – Barack Obama (Crown)

5. Untamed – Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

6. Bikepacking in the Canadian Rockies – Ryan Correy (Rocky Mountain Books) * +

7. The Inconvenient Indian – Thomas King (Anchor Canada)

8. A History of My Brief Body – Billy-Ray Belcourt (Hamish Hamilton) *

9. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)

10. Home Body – Rupi Kaur (Simon & Schuster)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills