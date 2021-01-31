Alberta Politics
Robin Wall Kimmerer, professor of Environmental and Forest Biology at the State University of ew York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (Photo: RobinWallKimmerer.com).
Bestsellers

Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer tops independent bookshops’ Alberta non-fiction bestseller list for week ended Jan. 24

Posted on January 31, 2021, 12:52 am
2 mins

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

Notable this week is the fact the always enjoyable Thomas King has a book on both the fiction and non-fiction lists, Indians on Vacation in fiction and The Inconvenient Indian in non-fiction. 

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)
2. Shuggie Bain – Douglas Stuart (Grove Atlantic)
3. How to Pronounce Knife – Souvankham Thammavongsa (McClelland & Stewart)
4. The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)
5. The Push – Ashley Audrain (Penguin Canada)
6. Indians on Vacation – Thomas King (HarperCollins)
7. The Crash Palace – Andrew Wedderburn (Coach House Books) *
8. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *
9. Humane – Anna Marie Sewell (Stonehouse Publishing) * +
10. Anxious People – Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

 ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
2. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)
3. The Black Prairie Archives – Karina Vernon (Wilfrid Laurier University Press)
4. A Promised Land – Barack Obama (Crown)
5. Untamed – Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
6. Bikepacking in the Canadian Rockies – Ryan Correy (Rocky Mountain Books) * +
7. The Inconvenient Indian – Thomas King (Anchor Canada)
8. A History of My Brief Body – Billy-Ray Belcourt (Hamish Hamilton) *
9. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)
10. Home Body – Rupi Kaur (Simon & Schuster)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton
Cafe Books, Canmore
Drawn to Books, Edmonton
Glass Bookshop, Edmonton
Monkeyshines Books, Calgary
Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary
Pages on Kensington, Calgary
Shelf Life Books, Calgary
The Next Page, Calgary
Three Hills Books, Three Hills

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy tops Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list

Related Post

‘The Darkest Dark,’ kids’ book by Chris Hadfield, Eric Fan and Terry Fan moves to top Edmonton fiction spot

‘The Darkest Dark,’ kids’ book by Chris Hadfield, Eric Fan and Terry Fan moves to top Edmonton fiction spot
Climenhaga / Jan 5
A Death of Cold, young adult fiction by Alberta Author Jim Sellers, tops Audreys Edmonton Bestseller List this week

A Death of Cold, young adult fiction by Alberta Author Jim Sellers, tops Audreys Edmonton Bestseller List this week
Climenhaga / Sep 19
The Accident of Being Lost by Leanne Betasamosake Simpson is Alberta independent bookstores’ latest fiction bestseller

The Accident of Being Lost by Leanne Betasamosake Simpson is Alberta independent bookstores’ latest fiction bestseller
Climenhaga / Feb 2
Split Tooth by Tanya Tagaq returns to top of Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List for week ended Jan. 6

Split Tooth by Tanya Tagaq returns to top of Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List for week ended Jan. 6
Climenhaga / Jan 11

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)