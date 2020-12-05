Alberta Politics
Canadian poet and author Souvankham Thammavongsa (Photo: Sarah Bodri, via Penguin Random House Canada).
Souvankham Thammavongsa’s How to Pronounce Knife returns to top of independent bookshops’ bestseller list

Posted on December 05, 2020, 2:03 am
2 mins

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. How to Pronounce Knife – Souvankham Thammavongsa (McClelland & Stewart)
2. Indians on Vacation – Thomas King (HarperCollins)
3. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson (Knopf Canada)
4. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)
5. The Pull of the Stars – Emma Donoghue (HarperCollins)
6. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)
7. Moonflower Murders – Anthony Horowitz (HarperCollins)
8. Anxious People – Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)
9. The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)
10. Hamnet and Judith – Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf Canada)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. A Promised Land – Barack Obama (Crown)
2. Reset – Ronald Deibert (House of Anansi)
3. Research is Ceremony – Shawn Wilson (Fernwood Publishing)
4. Kaandossiwin – Kathleen E. Absolon (Fernwood Publishing)
5. Extraordinary Canadians – Peter Mansbridge (Simon & Schuster)
6. Home Body – Rupi Kaur (Simon & Schuster)
7. Daring Greatly – Brené Brown (Avery)
8. The 99% Invisible City – Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
9. Whose Water Is It, Anyway? – Maude Barlow (ECW Press)
10. Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World – Fareed Zakaria (W.W. Norton)

* Alberta Author   + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton
Cafe Books, Canmore
Drawn to Books, Edmonton
Glass Bookshop, Edmonton
Monkeyshines Books, Calgary
Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary
Pages on Kensington, Calgary
Shelf Life Books, Calgary
The Next Page, Calgary
Three Hills Books, Three Hills

