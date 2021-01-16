Booker Prize winner Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart is Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller for week ended Jan. 10

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Shuggie Bain – Douglas Stuart (Grove Atlantic)

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

3. The Push – Ashley Audrain (Penguin Canada)

4. How to Pronounce Knife – Souvankham Thammavongsa (McClelland & Stewart)

5. Indians on Vacation – Thomas King (HarperCollins)

6. Miss Benson’s Beetle – Rachel Joyce (Dial Press)

7. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

8. Anxious People – Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

9. The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

10. The Overstory – Richard Powers (W.W. Norton)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. High School – Sara Quin and Tegan Quin (Simon & Schuster)

2. Case Critical – Banakonda Kennedy-Kish (Bell), Raven Sinclair, Ben Carniol and Donna Baines (Between the Lines)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

4. The Black Prairie Archives – Karina Vernon (Wilfrid Laurier University Press)

5. In Fine Form – edited by Sandy Shreve and Kate Braid (Caitlin Press)

6. 111 Places in Calgary That You Must Not Miss – Jennifer Bain (Emons)

7. A History of My Brief Body – Billy-Ray Belcourt (Hamish Hamilton) *

8. Relax, Dammit! – Timothy Caulfield (Allen Lane) *

9. Indigenous Healing – Rupert Ross (Penguin Canada)

10. A Promised Land – Barack Obama (Crown)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills