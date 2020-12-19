Sounds like Souvankham Thammavongsa’s How to Pronounce Knife and Barack Obama’s A Promised Land are the holiday books of 2018

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. How to Pronounce Knife – Souvankham Thammavongsa (McClelland & Stewart)

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

3. Indians on Vacation – Thomas King (HarperCollins)

4. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

5. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

6. The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

7. American Dirt – Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

8. Moonflower Murders – Anthony Horowitz (HarperCollins)

9. Hamnet and Judith – Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf Canada)

10. Ridgerunner – Gil Adamson (House of Anansi)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. A Promised Land – Barack Obama (Crown)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

3. Abandoned Alberta – Joe Chowaniec (MacIntyre Purcell Publishing) *

4. The Company – Stephen Bown (Doubleday Canada) *

5. War – Margaret MacMillan (Penguin Canada)

6. The 99% Invisible City – Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

7. 111 Places in Calgary That You Must Not Miss – Jennifer Bain (Emons)

8. Home Body – Rupi Kaur (Simon & Schuster)

9. If I Knew Then – Jann Arden (Random House Canada) *

10. Relax, Dammit! – Timothy Caulfield (Allen Lane) *

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills